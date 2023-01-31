Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Carthage man arrested on felony drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — A Carthage, Ill., man suspected of distributing meth in Iowa has been arrested and is facing charges. Isaac Deshong, 25, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the 300 block of Hansford Street in Carthage. Deshong had active warrants against him for delivery of...
khqa.com
Montrose man facing drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — A Montrose, Iowa, man has been arrested and is facing drug charges. Joseph Patrick Frank, 45, was arrested on Wednesday in the 100 block of Cedar Street in Montrose. His arrest comes after the homeowner tipped off the Montrose Police Department, which in turn...
muddyrivernews.com
Springfield attorney to assist with defense of Quincy man in 2019 murder case
QUINCY — A 2019 murder case that has been delayed multiple times because of changes in defense attorneys took a step forward Tuesday afternoon when a new attorney entered an appearance. Carlos Williams, 58, appeared in a wheelchair for the first time in Adams County Circuit Court with attorney...
tspr.org
Police chiefs condemn fatal beating in Memphis
The police chiefs in Macomb and Galesburg are condemning the conduct of officers in Memphis, Tenn., who were involved in the deadly beating of a 29-year old Black man during a traffic stop. Memphis police officers stopped Tyre Nichols on suspicion of reckless driving last month. They used a stun...
tspr.org
Security measures planned for Macomb schools
The Macomb School District is taking measures to “harden” its buildings. That’s a school security measure designed to make it more difficult for an armed intruder to enter the building. Superintendent Patrick Twomey estimated it will cost close to $400,000 to accomplish that with all the schools...
khqa.com
Homan's request to delay trial for aggravated battery case denied
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The trial for a former Quincy nightclub owner accused of aggravated battery in connection to an altercation with a Quincy University student will not be delayed. Steve Homan's request for a continuance in the case was denied by an Adams County judge on Tuesday. A...
wtad.com
Quincy man's attempt to expunge charge denied
Drew Clinton wanted 2021 sexual assault charge removed from his record. A Quincy man, whose 2021 sexual assault conviction was overturned early last year by an Adams County judge, has had his request to have the conviction removed from his record denied. Drew Clinton was in Adams County Circuit Court...
khqa.com
McBride's bench trial date set after she waives jury trial
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman charged in a fatal crash that killed a grandmother and the woman's three grandsons appeared in court on Tuesday and waived her right to a jury trial. Natasha McBride's bench trial is now set to start on May 1, 2023, and is...
khqa.com
Quincy woman sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. Kristin Washington, 37, of the 4000 block of State Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Monday to 48 months in federal prison to be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Jan. 23-27, 2023
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Connor D. Cramsey and Hannah J. Cramsey of Quincy sold a...
wlds.com
Quincy Couple Pleads Guilty To Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Breach
A Quincy couple accused of being a part of the mob that entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6th two years ago pled guilty yesterday to federal charges. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Christina & Jason Gerding pled guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building. The two will be sentenced in May and could face up to six months in prison and fines of up to $5,000.
khqa.com
Juveniles arrested in Hamilton Casey's armed robbery
HAMILTON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Hamilton juvenile has been arrested for armed robbery, and charges against a second Hamilton minor are pending, according to Hamilton Police Department Chief of Police Mike Boley. The arrests stem from an armed robbery that occurred at the Hamilton Casey’s General Store on Friday,...
ABC7 Chicago
'Quincy made it inside': Man, woman from Illinois plead guilty to Jan. 6 charges
WASHINGTON -- A man and a woman from Quincy pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christina Gerding and Jason Gerding pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building. The two will be sentenced in May and could face up to six months in prison and fines of up to $5,000.
khqa.com
4 men arrested during ongoing death investigation
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Four men were arrested during an ongoing investigation into the death of a Hannibal man on January 25. On Saturday, warrants were issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging the following subjects:. Braden Chestnutt,19, Assault 1st Degree, Murder 2nd Degree. Chad...
khqa.com
Quincy City Council considers weight limits for some alleys
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy City Council is considering an ordinance that would help preserve newly resurfaced alleyways. The ordinance would put a weight limit on some alleys in the city to prevent heavy vehicles such as garbage trucks and cement trucks and some city and private vehicles from using the repaved alleys.
khqa.com
Quincy restaurant owner to pay $42,000 in unpaid wages, damages, penalties
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy restaurant was ordered to pay $42,000 in unpaid wages, damages, and penalties after a U.S. Labor Department investigation. Maya Restaurant and Cobain workers did not receive overtime compensation at the time and one-half their hourly rate of pay for hours over 40 in a workweek and in some cases did not earn the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Western Illinois University School of Nursing Receives Warmer Donation
Western Illinois University’s School of Nursing has received a donation of a simulated infant warmer from Memorial Hospital in Carthage, IL. A newborn radiant infant warmer, along with newborn nursing supplies, were donated to the WIU School of Nursing after the recent closure of the Carthage hospital’s obstetrics department. A simulated infant warmer typically costs about $5,000.
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: JWCC’s Truck Driver Training, Wild Quincy and C-SC’s Bandana Project
Ashley Conrad talks to Chris Koetters about JWCC’s upcoming Truck Driver Training Open House as well as his Wild Quincy podcast. She also chats with Jill Miller from Culver-Stockton about The Bandana Project, which is bringing awareness to college suicides.
muddyrivernews.com
Memorial Hospital welcomes alcohol, drug counselor to behavioral health team
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Jake Harvey has joined the behavioral health team at Memorial Medical Clinic in Carthage as a certified alcohol and drug counselor. Harvey has been in the substance use recovery field since 2015. Harvey helped with the Hancock County Drug Court, where he became certified through the...
