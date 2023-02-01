Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Lady Highlanders hold on for 56-55 win over Coalfield
HUNTSVILLE | Back and forth they went, trading the lead and exchanging brief runs of momentum. And when the final horn sounded, Scott High had pulled out a 56-55 win over Coalfield. It was a bounce-back win for the Lady Highlanders, who had fallen to Halls just 24 hours earlier...
MBB: Scott 84, Coalfield 51
SCOTT (84): Garrett 20, Strunk 14, Babb 14, Todd 11, Jeffers 10, Woodward 4, Goodman 3, Slaven 3, Washam 3, Lloyd 2. COALFIELD (51): Hines 14, B. Burgess 11, West 9, Armstrong 5, W. Burgess 4, Hudson 4, Denton 3, Brown 1. The post MBB: Scott 84, Coalfield 51 appeared...
Sacred Ground: Pleasant Chitwood Cemetery
Shortly after the Revolutionary War, a war veteran by the name of James Chitwood moved with his family to the area of Tennessee that would become Scott County and established roots. You could say that Pvt. James Chitwood is the father of Winfield. For it was here that he and...
Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
Man Struck and Killed by Train In Harriman
Harriman Police only as Carl Matthews, with no age or address given. A man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Roane County. The incident occurred just after 11 pm Tuesday on the tracks behind Ruby Tuesday in South Harriman and that a man was struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern freight train.
Why Tennessee athletics has the best culture in all of college sports
Between Josh Heupel, Tony Vitello, Rick Barnes, and all the other successful coaches in Knoxville, there might not be an athletic department in America with a better culture than Tennessee. We talked about something that happened over the weekend that shows exactly why the Vol sports community is so great in the YouTube video below…
Business throws support behind possible new exit on I-40
A Sevier County business is throwing its support behind a new exit on Interstate 40. Business throws support behind possible new exit …. A Sevier County business is throwing its support behind a new exit on Interstate 40. News at 4 on 2/02. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your...
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Clouds linger after morning showers, then one more round of rain to track
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After this morning we have a break in the precipitation, then one more wave moves through tonight into your Thursday. We all deserve some drier weather, so the First Alert 8-Day Planner comes with good news!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for...
Freezing rain possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Freezing rain is possible across the northern Cumberland Plateau Tuesday night, as cold air at the surface undercuts warmer air aloft while a storm system slides by to the southeast. It’s a complicated forecast that is sure to keep meteorologists on their toes for the next 24 hours, as they...
Kathy Goodman, 67
Kathy A. Goodman departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Summit View of Rocky Top, Tenn. She was 67. Born Sept. 12, 1955 in Whitley City, Ky., Kathy was the daughter of Noble and Dorothy Terry Whitehead. Preceded in Death. In addition to her parents:. • Husband: J.V....
Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier County
Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier …. Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins...
Waterline break impacting traffic
A waterline break is causing backups in Jefferson City on Broadway Boulevard. A waterline break is causing backups in Jefferson City on Broadway Boulevard. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at...
Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, Clinton
Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, a 21-year Army Veteran passed away at the age of 76 peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Clinton, Tn. Herman was born in the Glades area of Gatlinburg, Tn. Well known by many for his style of Chet Adkins guitar picking. Herman accomplished many goals in his lifetime. He worked in Nashville in the ’70s as a studio musician and record producer for Duel Records better known as “Scatch Ownby” at the time. Herman played behind many great musicians Large and Small throughout the years.
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
Building ‘likely a total loss’ in West Knoxville fire, KFD says
A vacant commercial building along Lonas Drive in West Knoxville caught fire Wednesday and crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked the scene for hours.
Missing Knoxville man located in Kingsport
A Silver Alert has been requested for a Knoxville Man who has been missing since around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
Power companies warn of outages ahead of icy weather
Power companies bracing for impact, but say it won't be a repeat of the power grid fail in December.
Parking lot shooting leaves one man injured in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was injured after a shooting at a West Knoxville apartment complex Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said officers responded to Parkwest Medical Center around 9 p.m. after a man drove himself to get treatment for his injuries.
Officer involved shooting today near Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will look into an officer-involved shooting this morning in Sweetwater. They say that US Marshals and Monroe County deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Hiwassee Road. The officers say they encountered the man they were looking forward and negotiating his...
