Agriculture Online
Corn starts day up a penny | Friday, February 3, 2023
March corn futures are up a penny while soybeans are down a penny. CBOT wheat is down 4¢. KC wheat is down 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 7¢. Fresh exports of 132,000 metric tons of soybeans to unknown destinations for 2023/2024 were announced this morning. Bob Linneman...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans end day down 18¢ | Wednesday, February 1, 2023
At the close, corn is up a penny and soybeans are down 18¢. Reuters reports StoneX upped its estimated size of the Brazilian soybean crop, putting pressure on soybean prices. CBOT wheat is down 3¢. KC wheat is up 4¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 4¢. Live...
gcaptain.com
Argentina’s Grain Exports Plunge
Argentina anticipates exporting 5.7 million tonnes of soybeans in 2022–2023, a significant drop from its peak of 10 million tonnes a few years ago. To make matters worse, Agricultural export revenue is declining at a time when Argentina’s economy is experiencing a severe recession. The Foreign Agricultural Service...
agupdate.com
Corn market strong despite slow export demand
Even though the corn market, unlike soybeans, is not as dependent on exports to be successful, U.S. corn exports have been slower than usual. Despite that, the corn market has remained strong on the basis of good domestic demand. “When we look at (corn) grain inspected for exports, we are...
beefmagazine.com
Bulls and bears in 2023 cattle market
2023 could be quite a year in the cattle markets for profits and losses. That’s what a new report out from HTS Commodities shows. Tightening cattle supplies could be an asset for feeder cattle and live cattle prices. However, a recession and high interest rates could be problems for the industry.
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
agupdate.com
Feeder pig prices suggest hog market optimism
Rising feeder pig prices could be signaling optimism in the market. Prices reached nearly $64 per head last week and should continue to move seasonally higher, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center (LMIC). “Seasonally, weaned feeder pig prices typically peak during January or February, and last...
agupdate.com
Fertilizer prices down, but likely to rise as planting season approaches
The U.S. has seen some relief on fertilizer prices in January, down about 20 percent for most products, which is not as much as producers hoped for. However, Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist, said the same issues that caused prices to go up are still there, and prices will likely rise as the 2023 planting season approaches.
U.S. crude production expected to surpass 12 million barrels a day this year
(The Center Square) – U.S. crude production is expected to surpass its 2019 record this year, the U.S. Energy Information Agency projects, and surpass this year’s record next year. In its January 2023 Short-Term Energy Outlook, it forecasts that U.S. crude oil production will average 12.4 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2023 and 12.8 million b/d in 2024, based on production forecasts in the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. ...
investing.com
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Pork market shaped by recession, supply/demand imbalance
According to the latest Rabobank quarterly pork report, global recession is affecting pork demand and increasing volatility. A small upside in trade is expected for this year, and the re-opening of China is raising opportunities but also uncertainties. The slowing economy is weighing on demand for pork, raising uncertainties and...
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price up, but futures markets take big downturn
Just as the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration diesel price posted a second consecutive weekly increase, prices in futures and wholesale markets are headed south again. The price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges rose 1.8 cents a gallon to $4.622 per gallon. That came after last...
monitordaily.com
Federal Reserve Boosts Interest Rates, Says ‘Inflation Has Eased Somewhat’
The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise the target range for the federal funds rate to between 4.5% and 4.75% on Wednesday, marking a quarter point increase. The move was less drastic than its seven rate increases in 2022, with all but one of those lifting rates by three quarters of a point. While the Fed’s latest action may be less intense than many of its increases last year, it still said it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”
OilPrice.com
Fitch Expects $95 Oil In 2023
Fitch Solutions has reiterated its oil price forecast for this year at $95 per barrel of Brent crude, citing China’s quicker-than-expected reversal of zero-Covid policies and slow production growth. “On the demand side, prospects for growth have improved, following the earlier-than-expected easing of Covid-19 containment measures in Mainland China,”...
Russia is tripling sales of Chinese yuan from its $45 billion stockpile as energy revenue crashes
Russia will sell 160.2 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) worth of foreign currency from February 7 to March 6.
kalkinemedia.com
High interest rates to hold back gold's rally: Reuters poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
German retail sales post surprise plunge in December amid rising prices
BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales unexpectedly fell in December as a Christmas shopping period weighed down by high inflation and the energy crisis revived fears of a more marked slowdown in Europe's largest economy.
U.S. Permian Basin oil production — and profits — have surged
Production in the oil-and-gas-rich Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico hit records recently, juicing oil company profits and easing energy supply worries. Why it matters: It shows U.S. oil companies are responding to higher prices, with increased drilling and pumping after what seemed like months of foot-dragging. Context:...
agupdate.com
Worldwide developments driving grain markets
Developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and expectations about Chinese import plans have played a role in the grain markets. South American weather is another wild card. Weekend rains in Argentina were pretty good. Argentina generally speaking has been drought-stricken,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. After some rains early...
CNBC
Iron ore prices could rally as one leading producer remains reluctant to share, analyst says
Exports of iron ore out of India are set to remain low as the world's fourth-largest producer reserves more of the commodity for its domestic use, according to commodity intelligence service Kpler. "Indian iron ore exports … have really come off in the last few months. And that is quite...
