Read full article on original website
Related
Aussie cricket star Usman Khawaja is left stranded in Australia as he can't get visa to tour India
Khawaja was meant to be on the plane with his teammates on Tuesday - but he had to stay behind as his second visa battle with India's government left him unable to leave the country.
Australia superstar takes a cruel dig at Team India
Talismanic Australia batter Steve Smith has taken a cruel dig at Team India ahead of next month’s Test series between the two sides. “We normally have two tour games over in England. This time we don’t have a tour game in India,” Steve Smith told reporters at the Sydney airport before the Pat Cummins-led side’s departure for India. “The last time we went [to India], I’m pretty sure we got served up a green top [in the tour game], and it was sort of irrelevant.”
Cricket-S Africa's Kapp on compassionate leave after wife van Niekerk dropped from WC squad
Feb 1 (Reuters) - The South Africa women's cricket team have given all-rounder Marizanne Kapp compassionate leave after her wife Dane van Niekerk was dropped from the Women's Twenty20 World Cup squad.
BBC
South Africa give Marizanne Kapp leave after wife Dane van Niekerk left out of T20 World Cup squad
South Africa have given Marizanne Kapp "compassionate leave" after her wife Dane van Niekerk was left out of the country's Women's T20 World Cup squad. Van Niekerk was omitted for February's tournament, which South Africa is hosting, as she failed "to meet the minimum criteria for fitness". Kapp will miss...
Days ahead of Australia Test series, a big setback for Team India
Days ahead of the start of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Nagpur, Team India suffered a huge blow, with middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer ruled out from the first Test in Vidarbha, a prominent cricket website reported. According to the report, Shreyas Iyer was at the National Cricket Academy...
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
Jos Buttler understands ‘complicated’ decision for players to skip Bangladesh
England captain Jos Buttler feels conflicted at players swerving the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, admitting the situation creates “frustrations at certain points”.Alex Hales, Sam Billings and Liam Dawson have all had the England and Wales Cricket Board’s blessing to prioritise Pakistan Super League stints, with none of the trio on any type of national contracts.What they can earn in franchise tournaments dwarves the match fees they would receive in three ODIs and as many T20s next month and Buttler insisted he fully understands the rationale behind their decisions.But chances to make an impression ahead of England’s defence of their World...
BBC
Under-20 Six Nations: Watch every match live on BBC digital services as Ireland defend title
Coverage: Watch every match live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. The Under-20 Six Nations Championship starts on Friday with Ireland seeking to claim back-to-back Grand Slams. All three opening fixtures will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland names Wales side early as he aims to focus on rugby
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
Chandika Hathurusingha's return draws mixed reactions from Bangladesh cricket fraternity
"A huge question mark remains on how the dressing room will take him," Mashrafe Mortaza says
Temba Bavuma finds form, and South Africa try out pacer workload management
But, spin under the scanner? These and other takeaways for South Africa from their 2-1 ODI series win against England
Vern Cotter steps down as Fiji rugby coach
Vern Cotter stepped down as Fiji coach on Thursday little more than eight months out from the Rugby World Cup in France. Fiji Rugby Union chairman Humphrey Tawake told a hastily arranged news conference in Suva that Cotter’s resignation for undisclosed personal reasons was accepted. A new coach will...
NZ selection manager Gavin Larsen hopes Boult will play ODI World Cup
"We want him to be involved, we'd love him to be involved, we understand entirely his situation so we will keep working with him," Larsen said
BBC
Under-20 Six Nations: Wales name side to face champions Ireland
Venue: CSM Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 3 February Kick-off:19:00 GMT. Dragons back row Ryan Woodman will captain Wales Under-20s in Friday's opening Six Nations game against 2022 champions Ireland. Llien Morgan, Harri Ackerman and Louie Hennessey will make their U20 debuts. Full-back Cameron Winnett, winger Harri Houston and fly-half...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Ollie Hassell-Collins to make England debut against Scotland
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham. Manu Tuilagi is left out...
Yardbarker
2023 Chile Open Santiago ATP Entry List - Fognini, Musetti, Schwartzman & more
The entry list of the 2023 Chile Open, which is held in Santiago from February 27th through March 5th, is full of clay-court specialists, who added this surface to their schedule early. Only a few clay-court tournaments, are held in the early stages of the ATP season and most of...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Liam Williams replaces Leigh Halfpenny for Wales against Ireland
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Liam Williams will start at full-back...
BBC
Welsh Fire: Mike Hussey to take over as men's coach at Hundred team
Former Australia batter Mike Hussey is to take over as head coach of the Welsh Fire men's side. Hussey, 47, replaces Gary Kirsten after the Cardiff-based Hundred franchise went winless in 2022. The man nicknamed "Mr Cricket" was England's assistant coach in the recent T20 World Cup. He also has...
BBC
Johnny Sexton: 'No animosity' towards Warren Gatland over Lions snub, says Ireland captain
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Ulster, Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says he...
Alun Wyn Jones is preparing for his 17th Six Nations and even at 37 shows no signs of slowing down
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW BY ALEX BYWATER: The 2023 Championship will be Alun Wyn Jones' 17th Six Nations. It is such a remarkable statistic that it is worth reading twice.
Comments / 0