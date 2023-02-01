Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Quitman retires former professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty’s, jersey
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers had the honors of retiring former Panthers basketball player and former professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty’s jersey Friday night. McCarty played for Quitman from 1990-1994. After he finished his successful career at Quitman he went on to play at Southern Miss where...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep basketball: Noxubee County girls dominate West Point
WEST POINT — With district schedules done and over with, Noxubee County and West Point girls basketball didn’t really have much to play for on Friday night other than to win a local rivalry. The Tigers and Green Wave both secured the No. 1 seeds in their respective...
impact601.com
Four Bulldogs part ways to head to the next level after historic high school careers
After being a part of Jasper County history by winning back-to-back State Championships, four Bay Springs Bulldogs signed scholarships to play at the next level and further their athletic and academic careers. “When I got here nine years ago, these guys were babies,” said Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady...
WTOK-TV
Two new TV channels launched Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
wcbi.com
Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of Montevious Goss is beginning to process the news of his death. Goss’s body was found in Louisville earlier this week. The family knew people had heard his name in the news, but they wanted those people to know who he was.
WDAM-TV
Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel
This video was obtained from Matthew Lawrence, the attorney of the plaintiff. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Around the Pine Belt on National Signing Day. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Around the Pine...
wcbi.com
Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
breezynews.com
Gas Prices in MS Falling Slowly After 30-Cent Jump
After climbing for two weeks, the price of gas in Mississippi has started falling slowly. AAA says the average price statewide peaked at $3.18 on Saturday after a 30-cent jump. It’s dropped a couple of cents since then. The auto club says Leake County is close to the statewide number, while Neshoba County is about three cents higher and Attala County drivers are paying, on average, about seven cents more than the typical Mississippi motorist.
WTOK-TV
Suspect wanted in Quitman
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon. Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke...
Popular restaurant chain bringing its made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos to fourth Mississippi location
A chain of fast-casual restaurants will soon be serving its made-to-order burritos, tacos and bowls to a fourth location in Mississippi. The City of Madison announced on social media the groundbreaking for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains with more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
Neshoba Democrat
Tuesday wreck victim identified
The victim in a fatal car crash Tuesday afternoon on Main Street near McClain-Hays has been identified as a Philadelphia woman, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Laquinta Lasha Renee Bonds, 38, of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said. He said she was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators are awaiting autopsy results.
WTOK-TV
Three charged by Meridian Police in two 2022 murder cases
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022. The Meridian Police Department said its Special Operations Unit assisted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in making the arrests. Two people were charged for the Dec. 2, 2022, murder of Tywon Lewis....
Police: Man arrested for accidentally shooting girlfriend in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man in connection to an accidental shooting. Breezy News reported the shooting happened at a home on Fenwick Street at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by her boyfriend. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) […]
WTOK-TV
Part of Hwy. 145 in Clarke County to be closed temporarily
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A road closure is planned for a portion of Highway 145 in Clarke County. A bridge replacement project will start at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Both directions of traffic will have to detour between Early Lane and County Road 128. It’s not known how long it will take to replace the bridge.
WLBT
Coroner identifies driver of Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl. The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Coroner David Ruth identified the driver as Ryan Munoz from Smith County. Pearl...
breezynews.com
Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala
ALLEN HOWARD, 72, of West, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $0. HARLEIGH D HUTCHINSON, 22, of McCool, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000. DEONTE D JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $228, $218, $168, $674.25. KATELAN D...
WDAM-TV
Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman lost her life in a single-vehicle accident in Covington County on Thursday evening. According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary. The driver of a Nissan Murano...
