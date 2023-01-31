ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace: Reds hold on after Casemiro sees red

Manchester United held on to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in what turned out to be a much more dramatic finish than it seemed after an hour or so of play. Casemiro’s sending off complicated matters and handed Patrick Vieira’s side momentum, but in the end a strong defensive and time killing performance got them through.
Manchester United 0-0 Everton: Reds stumble in title race, held goalless by Blues

Marc Skinner’s Manchester United lost their top spot in the WSL following a dour and disappointing goalless draw against Everton at home. In what was United’s first game since Arsenal made a record bid for Alessia Russo, the Reds knew that Chelsea’s stiff game against Tottenham could hand them an advantage in the title race. But fifth-placed Everton were not going to be pushovers, especially considering their league form over the last few weeks.
Reading vs Watford: Match Preview 2022/23

Reading are back in Championship action today as they prepare to host promotion challengers Watford, who lost an FA Cup tie here earlier this month. Considering Slaven Bilic’s side put out a weakened side and were suffering heavily with injuries at that point, that clash shouldn’t be used as encouragement for the Royals coming into this afternoon’s game.
Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace

David De Gea - 6 Wasn’t called upon for most of the game but made one great save. Beat his man a few times but the final ball was lacking. Lifts the entire team with his challenges. Leaders don’t need armbands. Luke Shaw - 8 Did his job...
Klopp Talk: Heavy Defeat Is Really Tough to Swallow

The reasons for a Liverpool malaise that continued into today’s comprehensive 3-0 loss to a Wolves side are many and varied. An aging midfield, the hangover from last season’s quadruple chase, an inability to adjust without 2/3 of the original world-conquering front three, and a raft of injuries throughout the squad all provide an explanation in part for what has been a miserable season to date.
Manchester City Women See Off Foxes

Bunny Shaw and Chloe Kelly scored the goals which put Manchester City into third place in the WSL - but they had to work hard to break down Leicester’s stubborn defence and their outstanding goalkeeper in particular. Home keeper Janina Leitzig was in incredible form as the match was...
Match Report: Aston Villa 2 - 4 Leicester City

Leicester City saw off Aston Villa by a score of 4-2 at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon in Premier League action. The first half saw Villa take the lead twice through Ollie Watkins and a Harry Souttar own goal. The Foxes equalised both times from James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho strikes. Tetê scored on his debut just before the half-time whistle. Substitute Dennis Praet provided the icing on the cake with the second half’s only goal.
Liverpool Women 2-0 Reading Women: Match Report

Reading Women chalked up double digits with their 10th WSL defeat of the season, losing 2-0 away to Liverpool at Prenton Park. It was an afternoon, and first half, that started so well for the Royals with great energy, good pressure and such promise. However, Reading’s defensive frailties were once again exposed in a familiar tale of the season, conceding twice within a three-minute spell that saw the home team secure maximum points and a comfortable buffer from the relegation battle.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, February 6

—- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is home to Harry Kane and a future venue for Beyonce’s Renaissance tour. And it looks like it will host another acclaimed event:. I’m talking about Top Chef Season Season 20. And this is a big one too, with 16 former champions and finalists from around the world competing in London. It’s no wonder the world’s greatest football stadium would fete them.
Thiago Silva confirms intention to renew Chelsea contract

Chelsea have been making all they money moves in the transfer market, getting younger, stronger, and, hopefully, more productive, but unless we want to truly test the old adage that you can’t win anything with kids, we still need some veteran leadership for this ragtag bunch. And I can...
Liverpool FC Women Sign Natasha Dowie, Release Rachel Furness

The Liverpool FC Women were quite active this January, bringing in five players, while parting ways with two others. Most of the activity took place early in the window, with the signing of former Liverpool defender Gemma Bonner, and also bringing in a lot of depth and youth in midfield with Fuka Nagawa, Sofie Lundgaard, and Miri Taylor. Versatile midfielder/defender Charlotte Wardlaw was recalled from Liverpool to her parent club, Chelsea, before being loaned out again. The club wasn’t done, however, as Matt Beard and the LFC brass did make two very late moves.
Chelsea vs. Fulham, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

It’s half-time on the season and it’s NIL-NIL, lads! Let’s win the half!. The idea that it’s feels like a fresh start for Chelsea has already entered trite cliché territory, though that doesn’t necessarily make it incorrect. And a win tonight against Fulham would only further support that notion.
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Stats and Facts

Manchester City head to North London to give Spurs fans a second dilemma in three weeks as they look to keep pace with Arsenal. The blues can close the gap on the Gunners to two points with a win, which begs the question of would Spurs fans prefer to see their team lose so City can try and stop Arsenal, or win to boost their chances of Champions League football?
Wolves 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: More of the Same As Reds Lose Again

Gomez and Matip as the muscle in the back line don’t inspire confidence, but that’s where we’re at right now. The rest of the team selection shows how threadbare the team truly is at the moment. Light a candle and say a prayer. First Half. It only...
Reading 2-2 Watford: Player Ratings

Wasn’t forced into a save before picking the ball out of his own net in the first half. Came out quickly and made a strong save in the second, when a Watford player was through on goal which would’ve put them out of sight. Amadou Mbengue: 6. After...

