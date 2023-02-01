ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvsportsnow.com

WVU’s Updated Rankings Before Two-Game Homestand

Despite the missed opportunity earlier this week, West Virginia still stands in prime position to compete for an NCAA Tournament appearance. Let’s take a look at WVU’s updated rankings. NET / 24. KenPom / 19. Bracketology / 11-seed. *as of Thursday morning (2/2) West Virginia has five quad-1...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Oklahoma at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball team fell a few points shy of completing a regular-season series sweep on the road Tuesday. But the Mountaineers have returned home looking to thwart their next opponent’s plans of bringing out the brooms on WVU’s home court.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – February 2

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A 4-star football recruit includes West Virginia in question to fans about which team he should pick. Update (10:30 AM) – A former Mountaineer gets hired as an OL coach at a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins on Allowing 48 Points in Paint: ‘Totally Absurd’

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was disappointed in his team allowing 48 points in the paint in a 76-72 loss to No. 15 TCU on Tuesday. “Totally absurd,” Huggins said on the radio. TCU had anything they wanted against West Virginia, driving into the lanes and finding any...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2024 3-Star TE Brody Kosin Earns Offer from Mountaineers

West Virginia went out and landed a solid transfer tight end with two years left of eligibility, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t also thinking about the future of the position. On Wednesday, the Mountaineers sent an offer to Brody Kosin, a three-star tight end in the upcoming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WATCH: Big 12 schedule is loaded from front to back

The Big 12 released the 2023 football schedule Tuesday, which means West Virginia has its opponents, dates and sites for Neal Brown's fifth season. It's a broad assortment of games between old rivals and new ones and features a team WVU has never played and one it's played 105 times. We put together our initial impressions in a Rapid Reactions podcast and tried to figure out what's helpful and harmful for Brown, who said "I'm very aware -- keenly aware -- that we need to win."
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Loss to No. 24 Texas

West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and guard Sarah Bates spoke after the Mountaineers suffered a 69-56 loss at the hands of Texas on Wednesday night. Texas women’s basketball head coach Vic Schaefer and a couple of his players also spoke after the game. Welcome to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2024 4-Star G Jahseem Felton Receives Offer from West Virginia

2024 4-star guard Jahseem Felton received an offer from West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. Felton currently plays for Southern California Academy in Castaic, Ca. Felton announced his offer via social media. “After a great conversation with coach [DerMarr] Johnson, I’m blessed to say I received an offer from West Virginia...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia

FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy