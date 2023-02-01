Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Related
LeBron James Makes NBA History THREE Times In Lakers-Knicks Game
LeBron James made NBA history three times during Tuesday’s game.
“Truly a blessing” - Russell Westbrook applauds LeBron James for moving to No. 4 on All-Time assists list
LeBron's 11-assist performance in a win against the Knicks moved him into fourth on the NBA's All-Time Assists list.
Skip Bayless Still Finds A Way To Criticize LeBron James After Recording A Triple-Double Against The Knicks
NBA analyst Skip Bayless isn't impressed with LeBron James' triple-double performance against the New York Knicks.
NBC Sports
LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA all-time scoring record at 38,387 points since he retired in 1989. It is one of the most iconic records in sports and one thought by many that would never be broken, but LeBron James is on the verge of breaking that scoring record and doing it at age 38. How many more points does LeBron need to take over the scoring record? When is it projected to happen? Let’s break down the latest numbers (this will be updated after every Lakers game until the record is set).
LeBron James notches triple-double in New York on way to NBA scoring record
On his way to becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, LeBron James notched a triple-double in a 129-123 overtime win over the New York Knicks. He scored 28 points, dished out 11 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds in the game. He also passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the NBA’s all-time assists list. James is currently second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and fourth on the NBA’s all-time assists list.
“We've seen worse, remember I coached Gary Payton and Kevin Garnett.” - Dwayne Casey downplays Luka Doncic’s exchange with Detroit Pistons’ coaching staff
Luka Doncic engaged in back-and-forth with the Detroit Pistons' bench on Monday, which Dwayne Casey downplayed and even liked
BBC
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
LeBron James moves past Steve Nash, Mark Jackson for 4th place on NBA's all-time assists list
LeBron James moved past Steve Nash and Mark Jackson for sole possession of fourth place on the NBA's all-time assists list.
'King of the grind': LeBron James relies on three traits as he closes in on NBA all-time scoring title
Consistency, longevity and durability have carried the four-time champion during a 20-year career whose strength is in the numbers.
Another game, another historic night for LeBron James against the New York Knicks
Last night LeBron James put up another performance for the record books
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James loses out to Nikola Jokic for January’s Western Conference Player of the Month
LeBron James continues to defy logic and Father Time simultaneously in the second decade of his career. However, that wasn’t enough to earn him Western Conference Player of the Month honors for January 2023 with Nikola Jokic named the award-winner on Thursday. This would have been LeBron’s first Player...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Not Named 2023 NBA All-Star Reserve
Although Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has missed 24 games due to injury this season, it was still somewhat of a surprise when New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was named as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game over him. That snub became even more egregious on...
Ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire gets battery charge dropped
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire had a misdemeanor battery charge against him dropped on Tuesday after he was arrested in Florida in December.
FOX Sports
Nick predicts how LeBron will script breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record | What's Wright?
As of this moment, LeBron James is 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. His next five opponents are the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors. He has two games at home and a pair on national television, but when will he 'script' his own record-breaking night? Watch as Nick Wright predicts and bets on when the King will become the all-time scoring record.
NBA-Abdul-Jabbar to attend Lakers games as LeBron closes on record - source
LOS ANGELES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be in the stands for two Lakers home games in which LeBron James is likely to surpass him and become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, a source close to the Lakers great told Reuters on Thursday.
Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant lead NBA All-Star reserve class
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Portland’s Damian Lillard had to have known they were going to the All-Star Game. Players averaging more than 30 points per game typically don’t have to worry about not hearing their name called. Other players — like Miami’s...
Comments / 0