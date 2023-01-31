MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Community members will have a chance to be a part of the discussion on the ongoing Village of Okemos project. People can join a meeting on Tuesday, March 7 to talk about the project with developers, who will provide updates as well as a timeline. The project is a $100 million development plan to turn the Okemos and Hamilton Road area from an eyesore into a downtown-style community.

