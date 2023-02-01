ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

103.3 WJOD

National Broadcaster Falls in Love with Iowa on Road Trip

Every year on the nationally syndicated radio/TV show The Dan Patrick Show, host Dan Patrick sends his cohost Patrick "Seton" O'Conner on a cross-country road trip. Seton travels from the show's studio in Connecticut to the site of the Super Bowl LVII, stopping in various towns and locales along the way.
DES MOINES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan

“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
agupdate.com

Family named top commercial producer in Iowa

SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Not Much Change in the Latest U.S. Drought Monitor

(Des Moines) Even though precipitation across Iowa in January was 200 percent above average, Allan Curtis, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says it would not affect drought relief across the state. Curtis says it’s good Iowa received the moisture; the best-case scenario would be a slow...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa

Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Q98.5

Iowa’s Best Small Town Is One You’ve Never Heard of Before

Iowa is home to many wonderful small towns, but there are a few that are just a tad above the rest. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of videos of the "worst" rural towns in each state. Each state has it's own corresponding video.
IOWA STATE
OnlyInYourState

For More Than Half A Century, Dining At Bianchi’s Hilltop Restaurant In Iowa Is Always A Timeless Experience

If you want great Italian food in Des Moines, you’re spoiled for choice! It seems like a new beloved pizzeria or pasta house crops up every year – and most of them stick around! That’s because classic Italian food stands the test of time, which is why Iowa has countless Italian-American restaurants that have been around since the mid-20th century. The best old-school Italian restaurant in Iowa might just be Bianchi’s Hilltop Restaurant, which combines classic Italian and American dishes with a classy, retro atmosphere that will make you feel like you just stepped into a movie. It’s a humble storefront, but inside it’s filled with locals and regulars who have been eating these hearty portions for years – many since the restaurant opened in 1960! Now’s the perfect time to join them.
DES MOINES, IA
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Iowa Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Iowa is full of quiet small towns and backroads where even residents who have lived in the Hawkeye State their whole lives may have never visited – and that means they may be missing out on some great hidden gems! A perfect example of this is the small city of Jefferson in rural central Iowa, where you’ll find an unassuming local restaurant that may serve the best BBQ in Iowa. Bett & Bev’s BBQ is a little roadside shack that puts some unique twists on classic ‘cue, combining a menu full of all the old favorites like pulled pork and brisket with some cuts you may not have seen before. It’s been so popular that they’ve recently opened a new branch about 25 miles to the southeast in Perry, so why not head down to one of these small towns and find out what all the fuss is about?
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson

A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
CARROLL, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
bookriot.com

Here’s How Moms For Liberty Is Lying About Books

This week across the book banning social media world, a new guidebook to inappropriate books across the state of Iowa has been circulating. This 111 page guidebook, put together by Moms For Liberty in Polk County, reiterates that their quest to remove inappropriate books from schools is not about book banning. Indeed, they use the Stephen King philosophy to suggest that just because they do not want books in schools does not mean that students cannot get them from public libraries (conveniently leaving out their quest to get those books removed in public libraries, too).
IOWA STATE

