claremont-courier.com
It may be warm here, but not at Mt. Baldy
It seems every week the Courier reports on a hiker getting lost, injured, or worse while hiking in the Mt. Baldy area. That continued with the helicopter rescue of Del Mar resident Abdollah Katbab, above the 8,000-foot level of Ice House Canyon on Saturday. Because there’s little to no snow...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Rain Moves into Riverside County at Beginning of The Week
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Showers and patchy fog are rolling through Riverside County Monday, with gusty winds and snow in the mountains expected throughout the day. Rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the beginning of the week for Riverside County, according to a National Weather Service. Between...
natureworldnews.com
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California
The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Erupts on North Side of Mt. Rubidoux
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Thursday at the bottom of Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside, scorching less than a quarter-acre before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. near the Carlson Dog Park at Scott Lane and Mission Inn Avenue, on the north side of the recreational site, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
Circle K offering gas discounts for one day this week
Those needing to fill up their tanks on Wednesday might want to stop by Circle K, as they will be offering discounts on their fuel for a period of the day, according to the gas station and convenience store chain. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, select Circle K locations will be offering […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills
INDIO (CNS) – A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake...
20 Vehicles Impounded During Recent San Bernardino DUI Checkpoint
The San Bernardino PD is doing its part to ensure community health and safety by conducting DUI checkpoints. During one such checkpoint on January 20th, six motorists were arrested for driving under the influence. This was just two days after two cyclists were fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver in Rancho Cucamonga.
Video captured thieves ransacking small businesses in San Bernardino County
A group of thieves was caught on camera smashing their way into small businesses in San Bernardino County. Surveillance video shows at least six suspects targeting stores at the Brookside Plaza in Redlands early Monday morning. The brazen thefts have left local shop owners on edge as the suspects remain at large. Around 2 a.m., […]
Fontana Herald News
City Council votes to abandon 9.96 acres of parkland in southern area of Fontana
The Fontana City Council voted on Jan. 24 to discontinue and abandon 9.96 acres of parkland in southern Fontana as part of a land swap that is being negotiated with a developer. The vote was 4-1, with Councilmember Jesse Sandoval opposing the idea. The property consists of mostly flat, rocky...
Fontana Herald News
Bloomington woman is killed in collision
A Bloomington woman died in a traffic collision in Calimesa on Jan. 27, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:39 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 10, just west of Sandalwood Drive. A driver, Wendy Stapleton, 29, was pronounced deceased at Loma Linda...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fire Strikes Jurupa Valley House; One Person Hospitalized
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries suffered Wednesday evening in a house fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire in the 5200 block of Odell Street, near Mission Boulevard, was reported at 8:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
claremont-courier.com
Another hiker rescued at Mt. Baldy
A 71-year-old hiker who slipped on ice and slid more than 50 feet into dangerous terrain at Mt. Baldy on Saturday was rescued quickly by helicopter, thanks in large part to a commercially available satellite communication device. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Helicopter Air Rescue 306 hoisted injured Del Mar...
vvng.com
Homeowner shot at during attempted catalytic converter theft in Spring Valley Lake
SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are conducting an investigation after shots were fired during an attempted catalytic converter theft in a Spring Valley Lake neighborhood. It happened at about 3:45 am, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the 13400 block of Pyramid Drive. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Stacie Parks...
Fontana Herald News
Warehouses impact the quality of life for many Fontana residents
Warehouses. They have crept into every corner of the environment, changing the quality of the air, the noise in the streets, the traffic through town. In Fontana and other Inland cities, city councils approve warehouse projects over community objections, allowing industrial uses to encroach on the lives and lungs of residents.
vvng.com
Bear Valley Road in Victorville shutdown after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit that ended in a crash prompted a hard closure of Bear Valley Road during the busy Wednesday afternoon commute. It happened at about 3:38 pm, on February 1, 2023, on Bear Valley Road near Third Avenue in Victorville. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire...
Fontana Herald News
Norwood launches Bright Stars Literacy Connection in Fontana
Fontana resident Terri Norwood has launched Bright Stars Literacy Connection in the local area. Norwood was presented with a certificate of recognition by a representative from the office of Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes during an event on Jan. 28. Bright Stars Literacy Connection’s mission is to promote literacy awareness among...
Fontana Herald News
One person dies, another person is injured in two-vehicle traffic collision in Fontana on Jan. 30
One person died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Fontana on Jan. 30, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1:14 p.m. in the 11160 block of Mulberry Avenue in the southwestern area of the city. The Fontana Police Department gave this account of the collision:
nbcpalmsprings.com
Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 10, Two Dead
INDIO (CNS) – Two people were killed Monday when an SUV rear-ended a big rig on the 10 Freeway, was struck by another truck and then burst into flames outside Indio. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m., when a Subaru occupied by two unidentified people was driving westbound on Interstate 10, west of Hayfield Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres. The Riverside County Fire Department described the location as Chiriaco Summit.
Missing man with local ties last seen Jan 24 in Jurupa Valley
The search continues for a missing man last seen on January 24 in the Jurupa Valley area. Jude Leon Abass-Busy, 22, was last seen at the Shell Gas Station on 3874 Pyrite Street in Jurupa Valley, according to his mother. His mother is a Palm Desert resident. Abass-Busby is described as 5 feet 11 inches The post Missing man with local ties last seen Jan 24 in Jurupa Valley appeared first on KESQ.
