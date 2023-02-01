In a ranking of the top 100 travel destinations across the globe, Australia had four locations that showed out in the top ten. The Tourist Sentiment Index has recently announced its list of the 100 ‘most loved’ travel destinations from around the world, and it’s exciting news for Australia as four of its locations have made it to the top 10. The Whitsunday Islands in Queensland took second place, closely following the Maldives in first place. The Sunshine Coast, Cairns in Queensland, and Yarra Valley in Victoria rounded out the top 10.

1 DAY AGO