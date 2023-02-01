Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Lady Highlanders hold on for 56-55 win over Coalfield
HUNTSVILLE | Back and forth they went, trading the lead and exchanging brief runs of momentum. And when the final horn sounded, Scott High had pulled out a 56-55 win over Coalfield. It was a bounce-back win for the Lady Highlanders, who had fallen to Halls just 24 hours earlier...
Highlanders shoot the lights out in runaway win over Coalfield
HUNTSVILLE | Scott High knocked down a season-high 15 three-pointers and scored a season-high 84 points in an 84-51 win over Coalfield here Tuesday (Jan. 31). Toby Garrett had a double-double, with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and was named the First National Bank Player of the Game. Brady Strunk...
Sacred Ground: Pleasant Chitwood Cemetery
Shortly after the Revolutionary War, a war veteran by the name of James Chitwood moved with his family to the area of Tennessee that would become Scott County and established roots. You could say that Pvt. James Chitwood is the father of Winfield. For it was here that he and...
Tammy Mason, 63
Tammy June Davis Mason, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 63. Born Feb. 20, 1959 in Cincinnati, Oh., Tammy was the daughter of Vernon June Davis and Bertha Lenore Haas Davis. Preceded in Death. In addition to...
Kathy Goodman, 67
Kathy A. Goodman departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Summit View of Rocky Top, Tenn. She was 67. Born Sept. 12, 1955 in Whitley City, Ky., Kathy was the daughter of Noble and Dorothy Terry Whitehead. Preceded in Death. In addition to her parents:. • Husband: J.V....
Wilma Buttram, 86
Wilma Marie Lackey Buttram, of Huntsville, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 63. Born in Helenwood on Feb. 19, 1936, Wilma was the daughter of Andrew and Laura Lackey. She was a member of Fairview Hills Church of God. Preceded...
Day Planner: Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 1-2
Good Wednesday morning! Freezing rain will end this morning, and temperatures will rise well above freezing as the day progresses, topping out in the low 40s. We’ll see a break in the rain chances, with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. But rain chances return tonight, and tomorrow looks soggy. A beautiful weekend is taking shape.
Oneida man in critical condition after crashing into Dollar General
ONEIDA | An Oneida man is in critical condition after his vehicle plowed into the Dollar General store Monday afternoon. Robert Baird, 57, of Oneida, was rushed to Big South Fork Medical Center following the accident, which occurred shortly before 4pm Monday afternoon. According to a report, Baird’s GMC Envoy...
