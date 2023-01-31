In 2010, Funny or Die produced a parody trailer for a “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, featuring Aaron Paul as the accordionist. For years, Yankovic played the trailer at his concerts and fans would inquire about a real film. He never wanted to do one until “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) and “Rocketman” (2019) opened within months of each other to great success. Yankovic teamed with Eric Appel to write the script for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which they then took to Funny or Die.

2 DAYS AGO