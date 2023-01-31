Late last year, the world reached a significant milestone. According to the UN, our planet’s population now stands at 8 billion people. Understandably, hitting this milestone has not caused any immediate or direct changes to how the world lives and works, but it is a good opportunity to think about what the future looks like. While there is general consensus that population growth will continue in the near term (reaching 9.7 billion by 2050), forecasts vary for the long term, with some prognosticators expecting a population decline beginning around the year 2100.

2 DAYS AGO