A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
USPS Resumes Service at 6 Post Offices in Forth WorthBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Updated Rankings Before Two-Game Homestand
Despite the missed opportunity earlier this week, West Virginia still stands in prime position to compete for an NCAA Tournament appearance. Let’s take a look at WVU’s updated rankings. NET / 24. KenPom / 19. Bracketology / 11-seed. *as of Thursday morning (2/2) West Virginia has five quad-1...
WBOY
Oklahoma at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball team fell a few points shy of completing a regular-season series sweep on the road Tuesday. But the Mountaineers have returned home looking to thwart their next opponent’s plans of bringing out the brooms on WVU’s home court.
Huggins Calls Out 'Leaders' After WVU's Sluggish Showing at TCU
The effort on the defensive end was abysmal in West Virginia's loss to TCU.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Dante Stills, Bryce Ford-Wheaton Make Presence Felt in Low Scoring Shrine Bowl
LAS VEGAS – Even though the East-West Shrine Bowl may have started off a bit slow with only a field goal on the board through one half of play, both West Virginia players were able to make their presence felt early. After not receiving that many looks during practices...
Way-Too-Early Game-by-Game Predictions for WVU's 2023 Football Schedule
An early guess at how next fall will go in Morgantown.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – February 2
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A 4-star football recruit includes West Virginia in question to fans about which team he should pick. Update (10:30 AM) – A former Mountaineer gets hired as an OL coach at a...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins on Allowing 48 Points in Paint: ‘Totally Absurd’
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was disappointed in his team allowing 48 points in the paint in a 76-72 loss to No. 15 TCU on Tuesday. “Totally absurd,” Huggins said on the radio. TCU had anything they wanted against West Virginia, driving into the lanes and finding any...
wvsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star TE Brody Kosin Earns Offer from Mountaineers
West Virginia went out and landed a solid transfer tight end with two years left of eligibility, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t also thinking about the future of the position. On Wednesday, the Mountaineers sent an offer to Brody Kosin, a three-star tight end in the upcoming...
WATCH: Big 12 schedule is loaded from front to back
The Big 12 released the 2023 football schedule Tuesday, which means West Virginia has its opponents, dates and sites for Neal Brown's fifth season. It's a broad assortment of games between old rivals and new ones and features a team WVU has never played and one it's played 105 times. We put together our initial impressions in a Rapid Reactions podcast and tried to figure out what's helpful and harmful for Brown, who said "I'm very aware -- keenly aware -- that we need to win."
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Loss to No. 24 Texas
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and guard Sarah Bates spoke after the Mountaineers suffered a 69-56 loss at the hands of Texas on Wednesday night. Texas women’s basketball head coach Vic Schaefer and a couple of his players also spoke after the game. Welcome to...
wvsportsnow.com
2024 4-Star G Jahseem Felton Receives Offer from West Virginia
2024 4-star guard Jahseem Felton received an offer from West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. Felton currently plays for Southern California Academy in Castaic, Ca. Felton announced his offer via social media. “After a great conversation with coach [DerMarr] Johnson, I’m blessed to say I received an offer from West Virginia...
WTOV 9
Why are graduation rates up, academic performance levels down in West Virginia?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — There's an education gap in West Virginia. The state's graduation rate is one of the highest in the nation, but academic performance levels are lacking. Although local schools are above average, flaws in the standardized testing could be the problem. For the past several years,...
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, West Virginia's only location will be among them.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
Grandparents raising grandkids: High numbers reported in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are a month into the new year and still the opioid crisis continues to rage on. It has fallout far beyond the people who are addicted, meaning families can take on additional struggles where kids are involved. 7% may not seem like a large number, but that’s the percentage of […]
Magic Shine Auto Spa celebrates grand opening in Morgantown
Magic Shine Auto Spa opened in Morgantown on Wednesday, offering many services crucial to maintaining a clean vehicle.
wchstv.com
W.Va.'s prognosticating groundhog French Creek Freddie predicts early spring
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:15 a.m. 2/2/23. French Creek Freddie scoffed at his Pennsylvania counterpart’s call for more winter weather and predicted an early spring. Coaxed out of his enclosure Thursday at the West Virginia Wildlife Center in Upshur County, West Virginia’s prognosticating groundhog did not...
These are the best spooky places to visit, according to WV Tourism
January 31 is National Plan for Vacation Day, and what better trip than visiting all the spookiest spots in West Virginia?
