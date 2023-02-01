Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
TransUnion Announces Investment in Bud to Drive Innovation and Growth in Open Banking
TransUnion, a global insights and information company, has announced a strategic investment in Bud Financial Limited (Bud), a leader in Open Banking and data intelligence. This dynamic partnership will help drive innovation and growth in the personal finance market and support better outcomes for consumers, with greater financial inclusion. Open...
TransUnion Invests in UK Open Banking Firm Bud Financial
TransUnion has invested in British open banking and data intelligence firm Bud Financial Limited. The global information and insights company said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release that this partnership will drive innovation in the personal finance market and greater financial inclusion among consumers. “This strategic investment marks the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Banking Institutions Should Secure Role in Digital Identity: Report
A report published by Mobey Forum’s Digital Identity Expert Group has identified unique opportunities for banks “to leverage their position as custodians of personal data to offer value-added digital identity services and become brokers of trust in the digital economy.”. The report suggests “that for digital identity systems...
JPMorgan Expands Retail Banking as Other Big Banks Contract
J.P. Morgan is reportedly looking to expand its consumer banking operations in Europe. The country’s largest bank is set to launch a digital bank in Germany in either late 2024 or early 2025, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday (Feb. 1), with plans to eventually target other European countries. The report,...
ffnews.com
Mizuho Bank Modernizes Core Banking Operations with Oracle
Mizuho Bank, Ltd., the integrated retail and corporate banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group and one of Japan’s largest financial services institutions, is modernizing its legacy banking system for international operations with Oracle. Over the coming years, Mizuho will implement Oracle’s banking solutions to support critical functions, including direct deposit accounts and liquidity management, at its operations in major overseas offices. The roll-out began with the successful replacement of Mizuho’s legacy banking system at its New York offices.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Banking, Insurance & Lending Has Never Been More Accessible: Green Check Launches Game Changing Marketplace
Green Check Verified (GCV), a fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services has launched Green Check Connect or GCC – a new marketplace enabling marijuana-related businesses to find reliable financial service providers. The idea behind this marketplace is to help cannabis companies with one of their biggest...
crowdfundinsider.com
Embedded Banking Fintech Treasury Prime Announces $40M in Series C Funding
Treasury Prime, an embedded banking software platform, announced it raised $40 million in Series C funding. The investment round was “led by BAM Elevate with investment from The Banc Funds Company and Invicta as well as continued participation from Series B investors Deciens, QED and SaaStr.”. With this latest...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Investment Bank (EIB) Issues Digital Bond in Pound Sterling
The European Investment Bank (EIB) priced its first ever £50 million digital bond using a combination of private and public blockchains operated and accessed via HSBC Orion – the bank’s tokenization platform. It follows the recently adopted Luxembourg legal framework tailored “to allow for the issuance, transfer,...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Looks to Support Innovation as HM Treasury Plans to Regulate Crypto, Launches Consultation Seeking Industry Input
The UK government has announced its intent to “robustly regulate crypto-asset activities.” In recent years, the UK has expressed its intent to become a crypto hub – supporting innovation while crafting a regime that provides sufficient consumer protections and transparency. The goal is to deliver on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan to grow the economy while enabling innovation. Crypto assets will be regulated similarly to traditional financial offerings.
crowdfundinsider.com
Monzo Bank Tops 7 Million Customers, Annualized Revenue at £440 Million
Monzo, a top digital bank serving the UK and the US, has surpassed seven million customers, according to an investor update posted on the Monzo community forum. The post indicates that Monzo has been growing by 150,000 new account sign-ups each month, with 350,000 customers signing up for either the Monzo Plus or Monzo Premium tiers. Approximately 200,000 business customers now utilize the digital bank.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: ZA Bank Appoints New CEO
One of the first regulated digital banks in Hong Kong, has announced the appointment of Ronald Iu as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. According to the bank, Iu joined ZA International, the parent company of ZA Bank, as Chief Strategy Officer in February 2022, and later became Chief Risk Officer of ZA Bank. He has over two decades of experience in banking and finance, ranging from risk management, sales, and marketing to developing innovative Fintech products.
crowdfundinsider.com
Second Mover Advantage: Crypto Council Comments on UK’s Push to Regulate Crypto, Embrace Digital Asset Innovation
Yesterday, the UK government announced that it would assist the crypto industry by providing robust regulation of the emerging innovation. As industry insiders acutely understand, without clearly defined rules, risk increases, generating hesitancy and undermining acceptance of the technology. While policymakers in the US have yet to pursue a similar...
crowdfundinsider.com
Top Fintech VC QED Investors Hires Singapore Based Principle to Focus on Southeast Asia Market
QED Investors has appointed Melissa Ho as its lead in Southeast Asia as the Fintech VC focuses on the hot Asian market. QED is one of the leading Fintech venture capital firms in the world. Ho, based in Singapore, will be looking for Fintech firms across stages with an emphasis on early-stage companies.
CoinTelegraph
Australia introduces classification for crypto assets
Following the global regulatory race, Australia opened the public consultation on its own taxonomy of crypto assets. The national regulators propose to distinguish four major types of products related to the crypto industry. On Feb. 3, the Australian Treasury released a consultation paper on “Token Mapping,” announcing it as a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm ViewTrade Reports Steady Growth, Anticipates Continued Momentum in 2023
ViewTrade, the force that powers fintech, announced extensive client growth over the course of 2022 as the firm continues to expand, “now serving financial services firms in 26 countries.”. Culminating in the launch of a carrying broker services offering in December, 2022 was a year of tremendous growth for...
ffnews.com
Mambu, in association with EY UK, identify five crucial success factors to champion underserved SME segment
Ernst & Young LLP (EY UK) and cloud banking platform Mambu have identified five crucial success elements that financial institutions need to consider to ensure their small and medium enterprise (SME) lending offerings are accessible to SMEs. The availability of finance is key to the success of all SMEs, and...
TechCrunch
India’s retail giant Reliance to accept CBDC at stores
The Mukesh Ambani-led firm said it has partnered with ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and fintech Innoviti Technologies to launch the in-store support for digital rupee. Customers who wish to pay with the country’s CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), called e₹-R, will be provided with a dynamic digital rupee acceptance QR code for scanning at the store, the retail giant said Thursday.
Real-Time Global CBDC Networks: Pipedream or Global Payments Reality?
Nearly every day, it seems, some new scheme arises that’s aiming to replace or disrupt the existing global financial services system. Online payment platforms like PayPal begat cryptocurrencies which begat stablecoins which begat central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and now, per a recent PYMNTS report, CBDCs are begetting a Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) designed to translate real-time payment speed and minimal processing fees to international financial transactions that may one day use central bank-issued digital fiat.
crowdfundinsider.com
Traditional Money Management Tools Fall Short of Client Expectations: Report
Personetics, the global leader in financial data-driven customer engagement, released a report titled “Spotlight on North America: Banks and Credit Unions Need to Promote Customers’ Financial Well-Being.”. The report, based “on a study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Personetics, details the opportunities and challenges associated with...
