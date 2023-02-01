ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA all-time scoring record at 38,387 points since he retired in 1989. It is one of the most iconic records in sports and one thought by many that would never be broken, but LeBron James is on the verge of breaking that scoring record and doing it at age 38. How many more points does LeBron need to take over the scoring record? When is it projected to happen? Let’s break down the latest numbers (this will be updated after every Lakers game until the record is set).
rolling out

LeBron James notches triple-double in New York on way to NBA scoring record

On his way to becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, LeBron James notched a triple-double in a 129-123 overtime win over the New York Knicks. He scored 28 points, dished out 11 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds in the game. He also passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the NBA’s all-time assists list. James is currently second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and fourth on the NBA’s all-time assists list.
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Not Named 2023 NBA All-Star Reserve

Although Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has missed 24 games due to injury this season, it was still somewhat of a surprise when New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was named as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game over him. That snub became even more egregious on...
FOX Sports

Nick predicts how LeBron will script breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record | What's Wright?

As of this moment, LeBron James is 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. His next five opponents are the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors. He has two games at home and a pair on national television, but when will he 'script' his own record-breaking night? Watch as Nick Wright predicts and bets on when the King will become the all-time scoring record.

