Read full article on original website
Related
goldderby.com
Christopher Guest movies: 10 greatest films ranked from worst to best
Here’s a fun fact: Thanks to his lineage, writer/director/actor Christopher Guest has an inherited royal title — the 5th Baron Haden-Guest — and for three years was an active member of the British House of Lords. In his spare time, however, Baron Haden-Guest makes delightfully silly movies that make audiences around the globe very happy.
goldderby.com
Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack interview: ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ producers
In 2010, Funny or Die produced a parody trailer for a “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, featuring Aaron Paul as the accordionist. For years, Yankovic played the trailer at his concerts and fans would inquire about a real film. He never wanted to do one until “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) and “Rocketman” (2019) opened within months of each other to great success. Yankovic teamed with Eric Appel to write the script for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which they then took to Funny or Die.
goldderby.com
Dan Lemmon interview: ‘The Batman’ visual effects supervisor
“Batman was always something I was into,” reveals visual effects supervisor Dan Lemmon about “The Batman.” For our recent webchat he continues, “He’s in many ways the most relatable superhero. He’s the one’s most connected to the world that I understand. It was a dream project” Watch the full exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com
Lucia Aniello interview: ‘Hacks’ co-creator
After a breakout first season with three Emmy wins, “Hacks” co-creators and executive producers Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky felt the pressure to bring it for Season 2 — and not necessarily from others. “I think we just really felt in this industry, everyone’s...
Comments / 0