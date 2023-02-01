Read full article on original website
Vern Cotter steps down as Fiji rugby coach
Vern Cotter stepped down as Fiji coach on Thursday little more than eight months out from the Rugby World Cup in France. Fiji Rugby Union chairman Humphrey Tawake told a hastily arranged news conference in Suva that Cotter’s resignation for undisclosed personal reasons was accepted. A new coach will...
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland names Wales side early as he aims to focus on rugby
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
Six Nations 2023: Ali Price, Chris Harris, Zander Fagerson & Hamish Watson's challenge
Gregor Townsend expects the British and Irish Lions players left out of Scotland's side to face England in their Six Nations opener to "rise to the challenge" after their omissions. Ali Price was surprisingly left out of the matchday 23, with Ben White starting and George Horne on the bench.
Six Nations 2023: Old Ireland rivalries await Warren Gatland's Wales
Six Nations: England launches new era against Scotland
The oldest fixture in rugby union was, not so long ago, one of the most one-sided. From 1991-2007, England and Scotland met 29 times. Scotland won just three of the games — and all of those victories came in grim Edinburgh weather at its home of Murrayfield. How the...
Six Nations history: Most wins, previous Grand Slams, best players in rugby tournament
The 2023 Six Nations Championship is just days away from kick-off and, as ever, the excitement is sky-high, with all six teams having reason to be confident. Taking place just seven months before the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, this year's tournament looks set to be the best ever.
England mainstay Tuilagi axed by Borthwick - report
A selection call will apparently see veteran England centre Many Tuilagi miss out on their Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland. Tuilagi – nearly always a first choice in England’s midfield when fit – will make way for Harlequins centre Joe Marchant according to the BBC’s Chris Jones. England head coach Steve Borthwick is set names his team at 2.45pm today.
Vern Cotter: Fiji head coach resigns seven months before World Cup
Vern Cotter has resigned as Fiji head coach seven months before the World Cup. The 61-year-old New Zealander, appointed in January 2020, has left for personal reasons. "I'm disappointed to be leaving at this time," said Cotter, who led Scotland to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2015. "The team has...
McCloskey gets Ireland call but Wales suffer Halfpenny blow
The Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey will make his first appearance in the Six Nations since his debut seven years ago after being selected to start Ireland’s opener against Wales. The prop Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out so Finlay Bealham will start Saturday’s match at tighthead, with Tom O’Toole...
Under-20 Six Nations: Wales name side to face champions Ireland
Venue: CSM Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 3 February Kick-off:19:00 GMT. Dragons back row Ryan Woodman will captain Wales Under-20s in Friday's opening Six Nations game against 2022 champions Ireland. Llien Morgan, Harri Ackerman and Louie Hennessey will make their U20 debuts. Full-back Cameron Winnett, winger Harri Houston and fly-half...
Six Nations Rugby on Peacock and CNBC Starting February 4-5
NBC Sports has the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship starting February 4-5. The event sees the national teams of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales all play each other over the course of six weeks. All matches are live on Peacock. CNBC will have seven matches live, while it and NBC will air an assortment of matches on delay.
England vs Scotland line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture
England host Scotland in the Calcutta Cup on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.Steve Borthwick will take charge of England for the first time against Gregor Townsend’s team, who have won the last two matches in this fixture.Live updates: Steve Borthwick announces England Six Nations teamEngland have not beaten Scotland at Twickenham since 2017 but an opening victory would give Borthwick the perfect start as he takes over from Eddie Jones.England finished third in last year’s Six Nations while Scotland were fourth, with both nations finishing with two wins and three defeats. Here’s everything you need to know.What...
Welsh Fire: Mike Hussey to take over as men's coach at Hundred team
Former Australia batter Mike Hussey is to take over as head coach of the Welsh Fire men's side. Hussey, 47, replaces Gary Kirsten after the Cardiff-based Hundred franchise went winless in 2022. The man nicknamed "Mr Cricket" was England's assistant coach in the recent T20 World Cup. He also has...
England Under-19s complete first Test win in Australia since 2003
Aggressive approach inspired by senior team helps fuel tense final day in Brisbane
Stafanie Taylor named in West Indies T20 World Cup squad, subject to fitness test
Allrounder and former captain will undergo further treatment for back injury in Cape Town
