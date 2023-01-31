Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
fabulousarizona.com
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Transportation
WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 at TPC Scottsdale. Have your tickets? What about a fresh stash of sunblock? Did you plan your WM Phoenix Open transportation yet? We can help with that; here are five ways to get to the tourney. Six40rty x Anoche...
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
Phoenix New Times
West Valley Residents Savor a Burst of Local Flavor as Independent Restaurants Move In
Editor's note: This story was updated on February 2 to reflect the correct spelling of Roe. Katie Roe and her husband purchased their home near Happy Valley Road and 67th Avenue in Peoria 17 years ago so they could be close to their insurance company jobs. But when it came...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Arizona To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
KTAR.com
Breakfast restaurant Over Easy plans to open 3 Valley locations this year
PHOENIX — Breakfast and brunch restaurant Over Easy announced plans to debut three new locations across the Valley this year. The newest locations are set to open in Chandler, Tempe and Glendale, bringing the total amount of stores in Arizona to 14, according to a press release. The East...
Black Rock Coffee Bar is Booming in Arizona with the Announcement of its 30th Store Opening in the State
The coffee chain founded in Oregon is announcing a new drive-thru-only location in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
tourcounsel.com
Christown Spectrum | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
Christown Spectrum is the oldest operating mall in Phoenix, Arizona and was the third shopping mall built in the city. It is located at 1703 W. Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, Arizona. The name Christown Spectrum is derived from Chris-Town Mall and Phoenix Spectrum Mall, previous names. Today it exists as an enclosed shopping mall, although the enclosed portion of the mall was greatly reduced when redevelopment changed the configuration closer to a power center.
fox10phoenix.com
Crazy video shows man darting in between traffic on Arizona freeway
PHOENIX - On Jan. 31, we received a shocking video showing some harrowing moments along the I-10 in the West Valley. The video, which was taken by a dashcam, shows a person darting in between six lanes of traffic on the busy freeway, narrowly missing two semi trucks. The incident...
AZFamily
$3.5 million ‘The Pick’ lotto ticket sold at Phoenix supermarket
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You’ll want to check those lotto tickets again! The Arizona Lottery say a jackpot worth an estimated $3.5 million was sold at a grocery store near Scottsdale. Officials say the ticket with Wednesday night’s number was sold at the Safeway near 64th Street and Greenway...
AZFamily
Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Woman Jokes That 'Best Western' Hotel Room 'Transported Her to the Matrix'
Honestly, the room really does have an odd vibe.
AZFamily
VIDEO: Robber attacks Glendale Circle K clerk before stealing beer
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Disturbing security video shows a man attacking an employee before stealing a case of beer at a Glendale Circle K several months ago. Now, officers need help identifying the violent thief. The robbery happened on Dec. 18 at a convenience store near 59th Avenue and...
Phoenix New Times
See the Diversity of Native Tribes This Weekend at the Arizona Indian Festival in Scottsdale
As part of the Scottsdale Western Week, the Arizona Indian Festival, held Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5, at Scottsdale Civic Center, will showcase an element of the state’s history that, by far, predates the six decades of the Parada del Sol or Hashknife Pony Express. This part...
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
9th Annual Concours in the Hills Rolls into Fountain Hills This Weekend
Attention all car, motorcycle and military vehicle fanatics! The 9th annual Gila River Resorts & Casinos Concours in the Hills, presented by Matson Money is back Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills. The free, family-friendly event will have plenty of horsepower for everyone while supporting the top-notch care that Phoenix Children’s Hospital provides.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
AZFamily
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
