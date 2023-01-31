Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Iowa bounced from top spot as Dems reshuffle primaries
Iowa bounced from top spot as Dems reshuffle primaries. The Democratic Party has approved the reordering of its 2024 presidential primary. Members of the Democratic National Committee voted Saturday in Philadelphia to replace Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot. It’s part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to the party’s base of support. South Carolina is set to go first, followed three days later by New Hampshire and Nevada. Georgia would vote fourth on Feb. 13, followed by Michigan on Feb. 27, with much of the rest of the nation set to vote on Super Tuesday in early March.
iowa.media
Gov. Reynolds boasts about her anti-LGBTQ school policies, calls for new law restricting students’ access to books conservatives don’t like
Speaking at a gathering of conservative activists on Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds expressed her opposition to schools offering support to transgender students and called for a new law to restrict student access to books some conservative parents find objectionable. The governor characterized these proposals as part of her agenda of...
iowa.media
REP. STECKMAN: Schools keeping gender identity secrets from parents an ‘imaginary problem’
So many things to talk to you about…so little time! This week, we experienced some pretty fast action on some important bills – both in Education. HSB 117 concerns the annual appropriation that determines the amount that will be budgeted for public schools. It is supposed to reflect an increase that will counter inflationary costs that all districts experience. The House and Senate versions of the bill asks for 3% increase; the Governor, 2.5%. The bill came out Monday afternoon, a subcommittee discussed it Tuesday noon, and it was voted out of committee that afternoon. There was not much chance for district school officials or the general public to comment.
iowa.media
Iowa Tourism Industry Showcases Benefits of Tourism
DES MOINES, Iowa—Iowa tourism supporters hosted their annual Tourism Showcase at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Iowa communities, attractions and organizations participated in the event which highlights the importance of tourism to Iowa’s economy and economic development efforts. Kris Blocker, Boone County Convention &...
iowa.media
Hundreds rally for LGBTQ Day on the Hill, protesting bills ‘meant to scare us back into the closet’
Around 200 demonstrators filled the Capitol Rotunda to protest anti-trans bills making their way through the Iowa Legislature, and meet with their representatives. The rally was hosted by One Iowa, a nonprofit founded in 2005 to advance LGBTQ rights, and One Iowa Action, for LGBTQ Day on the Hill last Wednesday, Feb. 1.
iowa.media
Letter to the editor: Conservatives target social-emotional learning
Some of our Iowa Senators are gleeful over a bill “prohibiting the use of certain resources or materials related to social and emotional learning.” These lawmakers mistakenly believe “that social-emotional learning is a vessel for schools to inflict liberal values and beliefs on students.”. Experts in the...
