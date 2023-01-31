So many things to talk to you about…so little time! This week, we experienced some pretty fast action on some important bills – both in Education. HSB 117 concerns the annual appropriation that determines the amount that will be budgeted for public schools. It is supposed to reflect an increase that will counter inflationary costs that all districts experience. The House and Senate versions of the bill asks for 3% increase; the Governor, 2.5%. The bill came out Monday afternoon, a subcommittee discussed it Tuesday noon, and it was voted out of committee that afternoon. There was not much chance for district school officials or the general public to comment.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO