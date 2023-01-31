ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Carthage man arrested on felony drug charges

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — A Carthage, Ill., man suspected of distributing meth in Iowa has been arrested and is facing charges. Isaac Deshong, 25, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the 300 block of Hansford Street in Carthage. Deshong had active warrants against him for delivery of...
CARTHAGE, IL
Montrose man facing drug charges

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — A Montrose, Iowa, man has been arrested and is facing drug charges. Joseph Patrick Frank, 45, was arrested on Wednesday in the 100 block of Cedar Street in Montrose. His arrest comes after the homeowner tipped off the Montrose Police Department, which in turn...
MONTROSE, IA
Police chiefs condemn fatal beating in Memphis

The police chiefs in Macomb and Galesburg are condemning the conduct of officers in Memphis, Tenn., who were involved in the deadly beating of a 29-year old Black man during a traffic stop. Memphis police officers stopped Tyre Nichols on suspicion of reckless driving last month. They used a stun...
MEMPHIS, TN
Security measures planned for Macomb schools

The Macomb School District is taking measures to “harden” its buildings. That’s a school security measure designed to make it more difficult for an armed intruder to enter the building. Superintendent Patrick Twomey estimated it will cost close to $400,000 to accomplish that with all the schools...
MACOMB, IL
Homan's request to delay trial for aggravated battery case denied

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The trial for a former Quincy nightclub owner accused of aggravated battery in connection to an altercation with a Quincy University student will not be delayed. Steve Homan's request for a continuance in the case was denied by an Adams County judge on Tuesday. A...
QUINCY, IL
Quincy man's attempt to expunge charge denied

Drew Clinton wanted 2021 sexual assault charge removed from his record. A Quincy man, whose 2021 sexual assault conviction was overturned early last year by an Adams County judge, has had his request to have the conviction removed from his record denied. Drew Clinton was in Adams County Circuit Court...
QUINCY, IL
McBride's bench trial date set after she waives jury trial

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman charged in a fatal crash that killed a grandmother and the woman's three grandsons appeared in court on Tuesday and waived her right to a jury trial. Natasha McBride's bench trial is now set to start on May 1, 2023, and is...
QUINCY, IL
Quincy woman sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. Kristin Washington, 37, of the 4000 block of State Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Monday to 48 months in federal prison to be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.
QUINCY, IL
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Jan. 23-27, 2023

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Connor D. Cramsey and Hannah J. Cramsey of Quincy sold a...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
Quincy Couple Pleads Guilty To Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Breach

A Quincy couple accused of being a part of the mob that entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6th two years ago pled guilty yesterday to federal charges. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Christina & Jason Gerding pled guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building. The two will be sentenced in May and could face up to six months in prison and fines of up to $5,000.
QUINCY, IL
Juveniles arrested in Hamilton Casey's armed robbery

HAMILTON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Hamilton juvenile has been arrested for armed robbery, and charges against a second Hamilton minor are pending, according to Hamilton Police Department Chief of Police Mike Boley. The arrests stem from an armed robbery that occurred at the Hamilton Casey’s General Store on Friday,...
HAMILTON, IL
'Quincy made it inside': Man, woman from Illinois plead guilty to Jan. 6 charges

WASHINGTON -- A man and a woman from Quincy pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christina Gerding and Jason Gerding pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building. The two will be sentenced in May and could face up to six months in prison and fines of up to $5,000.
QUINCY, IL
4 men arrested during ongoing death investigation

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Four men were arrested during an ongoing investigation into the death of a Hannibal man on January 25. On Saturday, warrants were issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging the following subjects:. Braden Chestnutt,19, Assault 1st Degree, Murder 2nd Degree. Chad...
HANNIBAL, MO
Quincy City Council considers weight limits for some alleys

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy City Council is considering an ordinance that would help preserve newly resurfaced alleyways. The ordinance would put a weight limit on some alleys in the city to prevent heavy vehicles such as garbage trucks and cement trucks and some city and private vehicles from using the repaved alleys.
QUINCY, IL
Quincy restaurant owner to pay $42,000 in unpaid wages, damages, penalties

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy restaurant was ordered to pay $42,000 in unpaid wages, damages, and penalties after a U.S. Labor Department investigation. Maya Restaurant and Cobain workers did not receive overtime compensation at the time and one-half their hourly rate of pay for hours over 40 in a workweek and in some cases did not earn the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
QUINCY, IL
Western Illinois University School of Nursing Receives Warmer Donation

Western Illinois University’s School of Nursing has received a donation of a simulated infant warmer from Memorial Hospital in Carthage, IL. A newborn radiant infant warmer, along with newborn nursing supplies, were donated to the WIU School of Nursing after the recent closure of the Carthage hospital’s obstetrics department. A simulated infant warmer typically costs about $5,000.
CARTHAGE, IL

