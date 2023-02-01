ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Australia superstar takes a cruel dig at Team India

Talismanic Australia batter Steve Smith has taken a cruel dig at Team India ahead of next month’s Test series between the two sides. “We normally have two tour games over in England. This time we don’t have a tour game in India,” Steve Smith told reporters at the Sydney airport before the Pat Cummins-led side’s departure for India. “The last time we went [to India], I’m pretty sure we got served up a green top [in the tour game], and it was sort of irrelevant.”
ClutchPoints

Days ahead of Australia Test series, a big setback for Team India

Days ahead of the start of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Nagpur, Team India suffered a huge blow, with middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer ruled out from the first Test in Vidarbha, a prominent cricket website reported. According to the report, Shreyas Iyer was at the National Cricket Academy...
Futurism

Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies

Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
The Independent

Jos Buttler understands ‘complicated’ decision for players to skip Bangladesh

England captain Jos Buttler feels conflicted at players swerving the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, admitting the situation creates “frustrations at certain points”.Alex Hales, Sam Billings and Liam Dawson have all had the England and Wales Cricket Board’s blessing to prioritise Pakistan Super League stints, with none of the trio on any type of national contracts.What they can earn in franchise tournaments dwarves the match fees they would receive in three ODIs and as many T20s next month and Buttler insisted he fully understands the rationale behind their decisions.But chances to make an impression ahead of England’s defence of their World...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland names Wales side early as he aims to focus on rugby

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
The Associated Press

Vern Cotter steps down as Fiji rugby coach

Vern Cotter stepped down as Fiji coach on Thursday little more than eight months out from the Rugby World Cup in France. Fiji Rugby Union chairman Humphrey Tawake told a hastily arranged news conference in Suva that Cotter’s resignation for undisclosed personal reasons was accepted. A new coach will...
BBC

Under-20 Six Nations: Wales name side to face champions Ireland

Venue: CSM Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 3 February Kick-off:19:00 GMT. Dragons back row Ryan Woodman will captain Wales Under-20s in Friday's opening Six Nations game against 2022 champions Ireland. Llien Morgan, Harri Ackerman and Louie Hennessey will make their U20 debuts. Full-back Cameron Winnett, winger Harri Houston and fly-half...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Ollie Hassell-Collins to make England debut against Scotland

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Wing Ollie Hassell-Collins will make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham. Manu Tuilagi is left out...
Yardbarker

2023 Chile Open Santiago ATP Entry List - Fognini, Musetti, Schwartzman & more

The entry list of the 2023 Chile Open, which is held in Santiago from February 27th through March 5th, is full of clay-court specialists, who added this surface to their schedule early. Only a few clay-court tournaments, are held in the early stages of the ATP season and most of...
BBC

Welsh Fire: Mike Hussey to take over as men's coach at Hundred team

Former Australia batter Mike Hussey is to take over as head coach of the Welsh Fire men's side. Hussey, 47, replaces Gary Kirsten after the Cardiff-based Hundred franchise went winless in 2022. The man nicknamed "Mr Cricket" was England's assistant coach in the recent T20 World Cup. He also has...

