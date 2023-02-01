ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Prep basketball: Noxubee County girls dominate West Point

WEST POINT — With district schedules done and over with, Noxubee County and West Point girls basketball didn’t really have much to play for on Friday night other than to win a local rivalry. The Tigers and Green Wave both secured the No. 1 seeds in their respective...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Two new TV channels launched Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of Montevious Goss is beginning to process the news of his death. Goss’s body was found in Louisville earlier this week. The family knew people had heard his name in the news, but they wanted those people to know who he was.
LOUISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel

This video was obtained from Matthew Lawrence, the attorney of the plaintiff. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Around the Pine Belt on National Signing Day. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Around the Pine...
LAUREL, MS
wcbi.com

Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
LOUISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
LOUISVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Gas Prices in MS Falling Slowly After 30-Cent Jump

After climbing for two weeks, the price of gas in Mississippi has started falling slowly. AAA says the average price statewide peaked at $3.18 on Saturday after a 30-cent jump. It’s dropped a couple of cents since then. The auto club says Leake County is close to the statewide number, while Neshoba County is about three cents higher and Attala County drivers are paying, on average, about seven cents more than the typical Mississippi motorist.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Suspect wanted in Quitman

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon. Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke...
QUITMAN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Popular restaurant chain bringing its made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos to fourth Mississippi location

A chain of fast-casual restaurants will soon be serving its made-to-order burritos, tacos and bowls to a fourth location in Mississippi. The City of Madison announced on social media the groundbreaking for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains with more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
MADISON, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Tuesday wreck victim identified

The victim in a fatal car crash Tuesday afternoon on Main Street near McClain-Hays has been identified as a Philadelphia woman, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Laquinta Lasha Renee Bonds, 38, of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said. He said she was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators are awaiting autopsy results.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Three charged by Meridian Police in two 2022 murder cases

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022. The Meridian Police Department said its Special Operations Unit assisted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in making the arrests. Two people were charged for the Dec. 2, 2022, murder of Tywon Lewis....
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Police: Man arrested for accidentally shooting girlfriend in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man in connection to an accidental shooting. Breezy News reported the shooting happened at a home on Fenwick Street at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by her boyfriend. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WTOK-TV

Part of Hwy. 145 in Clarke County to be closed temporarily

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A road closure is planned for a portion of Highway 145 in Clarke County. A bridge replacement project will start at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Both directions of traffic will have to detour between Early Lane and County Road 128. It’s not known how long it will take to replace the bridge.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

ALLEN HOWARD, 72, of West, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $0. HARLEIGH D HUTCHINSON, 22, of McCool, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000. DEONTE D JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $228, $218, $168, $674.25. KATELAN D...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman lost her life in a single-vehicle accident in Covington County on Thursday evening. According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary. The driver of a Nissan Murano...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS

