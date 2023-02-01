Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
A Second Little Original Joe’s Outpost Plans To Open This Summer
The second spinoff of treasured Italian American institution Original Joe’s will be flipping house-made pizza dough in the Marina by July. Dubbed Little Original Joes, the concept—which has been described as “part takeout restaurant, part marketplace and part rotisserie”—will serve much of the familiar comfort food Original Joe’s regulars have come to love alongside ready-to-eat takeaway items, frozen pasta and fresh sauces.
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
sfstandard.com
Try the SF Gumbo Pop-Up Critics Are Raving About—and These Other Local Black-Owned Restaurants
Bon Appetit recently named Gumbo Social one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of 2023, and if you’ve ever tried their roux, you know why. Dontaye Ball—known to friends and admirers as Mr. Gumbo—has been popping up during the pandemic at farmers’ markets throughout San Francisco, and come March, he’ll find a soft place to land in the Bayview. Until then, you can find his gumbo and po’boys at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market on Sundays.
sfstandard.com
This Brand New SF Food Truck Is Dedicated to a Tasty, Traditional Japanese Snack
Sushi and ramen have been Japanese staples in the Bay Area for decades now, while one of the latest food trends to dock on this side of the Pacific are rice balls, or omusubi. La Cocina incubator alum Erika Sanchez has been making omusubi since she was a child, and she’s just about ready to get her food truck, Tokachi Musubi, rolling through the Bay Area.
Much-anticipated Ikea mall in downtown San Francisco opening soon
Ikea's city concept will look nothing like its suburban outlets.
travelmag.com
Unique Things to Do in Chinatown, San Francisco
One of America’s oldest Chinatowns, San Franciso’s bustling maze of streets and alleys lined with colourful shops, historic streetlights, hanging lanterns and pagoda roofs is a fascinating place to explore. It’s tempting to imagine that almost everything Chinatown has to offer revolves around food. But there’s a whole...
7x7.com
8 San Francisco Restaurants to Satisfy Your Wanderlust
You know those days when you're wading through social media and the travel FOMO washes over you like the Mediterranean waves on your friend's IG story?. Or when whatever's happening in the news gets you fantasizing about your Escape From America? Okay, it's a smidge dramatic, but it happens. Fortunately,...
sfstandard.com
Downtown SF’s Most Eye-Catching Building Is Getting a Wine Bar
Downtown San Francisco has seen some controversial additions to its skyline in recent years, from the asymmetrical, recently renamed Nancy Pelosi Federal Building to LinkedIn’s “black hole” to the tilting Millennium Tower. But pretty much everyone agrees that Mira—architect Jeanne Gang’s white, 39-story tower one block from...
Silicon Valley
We asked 9 Bay Area wine experts for their favorite bargain wine. Here are their picks.
Have the steep prices of essentials like eggs and cereal got you digging for bargain wines? We get it. Wine is your essential. And frankly, you shouldn’t have to pay more than around $15 for a quality bottle. To prove it, we called Bay Area sommeliers, wine buyers and...
Acclaimed Restaurant Critic Soleil Ho Puts These Chips In Their Sandwich
Soleil Ho has covered a lot of ground when it comes to writing about food. Their work for the San Francisco Chronicle has delved into Bay Area soups, the best snacks offered in the San Francisco ferry building, and even whether their own food criticism is aiding gentrification. Ho's efforts haven't gone unnoticed, and according to their website, they have even received a James Beard Foundation award for their work at the Chronicle and a Society for Features Journalism Excellence in Features award for their podcast, "Extra Spicy."
State Street Market Is Adding Konjoe Burger to its Roster
The eatery will be one of several new tenants joining the Los Altos food hall in the coming months.
SFist
Mid-Market IKEA Store Likely to Open By Spring, With Rest of Mall to Follow
There was some breaking news Thursday via a source with insider IKEA knowledge that the mall complex on SF's Market Street between Fifth and Sixth streets is going to come alive sooner than we'd last heard. The SF Business Times has the scoop, via "a source with inside information regarding...
sfstandard.com
A Festival for Giants Fans—and 4 Other Things Going On in SF This Weekend
1. MJ’s Brass Boppers New Orleans-Style Brass Band Parade. Join the San Francisco Public Library in this upbeat, lively musical performance and second line procession, courtesy of MJ’s Brass Boppers. The band will start the main line of the walking parade with infectious tunes, but the “second line” refers to participants joining in to follow the group—so bring your best dancing (or walking) shoes. The group is San Francisco’s only New Orleans-style brass band whose founding members were born and raised in New Orleans, and in the past they’ve opened for notable artists like George Clinton & Funkadelic and The O’Jays.
sfstandard.com
Move Over Arsicault, I Have a New Favorite San Francisco Croissant
Monday is National Croissant Day and in honor of the calorie-laden holiday, Yelp put together a list of the top 30 spots across the U.S. and Canada to grab your own buttery pastry. It’s somewhat of a surprise that the top five recommendations are all in California—but much less of...
How to buy live Dungeness crab off the boat at Fisherman's Wharf in SF
A San Francisco delicacy worth getting up early for.
matadornetwork.com
Try Soup Dumplings and Steamed Buns at These Beloved San Francisco Dim Sum Restaurants
San Francisco is home to the oldest (and first) community of Chinese immigrants in North America. Though Chinese people faced discrimination and exclusion (and still do) in the United States, resilient and hard working communities have taken root all over the country – only adding more richness and complexity to the culture of our country. San Francisco in particular has benefited greatly from the presence of Chinese families, not least of all because Chinese restaurants serve some of the best food in the city.
walnutcreekmagazine.com
What to expect at Broadway Plaza in 2023
Shops, restaurants, a health club, bocce ball and bowling are some of the additions Walnut Creek will see at Broadway Plaza in 2023. The open-air East Bay shopping destination will welcome more businesses this year, including luxury brand Louie Vuitton, athletic club Life Time, and Pinstripes, a place for food, fun, and events.
sfstandard.com
Will the Tech Downturn Be the Death of SF Real Estate?
With mounting layoffs, sky-high interest rates and empty office buildings, the woes of San Francisco’s struggling tech-driven economy make headlines every day. Yet, as the city’s population shows signs of a comeback, what is the net impact of these opposing trends on the residential real estate market in the city?
SF nixes cap on delivery fees — reeling restaurateurs prepare to pay up to 30%
San Francisco was the first city in the nation to place a permanent cap on food fees charged of restaurants by delivery services. But as of Tuesday that 15 percent cap has been removed — and fees will begin moving up. DoorDash, for example, will offer restaurants three options:...
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
Comments / 0