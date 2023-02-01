Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo With Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack After Retirement News
Tom Brady is showing love to his family as he retires from the NFL. On Wednesday morning, the former NFL quarterback went to his Instagram Story to share photos of his family and his football career. And in one of the stories, Brady posts a photo of himself with his ex Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son Jack. The photo (that can be seen here) shows Brady and the Blue Bloods star wearing gray button-down shirts while Jack is standing in between them. Brady is wearing white pants while Moynahan is wearing black. Jack is seen wearing a white button-down shirt with tan joggers.
Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed
Tom Brady went through a public divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen at the start of the season. The trouble started brewing in August when media reports surfaced about Bündchen delivering an ultimatum to Brady: Retire after the season or else. Though we don’t know for sure what went on behind closed doors for certain, we Read more... The post Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Travis Kelce hints that Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn’t pleased with lateral attempt
Travis Kelce’s lateral attempt in the AFC Championship Game led to a fumble, but he still nearly tried another attempt the following quarter. He explained more about his thinking.
Look: Gisele Bundchen Posts Message For Tom Brady Following Retirement
The NFL world was rocked Wednesday by the news that Tom Brady is retiring. Brady posted a message on social media that he is ending his playing career "for good." Just about everyone around the NFL, and everywhere else, for that matter, has since reacted to the news. But one message for Brady has ...
Father of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: Son’s amazing ability to heal came from his mother
How was Patrick Mahomes able to play one week after. a high-ankle sprain? His father offered one idea.
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous Decision
One of the strangest stories to be seen, in Portsmouth, Virginia, a 22-year-old female assistant coach on the Churchland JV girls' basketball team filled in for a 13-year-old player that played for the Truckers.
Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson says he saved 83% of NFL earnings by wearing fake jewelry, flying commercial
Chad Johnson doesn't need flashy material things. In fact, the former Cincinnati Bengal says he never purchased real jewelry and constantly flew commercial during his career.
NFL legend Joe Theismann on Tom Brady's retirement: 'Nobody's going to win seven world championships'
Former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann suggested Wednesday no other quarterback in the league will match what Tom Brady accomplished during his 23 seasons.
Gisele Bundchen leaves sweet comment on Tom Brady's retirement announcement
Although Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are divorced, the pair are still publicly being sweet to each other after the GOAT NFL quarterback announced he was retiring — “for good,” this time, as he said — from the league on Wednesday. Brady put together a giant...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Davante Adams has a one-word response to Aaron Rodgers rumors that has NFL fans buzzing
The Aaron Rodgers rumor mill might have gone into overdrive on Thursday, thanks to a one-word tweet from his former Green Bay Packers teammate, Davante Adams. Adams, as you may know, joined the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, linking up with former college teammate Derek Carr, who is now on the outs with the organization.
New Orleans Saints Trade Superstar
This offseason many teams have been looking to hire new coaches. However, out of all coaches, one stood above the rest. That coach is former Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. After having it look like Sean Payton would sit out the 2023 season and remain in broadcasting for another year, we now know he will be returning to coaching.
Jerry Jones Names 'Best' Quarterback He Saw Wednesday
Jerry Jones was reportedly loving what he saw from one quarterback at Wednesday's Senior Bowl drills. And that QB was TCU's own Max Duggan. Per Yahoo's Jori Epstein: "Jerry Jones isn't unbiased about [Dallas Fort-Worth] players. Still, unprompted, Jerry said Max Duggan 'stood out' in good practice ...
Comments / 10