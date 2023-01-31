ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

WNYT

We Salute You: Leonard Busch

Please join us in saluting Army T/5 Leonard Busch of Philadelphia, with family in Glens Falls. He served in World War II as part of Patton’s Third Army, and helped construct airfields across England France and Germany. He later owned his own civil engineering business. He passed away in...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Metzwood Insurance marks 110th anniversary by giving back

A local insurance agency is celebrating 110 years in business with a flurry of charitable giving. Metzwood Insurance was founded in 1913. It has offices in Chatham, Hudson and Albany. The Metzwood team presented a $5,000 donation to Girls on the Run, an organization helping local girls build their confidence,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man airlifted to hospital after Warrensburg crash

A man from Black River in Jefferson County was airlifted to the hospital early Thursday morning, after crashing into a utility pole on Route 9 in Warrensburg. The call came in around 4 a.m. Thursday, said investigators. Ryan Lancto, 36, was travelling north when he veered into the southbound lane...
WARRENSBURG, NY
WRGB

Cohoes man dies in crash after leading police on pursuit

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Cohoes man has died following a crash after a called off pursuit. Investigators say State Police located a vehicle that was driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany. That vehicle, according to police, matched the description of a vehicle involved...
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Schenectady Police introduce new therapy dog

Schenectady Police Department has a new therapy dog. Cooper, 2, is a labradoodle. He was donated as a puppy by a Glenville breeder. The police department says Cooper’s already cheering up people at the station. Once he’s done training, they plan to bring him to many community events.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Union College is ditching its Dutchmen nickname

Union College is planning to retire the Dutchmen mascot and find a new nickname for its athletic teams. An announcement on the Schenectady school’s website says it’s looking for a new name that represents Union’s proud history and bright future. This change is part of a comprehensive...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Man killed in Knox crash after Albany police chase

A man is dead after a crash in Albany County. It started early Wednesday morning when troopers saw a car driving erratically on Washington Avenue Extension in Albany, they said. It matched the description of a car involved in an earlier chase, and they tried to pull over the driver,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Proposed Saratoga Springs homeless shelter’s location worries parents

There’s controversy over the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs. It would be right next to Spa Catholic, a private middle and high school. Some parents are upset about this idea, saying they feel it’s a safety issue to have a homeless shelter so close to the school. A gate divides the school and the future shelter – which is currently a senior center.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Shelters, warming centers prepare for influx of people

Communities across the Capital Region are setting up warming centers. That includes several spots in Schenectady County, where leaders say they don’t want people to underestimate these freezing cold temperatures. The county’s homeless shelters will also extend their hours of operation for people who need a warm place to...
WRGB

4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY

