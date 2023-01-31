Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Biden Offered Vladimir Putin 20 Percent of Ukraine to End War: Report
A peace proposal reportedly submitted on behalf of Biden in mid-January offered Russia territory the size of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Baby abandoned at Tel Aviv airport as parents attempted to board flight: officials
An infant was abandoned at a Tel Aviv airport by his parents, who tried to board their flight to Belgium without him after they failed to purchase a ticket for the child, authorities said. The unnamed parents, who both held Belgian passports, had arrived at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Tuesday with their baby, planning to board a Ryanair flight to Brussels, the Israeli Airport Authority told local Channel 12. But according to officials, the family arrived at Terminal 1 late, after the check-in counter had closed, and the parents were either unable or unwilling to buy a ticket for...
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Passengers were told overnight not to turn up for their flights after an airline collapsed for the 2nd time
Flybe warned passengers that their flights had been canceled as the airline had gone into administration and ceased trading.
Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now
If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
Pay for entry: US travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom
The United Kingdom will soon implement a "permission to travel" requirement and payment for those looking to visit the area without a visa.
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (BA.N) and engine suppliers General Electric (GE.N) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals.
Saudi Arabia Announces Free Four-Day Stopover Transit Visa
Saudi Arabia has taken another step forward in making it easier to visit the country. This week marks the launch of a new, free-of-charge four-day stopover transit visa for air travelers. The new program, which is detailed on the SAUDIA website, allows travelers to book an international flight with a...
US u-turns on Esta ban for Cuba tourists
To the immense relief of tens of thousands of prospective British visitors to the US, Washington DC has quietly U-turned on a punitive sanction against people who have been to Cuba in the decade up to 2021.In one of his last acts as president, Donald Trump added Cuba to Washington’s list of “state sponsors of terrorism” (SST) just before leaving the White House.The effect is to prevent people who have been to the island from using the swift and easy online permit known as Esta. Instead, British travellers must apply in person in London or Belfast for a visa, at...
Heathrow third runway will be built, insists airport boss as he heads for departures
Heathrow airport is still on course to expand, the outgoing chief executive insists, with the coronavirus pandemic demonstrating how crucial it is to build a third runway.John Holland-Kaye was speaking exclusively to The Independent on the day he announced he will be standing down after nine years at the helm of Britain’s busiest airport.The collapse in passenger numbers during the coronavirus pandemic appeared to put the controversial plan to construct a third runway on hold. Heathrow handled 24 per cent fewer travellers in 2022 than in 2019.But Mr Holland-Kaye said: “We are still committed to expansion. We’ve already started...
Hong Kong is set to give away 500,000 free airline tickets to lure back tourists
Hong Kong's government has announced plans to give away 500,000 free airline tickets as part of efforts to revive its tourism industry and attract visitors back to the city.
Contractor wins deal to add third bridge to Philippines’ Candaba Viaduct
Contractor Leighton Asia has won an Philippine peso $161 million (US$115 million) deal to build the third bridge of the Candaba Viaduct in the north of Manila, Philippines. The third bridge will run for 5.3km between the two existing lanes of the Candaba Viaduct. The Viaduct carries the North Luzon...
British Airways and Virgin to fly daily from UK to China again
Services to Shanghai to restart after Covid quarantine restrictions lifted, with BA also resuming Beijing route
Germany to introduce unlimited train travel for £1.40 a day
Unlimited travel by rail, tram and bus anywhere in Germany will cost €49 per month from some time this year – equivalent to just £1.40 per day.The German Embassy in London announced “the digital Deutschlandticket” on Twitter back in November 2022.Initially it said the unlimited travel pass would be available from January. But later the embassy said: “The Association of German Transport Companies has warned that it may not be possible to roll out this ticket from January.“Everyone is aiming to have the ticket in place asap.”It was then rumoured that the Deutschland ticket would be available from April...
EU to investigate construction’s late payment issues
The European Commission has launched a new consultation aimed at tackling late payment in business. The pan-industry consultation opened earlier this month and runs until 17 March 2023. It comes ahead of a review of the EU’s Late Payment Directive. It aims to collect information on late or unfair...
New sleeper train will get you from London to Berlin in 16 hours
A new sleeper train will enable passengers to travel from London to Berlin in 16 hours. The European Sleeper service from Brussels, Belgium to the German capital launches on 25 May 2023, joining other overnight routes made available by the rail company, including Hamburg to Stockholm and Brussels to Prague.UK passengers can first catch the Eurostar from St Pancras, London on a Friday afternoon at 3pm, arriving into Brussels at 6pm. After a speedy changeover, travellers can continue their journey onboard the new night train at around 7pm, arriving into Berlin before 7am on Saturday morning. Breakfast will also be...
