2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
diabetesdaily.com
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
Ending the public health emergency means the end of free COVID tests
The ending of the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11 will mark the end of an era in the U.S. health system, as many Americans will have to start paying for care that, for the past three years, has been free. Experts said the changes related to the public health emergency won’t be earth-shattering.…
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
Prescribing antidepressants for chronic pain lacks evidence, experts say
Researchers have warned there is a lack of evidence around prescribing antidepressants for chronic pain.Guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) in 2021 recommends that an antidepressant (amitriptyline, citalopram, duloxetine, fluoxetine, paroxetine or sertraline) can be considered for people aged 18 and over with pain lasting longer than three months which cannot be accounted for by another diagnosis.The guidance said the drugs may help with quality of life, pain, sleep and psychological distress, even in the patient is not suffering depression.A separate guideline on neuropathic (nerve) pain recommends offering a choice of treatments, including amitriptyline and...
MedicalXpress
Public health expert says annual COVID-19 vaccine will be an important disease prevention tool
The Biden administration intends for the COVID-19 public health emergency to end in May, while some lawmakers in Congress wish to end it immediately. The World Health Organization has declared we're on the verge of a turn for the better in the global pandemic crisis, which makes widespread vaccination crucial as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prepares to set new standards for COVID-19 vaccines.
Supply of weight loss drug Wegovy expected to improve in next few months, company says
The maker of the popular weight loss drug Wegovy said Wednesday that it is ramping up production of the drug, which has been in short supply in pharmacies across the United States. The drug faced widespread shortages last year due to its increasing popularity, executives for drugmaker Novo Nordisk, said...
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Spinal Cord Stimulation System as Alternative Treatment for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
Spinal cord stimulation has been used for 50 years to effectively manage chronic pain without opioids. The FDA approved a spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system (Proclaim XR; Abbot) for diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), a condition that currently has no disease modifying treatments. SCS, which is a form of neurostimulation therapy that doses tissue with a certain quantity of energy to relieve pain, can now be added to the available chronic pain management strategies that avoid the use of opioids for patients with DPN.
physiciansweekly.com
Diagnosing Left-to-right Cogenital Heart Disease With Heart Failure
The following is the summary of “Diagnostic value of peripheral TiM-3, NT proBNP, and Sestrin2 testing in left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease with heart failure” published in the January 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Wang, et al. Patients with left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease are at a higher...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Rybelsus Approved as First-Line Treatment Option for Type 2 Diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) — the only GLP-1 agonist drug that is taken as a pill — as a first-line treatment option for type 2 diabetes, according to a press release from its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a...
Merck's Covid drug is causing new virus mutations, study warns
US and UK researchers identified new mutations in viral samples taken from dozens of patients given Merck's antiviral Lagevrio. These mutations were not deemed to be dangerous.
MedicalXpress
Cancer prevention experts provide top tips for reducing cancer risk
Many forms of cancer are preventable. Although risk factors such as age or genetics cannot be changed, other risk factors for cancer including healthy lifestyle choices are within your control. Elisa V. Bandera, MD, Ph.D. and Carolyn J. Heckman, Ph.D., co-leaders of the Cancer Prevention and Control Research Program at...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Best Treatment for Carotid Artery Stenosis?
The best treatment of carotid artery stenosis usually involves a combination of medications, lifestyle changes, and surgery (if needed) to halt or delay the progression of the disease. The treatment of carotid artery disease aims to prevent stroke. Depending on the extent of blockage in the carotid arteries, specific treatment...
ComicBook
Fungal Infections Rising, Giving Fear That The Last of Us Is Becoming Reality
HBO's The Last of Us opens with a dire warning from a scientist—if the temperatures of the planet continue to rise, fungi will have the ability to possess animals, including humans. As it turns out, despite being part of a fictional television show, the warning was very well rooted in fact. So much so, new studies are suggesting fungal infections—albeit not the brain-washing kind seen on the series—are quickly on the rise.
Phys.org
Intermittent fasting spurs proliferation of liver cells in lab mice, study finds
Intermittent fasting—abstaining from eating for lengthy periods of time—spurs liver cells in laboratory mice to divide rapidly, according to a study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The finding challenges the long-standing belief that cells in the adult liver divide rarely and, when they do, primarily to repair damage to the organ. It is also the first to show an immediate effect of diet on liver cell biology.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Myopathy?
The most common symptoms of myopathy are weakness and impaired daily functions or activities, as well as muscle pain and tenderness. When a person experiences significant muscle pain and tenderness without weakness, there might be other causes to consider. There are several general signs and symptoms of myopathy, including. Symmetric...
WebMD
Positive Test No Longer Required To Get COVID Antivirals
Feb. 2, 2023 – People no longer need a positive COVID-19 test to be prescribed the antiviral medications Paxlovid or Lagevrio. The FDA announced the changes Wednesday in letters sent to the drugs’ manufacturers, Pfizer and Merck. Both medications are approved to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in...
MedicalXpress
Loss of muscle mass in acute stage of COVID-19 is associated with persistent symptoms, study shows
The more muscle mass is lost during hospitalization for COVID-19, the greater the likelihood of developing persistent symptoms of the disease, such as weakness and so-called long COVID, which can include shortness of breath (dyspnea), persistent coughs and headaches, insomnia and anxiety. This is the main finding of a study...
