Fans treated to on-stage proposal at Laneway Festival
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival could have been renamed St. Valentine’s Laneway Festival in Brisbane yesterday, as it set the scene for a surprise on-stage proposal. The festival’s official Instagram account shared a video from Adam Newling‘s set, during which members of the audience held up a large sign reading, “Tasman, will you marry me?”
Get To Know: Melbourne’s powerhouse punk six-piece Blonde Revolver
Blonde Revolver are the type of quality Melbourne punk band the city snorts out a remarkable rate. Comprised of six musicians gathered from across the local music scene – members of the equally excellent Body Maintenance, Carpet Burn, Delivery, Future Suck and Gutter Girls all feature – the six-piece released their debut album today, and it’s proof that punk rock is as incandescent as ever in the early months of 2023.
The ‘Weird Al’ biopic is coming to Australia
After encouraging his Australian fans to torrent his documentary, the ‘Weird Al’ biopic is finally coming to the down under. Australian fans of “Weird Al” Yankovic will finally be able to legally stream the biopic satire “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” via Paramount+. The film was first released internationally in November but was not available in Australia.
Teenage Dads cover a new wave classic for Like A Version
It’s been quite the day for Teenage Dads fans. The indie rock band revealed their new EP, Midnight Driving, is on the way next month, and also shared their triple j Like A Version. Displaying their diversity and musical variety, the Mornington Peninsula boys performed their own song, ‘Teddy’,...
Fred again.. is causing mayhem in Melbourne
The Fred again.. juggernaut really is unstoppable at the moment. In Australia to perform at Laneway 2023, the in-demand English producer has been eager to play more than he initially booked, with his Laneway sideshows unsurprisingly selling out. That’s why he decided to put on a secret show in Melbourne,...
Live review: Girl in red is all grown up
Review: Girl in red @ 170 Russell, Melbourne, February 1st, 2022. To call Marie Ulven Ringheim, better known as Girl in red, anything other than a youth icon would be a severe understatement. Her ability to capture the modern youth experience has enchanted her listeners over the last several years...
The four Australian travel locations that ranked in the world’s top 10 spots
In a ranking of the top 100 travel destinations across the globe, Australia had four locations that showed out in the top ten. The Tourist Sentiment Index has recently announced its list of the 100 ‘most loved’ travel destinations from around the world, and it’s exciting news for Australia as four of its locations have made it to the top 10. The Whitsunday Islands in Queensland took second place, closely following the Maldives in first place. The Sunshine Coast, Cairns in Queensland, and Yarra Valley in Victoria rounded out the top 10.
Paramore’s upcoming album ‘This Is Why’ has leaked
Paramore’s first album in 6 years, ‘This Is Why’ has now leaked. The full album is available online to stream. Twitter account @hasitleaked recently posted a link to their site, claiming Paramore’s first album in six years, This Is Why, has now leaked only 5 days before its release on February 10th.
PHOTOS: ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA RED CARPET @ HOYTS Entertainment Quarter
PHOTOS: ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA RED CARPET @ HOYTS Entertainment Quarter. Photos By DL Webb-Smith Get unlimited access to the coverage that shapes our... PHOTOS: ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA RED CARPET @ HOYTS Entertainment Quarter. Photos By DL Webb-Smith. Get unlimited access to the coverage that shapes our...
You won’t break my soul: will Beyoncé come to Australia?
The world had been expecting its arrival but it was still a relief to fans when Beyoncé confirmed her world tour earlier this week. Just days out from the Grammy Awards, the pop superstar decided to take over the headlines, confirming on social media that 2023 would see her undergo a huge year of touring.
Private Function are releasing a new album with a ‘scratch and win’ panel
Private Function is gearing up to release their third studio album, 370HSSV 0773H, next month, and limited copies will be sold in a sleeve that has a ‘scratch and win’ panel. 370HSSV 0773H will land Friday 31 March via their band-run label, Still On Top Records and the...
Aussie band starts Go Fund Me after member’s car and gear stolen
Brisbane rock band Young Lions has started a Go Fund Me appeal after frontman Zach Britt’s car was stolen, along with guitar pedals and show gear. Just last month the band celebrated the release of their fourth album, Make A Rainbow And Put It In The Sky. Now, Britt...
MAFS filming stopped for medical emergency in unaired scene
The MAFS wedding between Duncan and Alyssa was halted when one of the groom’s guests had a medical emergency and had to be taken away in an ambulance. Yahoo Lifestyle Australia has reported that Duncan’s wedding guest had a seizure in the middle of the ceremony but the emergency wasn’t aired.
Peach PRC’s new single has the approval of Paris Hilton
Peach PRC has returned with a new single that’s even drawn the approval of Paris Hilton. Titled ‘Perfect For You’, the song is the Aussie popstar’s way of paying tribute to Hilton’s 2006 hit ‘Stars Are Blind’, which reached number seven on the ARIA Singles Chart, and seemed to hint at a promising music career for the American socialite.
