Western Europe’s DPC tiebreakers were so wild it left Dota fans ‘in a time loop’ and OG out in the cold

Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
dexerto.com
Overwatch World Cup 2023 is letting OW2 players win their own custom in-game cosmetics
Blizzard has just announced a range of exclusive in-game cosmetics Overwatch 2 players can earn during the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, here is how to get them. Following Blizzard’s announcements of the fan-favorite Overwatch World Cup coming back for 2023, they have also announced exclusive in-game cosmetics players can earn during the event.
Dragon Age Inquisition's horses faked sprinting because levels couldn't load quick enough
No, sprinting on a horse wasn't quicker than trotting along
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Season 3 Map
Blizzard revealed Overwatch 2's new Season 3 map this week by unveiling Antarctic Peninsula, a frigid battleground that'll be a Control map filled with a number of different points of interest as well as some penguins, too. Blizzard hasn't yet revealed the map in full and instead shared a brief teaser trailer showing off different perspectives of the map with a promise of more to come later on February 6th whenever the full Season 3 trailer is released.
IGN
Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur - Official Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur, an upcoming roguelite action RPG inspired by the legend of the Knights of the Round Table. Check out the announcement trailer and play as King Arthur on a quest to restore Camelot. In Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur, after...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 player stunned as he’s killed by a door in tournament finals
A team of aspiring Call of Duty pros were left stunned after a door killed their teammate in the finals of a Modern Warfare 2 tournament. Modern Warfare 2 has not been without its weird bugs and glitches since launching towards the end of 2022, whether it be in multiplayer, DMZ, or Warzone 2.
6 games that had a huge impact on PC gaming, but are rarely celebrated today
The unsung trailblazers of PC gaming history.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs reveal 2023’s new game mode will launch with multiple maps
A new Overwatch 2 core game mode will finally be launching in 2023 and the devs have confirmed that it’ll be released with more than just one map. Overwatch 2 is looking to grow bigger than its predecessor by releasing a steady slew of heroes, maps and even brand-new game modes, the next of which will be coming later this year.
dotesports.com
DRX picked the LCK’s first-ever AP Twitch support—and it went exactly how you’d imagine
DRX picked AP Twitch support against Fredit BRION in the 2023 LCK Spring Split today, and as you might have guessed, it didn’t go according to plan. The defending world champion BeryL picked the first-ever Twitch support in the LCK in an attempt to create pressure across the map with the champion’s stealth and long-range attacks. Fredit BRION, however, were clearly aware of his goals and quickly punished him.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players shocked to remember powerful Torbjörn mechanic everyone forgot about after his rework
Overwatch 2’s Torbjörn players have been reminded of an extremely useful turret tactic basically everyone had forgotten about, and there’s every chance it takes the Damage hero to another level in the season three meta. One helpful OW2 gamer shared a Torbjörn refresher course on Reddit on...
bitcoinist.com
dotesports.com
Kiriko detaches her arms from her body with this terrifying Overwatch 2 bug
Kiriko was released alongside Overwatch 2 a few months ago, and she’s already become a go-to-pick for support mains. Her abilities can singlehandedly save the whole team when her invulnerability is well-timed, and her ultimate allows her teammates to steamroll through a path. But she also has other perks....
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s competitive changes might just bring me back for season 3
Our Esperança match wasn’t looking in our favor. Halfway through the game, and the Push bot was deeply entrenched in our team’s territory. I switched from Kiriko to Moira to boost my teammates’ heals and help our DPS pick off Symmetra and Junkrat, and the tide started to turn. One teamfight after another moved in our favor as Symm, Ana, and Mercy fell to my right-clicks.
dexerto.com
Trainwrecks slams Twitch as gambling streams continue to thrive despite new restrictions
Former Twitch star turned Kick pioneer, Tyler ‘Trainwreckstv’ Niknam has criticized the Amazon-owned streaming platform for still allowing a wide range of gambling content to appear on the site. In October 2022, Twitch announced its plans to start enforcing a gambling ban on its platform. It followed after...
dotesports.com
SlasheR on FaZe’s SnD following flawless game 5 win at CDL Major 2: ‘It just clicks’
The Atlanta FaZe began their run at the second Major of the 2023 Call of Duty League season today with a hard-fought 3-2 series win over the Boston Breach. But even though the series went the distance, the last two maps weren’t necessarily close. After Boston opened up the...
'Rumbleverse' Is Officially Shutting Down and Issuing Refunds to Players
The battle royale genre is a crowded one, with hit games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone hogging most of the spotlight. Rumbleverse was one of many startups to try and break into the space, only to get shut down six months after going live. The colorful wrestling game offered plenty of premium microtransactions that cost real money, which has much of the community wondering if you can get a refund for Rumbleverse purchases.
programminginsider.com
geeksaroundglobe.com
Overwatch 2 will punish you if you're friends with cheaters
Blizzard is also stepping up policing voice chat
PC Gamer UK March issue on sale now: System Shock reborn!
Plus: Dwarf Fortress, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Park Beyond, Crisis Core, The Cosiest Games on PC, and much more!
