PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Two Phillipsburg businesses are leaving downtown, in statements released on social media. Both were serving up things we scream for, ice cream. In a statement on social media Monday, the owners of Ice Cream Junction on South Main Street, broke the news to their patrons and followers that Ice Cream Junction would not re-open for the 2023 season. On Tuesday, they said farewell, “Thank you all for your business & patronage. We will miss serving the town of Phillipsburg!” The family run business of 16 years, owners Mel Black and Tracy Cowell announced on the business' Facebook page they are...

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO