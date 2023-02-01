ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LehighValleyLive.com

DG Market with groceries coming to South Side Easton in building specially adapted to site

A new kind of Dollar General store is coming to South Side Easton, known as a DG Market that offers both groceries and traditional dollar-store fare. It’s the Phase 2 of The Mill at Easton, which opened last summer with 55 apartments offering rents priced for working-class tenants. The 620 Coal St. property is the redevelopment of the former Black Diamond Enterprises, where metal surfaces and tabletops for restaurants were manufactured, and before that, Stewart Silk Mill.
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Northampton County considers extended developer tax breaks in Bethlehem

EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County is on track to extend tax incentives for redevelopment in parts of South Bethlehem. The program, which falls under Pennsylvania’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA), designates parts of the city as “deteriorated,” and grants developers an exemption from some property taxes on what they build there.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
tapinto.net

Phillipsburg’s Grocery Store and Apartment Project is on track

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.- Plans for a grocery store and apartment complex are moving along as scheduled. As reported last week, the land use board gave its final approval to the revamp of the former Norton Oil office headquarters located at 540 Marshall Street. The project will feature three new apartment buildings...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Livingston Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Livingston Mall is a two-level shopping mall located in Livingston, New Jersey, United States, serving western Essex, Morris and Union counties. The mall has a gross leasable area of 968,820 sq ft (90,006 m2). As of 2022, Livingston Mall currently features the tenants Macy's, and Barnes & Noble and retailers such as American Eagle, Hollister, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Corner of Bethlehem's Five Points sold for $2.6M; AutoZone being built on site

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million. The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Kristen Walters

Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New Jersey

A grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened a new supermarket location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its newest Garden State location in Hazlet, according to local reports.
HAZLET, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Historic but crumbling Bucks County mansion has new hope

NEW HOPE, Pa. - New Hope's Cintra Mansion is now cracked, crumbling, and standing on a prayer, a devastating site for area historian Roy Ziegler. “It's not just the house itself, but the history behind it,” he said. Built in the early 1800's by industrialist William Maris and named...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

$8M settlement for worker injured on Morris County job site

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – This past August, the firm’s Jared Glugeth secured an 8 million dollar settlement on behalf of his client, a construction worker who sustained a brain injury after an on-the-job fall. The incident occurred on Feb. 15, 2020, while Jesus Garcia, the claimant,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Crews Battle Flames In Montco: Officials

Firefighters were called to the scene of a bathroom blaze in Schwenksville Borough on Thursday, officials announced.First responders were called to a building on the 700 block of Main Street near the intersection with Park Avenue just after noon on Feb. 2 for reports of "a fire in the bathroom" wit…
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg Ice Cream Shops Say Goodbye to Storefront Business

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Two Phillipsburg businesses are leaving downtown, in statements released on social media. Both were serving up things we scream for, ice cream.   In a statement on social media Monday, the owners of Ice Cream Junction on South Main Street, broke the news to their patrons and followers that Ice Cream Junction would not re-open for the 2023 season. On Tuesday, they said farewell, “Thank you all for your business & patronage. We will miss serving the town of Phillipsburg!” The family run business of 16 years, owners Mel Black and Tracy Cowell announced on the business' Facebook page they are...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing date approaching at Palmer Park Mall for this children’s clothing chain

The Children’s Place is getting ready to close for good at Palmer Park Mall. A store manager who answered the phone Thursday morning at the Palmer Township shopping destination said the final day is slated for March 26. However, she expected the closure to occur even earlier once inventory dwindles down to nothing. Currently, the entire store has priced slashed 60% off, she said.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Restaurant, apartment complex evacuated after gas leak in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Several homes and a business had to be evacuated after a car hit a gas meter on 13th Street in Easton Wednesday. Samar Elsout said she knew something was wrong when she went into work at her restaurant, Lasheen's Mediterranean Kitchen. "We opened. We only smelled gas,...
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Historic Allentown church officially changes hands

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An Allentown church that has been in operation for more than 250 years officially has changed hands, and negotiations are ongoing to retain a museum on the property. Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ has deeded its historic property at 620 W. Hamilton St. to Resurrected...
ALLENTOWN, PA

