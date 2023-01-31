Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans all say the same thing after Casemiro is sent off vs Crystal Palace for ‘choking Will Hughes’
CASEMIRO received his marching orders after putting his hands around Will Hughes' neck in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. The Brazilian went a step too far in the second half after a tackle on Antony sparked a mass brawl. While confronting Hughes, with United holding a 2-0 advantage...
Mason Greenwood misses Man Utd training after charges dropped – as angry fans say he should never play for club again
MASON Greenwood missed Manchester United training today after charges against him were dropped. It comes after the club told him to stay away and not to train with them until it completes its own internal probe. Angry fans have also said the striker, 21, should never play again. Yesterday Greenwood...
Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira sacked Crystal Palace coach Shaun Derry for ‘overstepping role after dressing room rant’
CRYSTAL PALACE boss Patrick Vieira sacked first team coach Shaun Derry for reportedly "overstepping his roles and responsibilities" during a passionate dressing room rant. Derry, 45, who captained Palace as a player, was relieved of his duties earlier this week after more than three years as a coach at the club.
Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace: Reds hold on after Casemiro sees red
Manchester United held on to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in what turned out to be a much more dramatic finish than it seemed after an hour or so of play. Casemiro’s sending off complicated matters and handed Patrick Vieira’s side momentum, but in the end a strong defensive and time killing performance got them through.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His First Ever Goal For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's first Al Nassr goal came in his third game for the club.
Manchester United 0-0 Everton: Reds stumble in title race, held goalless by Blues
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United lost their top spot in the WSL following a dour and disappointing goalless draw against Everton at home. In what was United’s first game since Arsenal made a record bid for Alessia Russo, the Reds knew that Chelsea’s stiff game against Tottenham could hand them an advantage in the title race. But fifth-placed Everton were not going to be pushovers, especially considering their league form over the last few weeks.
Reading vs Watford: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading are back in Championship action today as they prepare to host promotion challengers Watford, who lost an FA Cup tie here earlier this month. Considering Slaven Bilic’s side put out a weakened side and were suffering heavily with injuries at that point, that clash shouldn’t be used as encouragement for the Royals coming into this afternoon’s game.
Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace
David De Gea - 6 Wasn’t called upon for most of the game but made one great save. Beat his man a few times but the final ball was lacking. Lifts the entire team with his challenges. Leaders don’t need armbands. Luke Shaw - 8 Did his job...
Klopp Talk: Heavy Defeat Is Really Tough to Swallow
The reasons for a Liverpool malaise that continued into today’s comprehensive 3-0 loss to a Wolves side are many and varied. An aging midfield, the hangover from last season’s quadruple chase, an inability to adjust without 2/3 of the original world-conquering front three, and a raft of injuries throughout the squad all provide an explanation in part for what has been a miserable season to date.
Manchester City Women See Off Foxes
Bunny Shaw and Chloe Kelly scored the goals which put Manchester City into third place in the WSL - but they had to work hard to break down Leicester’s stubborn defence and their outstanding goalkeeper in particular. Home keeper Janina Leitzig was in incredible form as the match was...
Match Report: Aston Villa 2 - 4 Leicester City
Leicester City saw off Aston Villa by a score of 4-2 at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon in Premier League action. The first half saw Villa take the lead twice through Ollie Watkins and a Harry Souttar own goal. The Foxes equalised both times from James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho strikes. Tetê scored on his debut just before the half-time whistle. Substitute Dennis Praet provided the icing on the cake with the second half’s only goal.
Liverpool Women 2-0 Reading Women: Match Report
Reading Women chalked up double digits with their 10th WSL defeat of the season, losing 2-0 away to Liverpool at Prenton Park. It was an afternoon, and first half, that started so well for the Royals with great energy, good pressure and such promise. However, Reading’s defensive frailties were once again exposed in a familiar tale of the season, conceding twice within a three-minute spell that saw the home team secure maximum points and a comfortable buffer from the relegation battle.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, February 6
—- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is home to Harry Kane and a future venue for Beyonce’s Renaissance tour. And it looks like it will host another acclaimed event:. I’m talking about Top Chef Season Season 20. And this is a big one too, with 16 former champions and finalists from around the world competing in London. It’s no wonder the world’s greatest football stadium would fete them.
Thiago Silva confirms intention to renew Chelsea contract
Chelsea have been making all they money moves in the transfer market, getting younger, stronger, and, hopefully, more productive, but unless we want to truly test the old adage that you can’t win anything with kids, we still need some veteran leadership for this ragtag bunch. And I can...
Liverpool FC Women Sign Natasha Dowie, Release Rachel Furness
The Liverpool FC Women were quite active this January, bringing in five players, while parting ways with two others. Most of the activity took place early in the window, with the signing of former Liverpool defender Gemma Bonner, and also bringing in a lot of depth and youth in midfield with Fuka Nagawa, Sofie Lundgaard, and Miri Taylor. Versatile midfielder/defender Charlotte Wardlaw was recalled from Liverpool to her parent club, Chelsea, before being loaned out again. The club wasn’t done, however, as Matt Beard and the LFC brass did make two very late moves.
Chelsea vs. Fulham, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
It’s half-time on the season and it’s NIL-NIL, lads! Let’s win the half!. The idea that it’s feels like a fresh start for Chelsea has already entered trite cliché territory, though that doesn’t necessarily make it incorrect. And a win tonight against Fulham would only further support that notion.
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Stats and Facts
Manchester City head to North London to give Spurs fans a second dilemma in three weeks as they look to keep pace with Arsenal. The blues can close the gap on the Gunners to two points with a win, which begs the question of would Spurs fans prefer to see their team lose so City can try and stop Arsenal, or win to boost their chances of Champions League football?
Wolves 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: More of the Same As Reds Lose Again
Gomez and Matip as the muscle in the back line don’t inspire confidence, but that’s where we’re at right now. The rest of the team selection shows how threadbare the team truly is at the moment. Light a candle and say a prayer. First Half. It only...
Reading 2-2 Watford: Player Ratings
Wasn’t forced into a save before picking the ball out of his own net in the first half. Came out quickly and made a strong save in the second, when a Watford player was through on goal which would’ve put them out of sight. Amadou Mbengue: 6. After...
Barcelona, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation at Chelsea — report
It seemed like an ill-advised transfer from the get-go, Chelsea acquiring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, made even more confusing by the sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel almost immediately after. To his credit, Aubameyang had remained committed to the club and the new head coach. However, success on the pitch...
