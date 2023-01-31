Researchers have warned there is a lack of evidence around prescribing antidepressants for chronic pain.Guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) in 2021 recommends that an antidepressant (amitriptyline, citalopram, duloxetine, fluoxetine, paroxetine or sertraline) can be considered for people aged 18 and over with pain lasting longer than three months which cannot be accounted for by another diagnosis.The guidance said the drugs may help with quality of life, pain, sleep and psychological distress, even in the patient is not suffering depression.A separate guideline on neuropathic (nerve) pain recommends offering a choice of treatments, including amitriptyline and...

