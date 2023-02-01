Read full article on original website
Mississippi egg producer targeted by US Senator with price-gouging probe as profits jump 110%
With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
US farmers sound alarm on single-most catastrophic thing headed for corn crops
American corn farmers sound alarms over the possibility of losing their businesses and billions of dollars to Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn yields.
Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows
WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid more […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
US dairy policies drive small farms to ‘get big or get out’ as monopolies get rich
Exclusive: Misguided policies have hurt small-scale farms while enriching agribusinesses and corporate lobbyists, analysis shows
Copper Development Association analysis shows copper should be included on US Critical Minerals List
According to a new report from the Copper Development Association (CDA), McClean, Virginia, copper now meets the U.S. Geological Survey’s (USGS’) benchmark Supply Risk score of 0.4 for automatic inclusion on the U.S. Critical Minerals List. The CDA says the report replicates the USGS methodology used to determine mineral criticality.
Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear
Union cites “importance of preserving domestic aluminum industry” as Alcoa attempts to quash rumors of tear down The post Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear appeared first on Columbia Insight. Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear was first posted on January 31, 2023 at 10:32 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
FDA issues the final rule for traceability records for certain foods
The FDA’s final rule on Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods (Food Traceability Final Rule) establishes traceability recordkeeping requirements, beyond those in existing regulations, for people who manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods included on the Food Traceability List (FTL). The final rule is a key component...
USDA reports give corn market direction
USDA released four major reports on Jan. 12 – reports that will help set the direction for the corn market. After the holidays, USDA released the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE); the annual crop summary, which is the final official numbers for planted and harvested acres, as well as yields, for corn, soybeans, and some of the other major crops; the Quarterly Grain Stocks report, which is an inventory of how much grain is in the system and how fast we are moving through those inventories; and the winter wheat seeding report.
USDA Strengthens Organic Standards, Effective March 2023
The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) has recently imposed new requirements for foods labeled as organic to crack down on fraud and improve oversight. The new rule strengthens the enforcement of the USDA's strict definitions of organic, which must rely on natural and biological farming methods.
Americans want farm subsidies to go to human food, not animal feed: survey
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct that the Food Not Feed Summit will take place on Tuesday, and that the proposal the summit seeks to garner support for is to make as much federal support available for fruits and vegetables as for feed grains. We regret the error. A new survey has…
USDA announces $9.4 million for Compost and Food Waste Reduction agreements
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an investment into the Compost and Food Waste Reduction program that furthers the American Rescue Plan's climate change directive.
China’s Low Aluminum Production Worsens Supply Chain Challenges
As with many base metals, aluminum prices rose at the beginning of January. While it is true that China raising aluminum export taxes could have impacted aluminum prices, the market has witnessed somewhat volatile conditions since late September of 2022. And though prices are nowhere near their March 2022 historic rally levels, they still remain at historic highs.
U.S. Farming Is More Than 'Go Big or Go Out,' Says Ag Secretary
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is committed to shoring up small and midsize farm operations, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday, laying out a vision for a more competitive agriculture economy as Congress begins debate over the nation's largest farm spending bill. The farm sector has become...
Belinus solar panels from Belgium are now available to U.S. market
Belgian solar product manufacturer Belinus is bringing its line of all-black solar panels to the U.S. market. Belinus has been making solar panels and energy storage systems for the residential market since 2015 and currently operates in more than 10 countries. The company has a 2.25-GW annual solar panel manufacturing capacity. Belinus offers high-efficiency, ultra-black, glass-glass modules: M7 Ultra Black, M8 IBC, and M8 HJT.
FDA proposes streamlining inspections office along with new human foods center
The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed restructuring the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) as part of its efforts to reform its food safety oversight program. Agency heads say the changes will eventually mean more efficiencies for ORA, but the reforms will not be as fast as they want due to resource constraints.
China says it successfully cloned 3 highly productive 'super cows'
Chinese scientists have successfully cloned three "super cows" that can produce an unusually high amount of milk, state media reported, hailing it as a breakthrough for China's dairy industry to reduce its dependence on imported breeds. The three calves, bred by scientists from the Northwest University of Agricultural and Forestry...
Pure Bright and Warm Cooperative Expands to European and Southeast Asian Markets with its Domestic Local Raw Material Products
GOHEUNG, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2023-- Pure Bright and Warm Cooperative (CEO Taek Sang Kwon, ‘Cooperative’) announced its plans to showcase food products made of local ingredients in Korea to the European and Southeast Asian markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005129/en/ PurePlan Citron Juice 1KG (Photo: Pure Bright and Warm Cooperative)
