Read full article on original website
Related
Aussie cricket star Usman Khawaja is left stranded in Australia as he can't get visa to tour India
Khawaja was meant to be on the plane with his teammates on Tuesday - but he had to stay behind as his second visa battle with India's government left him unable to leave the country.
Cricket-S Africa's Kapp on compassionate leave after wife van Niekerk dropped from WC squad
Feb 1 (Reuters) - The South Africa women's cricket team have given all-rounder Marizanne Kapp compassionate leave after her wife Dane van Niekerk was dropped from the Women's Twenty20 World Cup squad.
Days ahead of Australia Test series, a big setback for Team India
Days ahead of the start of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Nagpur, Team India suffered a huge blow, with middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer ruled out from the first Test in Vidarbha, a prominent cricket website reported. According to the report, Shreyas Iyer was at the National Cricket Academy...
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
BBC
Warren Deutrom: Cricket Ireland boss says talks over new Dublin stadium 'serious'
Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom says the Irish government is to begin "serious discussions" on the support it will provide to help make a new national cricket stadium a reality. Deutrom believes Ireland's co-hosting of the 2030 T20 World Cup has piqued the interest of the government. But he...
Jos Buttler understands ‘complicated’ decision for players to skip Bangladesh
England captain Jos Buttler feels conflicted at players swerving the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, admitting the situation creates “frustrations at certain points”.Alex Hales, Sam Billings and Liam Dawson have all had the England and Wales Cricket Board’s blessing to prioritise Pakistan Super League stints, with none of the trio on any type of national contracts.What they can earn in franchise tournaments dwarves the match fees they would receive in three ODIs and as many T20s next month and Buttler insisted he fully understands the rationale behind their decisions.But chances to make an impression ahead of England’s defence of their World...
BBC
Under-20 Six Nations: Watch every match live on BBC digital services as Ireland defend title
Coverage: Watch every match live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. The Under-20 Six Nations Championship starts on Friday with Ireland seeking to claim back-to-back Grand Slams. All three opening fixtures will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland names Wales side early as he aims to focus on rugby
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
Australia opener Usman Khawaja cleared to fly to India after visa issues resolved
Star batter Usman Khawaja has been cleared to join his Australia teammates in India ahead of the blockbuster Test series after his visa issues were resolved. Pakistan-born Khawaja has flown out of Melbourne, more than a day later than planned, after an anxious wait for his visa to be approved.
Vern Cotter steps down as Fiji rugby coach
Vern Cotter stepped down as Fiji coach on Thursday little more than eight months out from the Rugby World Cup in France. Fiji Rugby Union chairman Humphrey Tawake told a hastily arranged news conference in Suva that Cotter’s resignation for undisclosed personal reasons was accepted. A new coach will...
NZ selection manager Gavin Larsen hopes Boult will play ODI World Cup
"We want him to be involved, we'd love him to be involved, we understand entirely his situation so we will keep working with him," Larsen said
BBC
Vern Cotter: Fiji head coach resigns seven months before World Cup
Vern Cotter has resigned as Fiji head coach seven months before the World Cup. The 61-year-old New Zealander, appointed in January 2020, has left for personal reasons. "I'm disappointed to be leaving at this time," said Cotter, who led Scotland to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2015. "The team has...
BBC
Under-20 Six Nations: Wales name side to face champions Ireland
Venue: CSM Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 3 February Kick-off:19:00 GMT. Dragons back row Ryan Woodman will captain Wales Under-20s in Friday's opening Six Nations game against 2022 champions Ireland. Llien Morgan, Harri Ackerman and Louie Hennessey will make their U20 debuts. Full-back Cameron Winnett, winger Harri Houston and fly-half...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Ollie Hassell-Collins to make England debut against Scotland
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham. Manu Tuilagi is left out...
Yardbarker
2023 Chile Open Santiago ATP Entry List - Fognini, Musetti, Schwartzman & more
The entry list of the 2023 Chile Open, which is held in Santiago from February 27th through March 5th, is full of clay-court specialists, who added this surface to their schedule early. Only a few clay-court tournaments, are held in the early stages of the ATP season and most of...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Liam Williams replaces Leigh Halfpenny for Wales against Ireland
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Liam Williams will start at full-back...
BBC
Welsh Fire: Mike Hussey to take over as men's coach at Hundred team
Former Australia batter Mike Hussey is to take over as head coach of the Welsh Fire men's side. Hussey, 47, replaces Gary Kirsten after the Cardiff-based Hundred franchise went winless in 2022. The man nicknamed "Mr Cricket" was England's assistant coach in the recent T20 World Cup. He also has...
BBC
Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager
Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
Comments / 0