England host Scotland in the Calcutta Cup on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.Steve Borthwick will take charge of England for the first time against Gregor Townsend’s team, who have won the last two matches in this fixture.Live updates: Steve Borthwick announces England Six Nations teamEngland have not beaten Scotland at Twickenham since 2017 but an opening victory would give Borthwick the perfect start as he takes over from Eddie Jones.England finished third in last year’s Six Nations while Scotland were fourth, with both nations finishing with two wins and three defeats. Here’s everything you need to know.What...

23 HOURS AGO