The Big 12 released the 2023 football schedule Tuesday, which means West Virginia has its opponents, dates and sites for Neal Brown's fifth season. It's a broad assortment of games between old rivals and new ones and features a team WVU has never played and one it's played 105 times. We put together our initial impressions in a Rapid Reactions podcast and tried to figure out what's helpful and harmful for Brown, who said "I'm very aware -- keenly aware -- that we need to win."

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO