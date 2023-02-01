Western Europe’s DPC tiebreakers were so wild it left Dota fans ‘in a time loop’ and OG out in the cold

The battle royale genre is a crowded one, with hit games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone hogging most of the spotlight. Rumbleverse was one of many startups to try and break into the space, only to get shut down six months after going live. The colorful wrestling game offered plenty of premium microtransactions that cost real money, which has much of the community wondering if you can get a refund for Rumbleverse purchases.

1 DAY AGO