Siemens Healthineers forecasts revenue growth to accelerate in Q2 even amid supply chain woes
Siemens Healthineers, a market leader in diagnostic imaging, said fiscal first-quarter revenue and profit were curbed amid falling sales of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, pandemic-related diagnostic disruption in China and supply chain delays at radiation oncology business Varian. Still, CFO Jochen Schmitz said that even with those challenges, management expects...
Friday Q&A: Medtronic’s Chan talks patient monitoring spinoff, rise of home care
Medtronic announced plans in October to spin off its patient monitoring and respiratory care businesses as part of a broader restructuring. The two businesses, which brought in about $2.2 billion in revenue last year, will form a new connected care company. Frank Chan, president of Medtronic's patient monitoring business, talked...
Stryker expects 2023 growth despite 15% dip in Q4 net income
Stryker CEO Kevin Lobo said he expects “positive trends” in procedure recovery and demand for capital products in 2023, and a more gradual improvement in component availability. The company is taking action to address higher costs of materials and labor, including pricing adjustments and “targeted restructuring plans.”
Zimmer Biomet Q4 net loss widens on supply problems; CEO targets acquisitions
Zimmer Biomet, one of the world’s largest orthopedics companies by market share, said its net loss widened in the fourth quarter, hurt by staffing shortages and supply chain woes. The net loss deepened to $130.5 million from an $84 million net loss in the year-earlier quarter, Warsaw, Indiana-based Zimmer...
Edwards posts Q4 profit, reaffirms 2023 outlook as patients return
Edwards Lifesciences reiterated its sales growth forecast for the year ahead, helped by accelerating patient volumes in its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) business as macroeconomic pressures eased. "As the global population ages and cardiovascular disease remains the largest health burden,” the company will have a steady stream of new...
CFO survey hints at funding shift from robots to wearables
Medical device makers are putting more of their investment dollars into developing wearable technologies while de-emphasizing robotics, a new survey from global accounting firm BDO suggests. The shift in investment focus comes against a backdrop of slowing overall R&D spending among life science organizations, including medical technology and device companies,...
