We Salute You: Leonard Busch
Please join us in saluting Army T/5 Leonard Busch of Philadelphia, with family in Glens Falls. He served in World War II as part of Patton’s Third Army, and helped construct airfields across England France and Germany. He later owned his own civil engineering business. He passed away in...
Montgomery Co. sheriff to be Stefanik’s guest at State of the Union
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced her guest for President Biden’s State of the Union address next Tuesday will be the Montgomery County Sheriff. Sheriff Jeffrey Smith from Fort Plain will accompany her to the nation’s capitol. Smith says he is honored and excited to be attending the address in...
Glenville shelter welcomes homeless pets from Louisiana
The Animal Protective Foundation is supporting an overcrowded shelter in Grant Parish, Louisiana by welcoming 11 puppies and two adult dogs to their shelter in Glenville.
Metzwood Insurance marks 110th anniversary by giving back
A local insurance agency is celebrating 110 years in business with a flurry of charitable giving. Metzwood Insurance was founded in 1913. It has offices in Chatham, Hudson and Albany. The Metzwood team presented a $5,000 donation to Girls on the Run, an organization helping local girls build their confidence,...
Man airlifted to hospital after Warrensburg crash
A man from Black River in Jefferson County was airlifted to the hospital early Thursday morning, after crashing into a utility pole on Route 9 in Warrensburg. The call came in around 4 a.m. Thursday, said investigators. Ryan Lancto, 36, was travelling north when he veered into the southbound lane...
Search of Mohawk River for possible body continuing
A search of the Mohawk River after a report of a possible body floating in the water is ongoing.
House fire reported off Krumkill Road in Albany
According to the Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association Local 2007 Facebook, a house fire has broken out just off Krumkill Road on the Albany/Bethlehem town line. "A" platoon companies are arriving on the scene.
Firefighters put out truck fire in Washington County
The Hebron Volunteer Fire Company responded to a truck fire in Hebron earlier on Thursday. No injuries were reported from the fire.
Cohoes man dies in crash after leading police on pursuit
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Cohoes man has died following a crash after a called off pursuit. Investigators say State Police located a vehicle that was driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany. That vehicle, according to police, matched the description of a vehicle involved...
Schenectady Police introduce new therapy dog
Schenectady Police Department has a new therapy dog. Cooper, 2, is a labradoodle. He was donated as a puppy by a Glenville breeder. The police department says Cooper’s already cheering up people at the station. Once he’s done training, they plan to bring him to many community events.
Clifton Park genealogist helping African Americans uncover family history
Tara Patregnani is a professional genealogist. People turn to her to find out more about the ancestors they know and those they don’t. In recent years, more African Americans have come to her at Capital Genealogy, looking for information that will tell them who they are. However, slavery has...
Corrections officers recognized for saving an inmate with CPR & AED
Corrections Officers at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility were presented with awards for saving an inmate's life in November.
Union College is ditching its Dutchmen nickname
Union College is planning to retire the Dutchmen mascot and find a new nickname for its athletic teams. An announcement on the Schenectady school’s website says it’s looking for a new name that represents Union’s proud history and bright future. This change is part of a comprehensive...
Man killed in Knox crash after Albany police chase
A man is dead after a crash in Albany County. It started early Wednesday morning when troopers saw a car driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany, they said. It matched the description of a car involved in an earlier chase, and they tried to pull over the driver,...
New program at Bellevue Hospital gifts new books to new parents
Ellis Medicine is teaming up with the Schenectady County Public Library to launch a new program, giving books to newborn families at Bellevue. The goal is to get more children to read by starting with their parents. Bellevue Women’s Center will give new parents with a book to read to...
Proposed Saratoga Springs homeless shelter’s location worries parents
There’s controversy over the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs. It would be right next to Spa Catholic, a private middle and high school. Some parents are upset about this idea, saying they feel it’s a safety issue to have a homeless shelter so close to the school. A gate divides the school and the future shelter – which is currently a senior center.
Shelters, warming centers prepare for influx of people
Communities across the Capital Region are setting up warming centers. That includes several spots in Schenectady County, where leaders say they don’t want people to underestimate these freezing cold temperatures. The county’s homeless shelters will also extend their hours of operation for people who need a warm place to...
4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
Narcotics investigation leads to arrest in Saratoga
After a lengthy investigation into illegal narcotics sales in Saratoga Springs, police arrested Prince Cooper, 36 of Schenectady. Officers report at the time of his arrest, Cooper was on federal supervised release for the charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.
Credit union donates lots of warm clothes to Capital Region shelters
Just in time for the cold weather to move in, a donation on Thursday will go a long way toward keeping people in the city of Albany warm. Broadview Federal Credit Union visited 17 homeless and family crisis shelters. Most are right here in the Capital Region. One of those...
