Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat

As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Why You Should Chit Potatoes Before Planting

Are you hoping for a better yield of potatoes? Have you always wanted to increase your vegetable harvesting efforts, but never knew how? Well, look no further! Planting chitted potatoes is the best way to ensure success in your potato-growing endeavors. Chitting is a simple process that is based on...
From ashes to fly larvae, new ideas aim to revive farm soil

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - As extreme weather and human activity degrade the world's arable land, scientists and developers are looking at new and largely unproven methods to save soil for agriculture. One company is injecting liquid clay into California desert to trap moisture and help fruit to grow, while another...
A mixture of crops provides ecological benefits for agricultural landscapes, find researchers

There are often too few flowering plants in agricultural landscapes, which is one reason for the decline of pollinating insects. Researchers at the University of Göttingen have now investigated how a mixture of crops of fava beans (broad beans) and wheat affects the number of pollinating insects. They found that areas of mixed crops compared with areas of single crops are visited equally often by foraging bees. Their results were published in the journal Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment.
Bees face many challenges — and climate change is ratcheting up the pressure

Bees look for water on an outdoor tap in Berlin, Germany during a hot spell, June 19, 2022. The extreme weather that has battered much of the US in 2022 doesn’t just affect humans. Heat waves, wildfires, droughts and storms also threaten many wild species — including some that already face other stresses.
Drainage pays long-term

Subsurface “tile” drainage is an essential agricultural water-management practice on naturally poorly drained soils throughout much of the Midwest. Purdue University has conducted a long-term 35-year drainage-research study at the Southeast Purdue Agricultural Center on high-silt, low-organic-matter, poorly structured soils that were not typically tile-drained prior to the 1980s.
Honey bees are not in peril. These bees are.

What do you know about bees? That they produce honey? That they live in a hive? That they swarm?. Well, I have news: These characteristics don’t actually describe most bees in the US. Of the roughly 4,000 native species, not a single one produces true honey. Not one! Most of them live alone. Most of them have no queen.
Water Trees and Shrubs Below the Ground

Inspired by the need to keep a half century old family orchard alive, Root Quencher is a subsurface watering and irrigation system that brings effective, yet simple underground watering innovation to the garden and landscape industry. Root Quencher saves 50 percent water (versus sprinkler-based watering) and integrates with existing irrigation...

