After climbing for two weeks, the price of gas in Mississippi has started falling slowly. AAA says the average price statewide peaked at $3.18 on Saturday after a 30-cent jump. It’s dropped a couple of cents since then. The auto club says Leake County is close to the statewide number, while Neshoba County is about three cents higher and Attala County drivers are paying, on average, about seven cents more than the typical Mississippi motorist.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO