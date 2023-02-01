ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man who fatally shot 13-year-old for allegedly breaking into cars arrested for murder

Jason Lewis, the man accused of shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake outside his Washington, D.C., home earlier this month, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed, according to police. Blake was shot and killed after an alleged interaction with Lewis, who said he saw Blake appear to be "tampering with" with cars shortly before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. According to police, some of Blake's last words were: "I'm a kid, I'm a kid," and "Please don't, I'm sorry." Lewis, 41, pleaded not guilty to the charge during a Tuesday afternoon court appearance. He will be held until his next court date on Feb. 13.
WASHINGTON, DC
msn.com

‘We Never Thought It Would Happen To Us,’ Says Man Whose Son Was Shot With An Unsecured Gun In Their Home

Baronica and Nathan know all too well about the dangers of leaving loaded weapons where children can access them. In July 2021, their then 9-year-old son shot his 8-year-old brother in the chest while the children were playing with one of six unsecured guns in their home. “We never thought it would happen to us, but unfortunately, it did,” says Nathan, who admits he left the loaded handgun that was used in the incident unsecured on top of a dresser in his and Baronica’s bedroom. Baronica says their kids knew the difference between real guns and toys, and before their son was shot, she was certain that all their children knew better than to play with firearms. Baronica and Nathan's son survived, but the couple faced criminal charges, CPS got involved, and their children were temporarily removed from the home. Watch Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Unsecured Guns: Who’s to Blame?” to hear how the family is doing today and what Baronica and Nathan say about keeping firearms in the future. Check your local listing for airtimes. WATCH: Mom Says Her Entire World ‘Imploded’ The Day Her Teenage Son Was Killed With An Unsecured Gun TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
thesource.com

21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife

A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Tyre Nichols’ mother reveals police blocked her from seeing her dying son in hospital

Tyre Nichols’ mother has revealed that Memphis police prevented her from seeing her dying son in hospital.Nichols, 29, died in Memphis, Tennessee on 10 January, of injuries sustained during his arrest three days earlier by members of the city’s police department. His mother RowVaughn Wells told CNN that she received a call from a doctor at St Francis Hospital at 4am on the day he died to say her son’s organs were failing and to come to the hospital immediately.“He said, ‘why aren’t you here?’ And I said, ‘the police officers said that I couldn’t come, because he was under arrest’,” Ms Wells told the...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
People

Girl, 1, and Boy 9, Are Fatally Shot in Hostage Situation, Allegedly at Hands of Mother's 'Friend'

Marquez Griffin, 25, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault Two children were killed after an apparent hostage situation at an apartment complex in Mississippi turned deadly on Monday, authorities said. Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after a police standoff in Jonestown, during which he allegedly shot two children dead, identified as a 1-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, and held a third child at gunpoint, according to a press release from the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office.  An off-duty sheriff's deputy who lives in the area responded to...
JONESTOWN, MS
The Independent

Damning Snapchat video shows Alex Murdaugh wearing different clothes one hour before murders of wife and son

A damning Snapchat video has captured Alex Murdaugh wearing an entirely different set of clothes just one hour before he is accused of murdering his wife and son in a brutal and bloody double homicide.During his high-profile murder trial on Wednesday, jurors at Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina were shown a Snapchat video taken by Mr Murdaugh’s son Paul at 7.56pm on the night of 7 June 2021.The video, sent to Paul’s friend Will Loving, shows Mr Murdaugh on the grounds of the family estate looking at a small tree as it limply falls to the ground.Paul is...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

