Read full article on original website
Related
Here's One Word Prince Harry 'NEVER' Should Have Said In Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper
A body language expert has revealed one important slip-up Prince Harry made during his bombshell interview with Anderson Cooper."He uses a word that I don't think he should ever use and that is 'specifics,'" human behavior consultant Greg Hartley claimed after watching the CBS 60 Minutes interview, which aired Sunday, January 8.The statement in question came after Harry was asked if he would ever return as a woking member of the royal family, to which the 38-year-old replied, "the ball is very much in their court but Meghan [Markle] and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
The View’s Joy Behar And Sara Haines Seemingly Weigh In On Affair, Suspension Of Other ABC Stars Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes
Joy Behar and Sara Haines seemed to reference fellow ABC stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in a segment of The View.
Michelle Obama Launches Limited-Series Podcast, Featuring Inspiring Conversations with Famous Friends
The podcast will feature conversations between the former first lady and some of her A-list friends, including Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O'Brien and Tyler Perry Michelle Obama is releasing a new podcast that highlights the conversations she had with famous friends during her recent, multi-city book tour for The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast premieres March 7 on Audible and features recordings of the former first lady's chats with Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, Conan O'Brien, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, David Letterman, and others. According to a release...
The Hollywood Gossip
Samantha Markle to Tucker Carlson: Meghan Is Terrified That Harry Will Discover Her LIES!
We’ve known for quite some time that the success and global popularity of Meghan Markle has broken the hearts and minds of some of her most bitter haters, chief among them the Duchess’ wicked half-sister, Samantha Markle. Samantha has built a career around attempting to destroy her sister,...
’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor
Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post
Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
msn.com
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Are ‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Still Together? Details on Marriage, Family
Today host Craig Melvin found love in the workplace with fellow reporter Lindsay Czarniak. The pair got married in 2011 and have both taken major leaps in their careers since then. Scroll for details on whether the newscasters are still married. When Did Craig Melvin Meet Lindsay Czarniak?. Craig and...
Michael Strahan takes rare photo with girlfriend at Hollywood Walk of Fame
Former New York Giants defensive end and “Good Morning America” personality Michael Strahan was honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Strahan, 51, celebrated with fellow GMA co-host Robin Roberts and loved ones, including Kayla Quick, his long-term girlfriend since 2015. Quick, 33, runs her own business — Fizzness — a beauty-based wellness company co-founded by Jamie Giardino. The couple have managed to keep their relationship quite private over the eight years. One of Strahan’s most recent Instagram posts featuring Quick was taken at Christmas 2021 and pictures her and Strahan dressed in matching pajamas with three of...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit: PIC
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In new photos snapped of the pair Friday, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted...
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Is Steve Harvey Leaving ‘Family Feud’? Everything He Has Said About His Future on the Show
Since its inception in 1976, Family Feud has had a number of notable hosts, including Steve Harvey. The sitcom star signed on to host the series in 2010, earning several Emmy nominations and bringing in millions of viewers to the game show over the years. Scroll below for details on whether he is leaving the show and his plans for the future.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
RIP C.J. Harris! Every 'American Idol' Singer Who Has Died Since Competing
Jennifer Lopez favorite from 2014 C.J. Harris dies at 31.
soapoperanetwork.com
RUMOR REPORT: ‘The Rachael Ray Show’ to Conclude After 17 Seasons
Page Six reports that after 17 seasons in syndication, “The Rachael Ray Show” is on the “chopping block” and will likely conclude its run this season. Citing TV insiders, the publication’s sources say of the Rachael Ray hosted talker, “Her show is ending. This will be the last season.” Another source notes they wouldn’t be surprised if this were the show’s last season because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.”
Michael Strahan Shares Throwback Photos with His Mom on Her Birthday: 'I'm the Luckiest Man Alive'
"You have always been a steady rock full of love and hugs," Michael Strahan wrote to his mother in a birthday tribute shared on Instagram Michael Strahan is one proud son! On Monday, the Good Morning America co-anchor, 51, celebrated his mother, Louise Strahan, on her birthday in a sweet Instagram post. He shared a current photo of the mother-son duo posing together, along with a throwback snap from his days as a New York Giants player and another old photo of him making a silly face as...
AOL Corp
'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'
“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
Steve Harvey's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
Steve Harvey is a dad to seven kids: Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori Family Feud host Steve Harvey is a true family man. "Family is my reason why," he once said about fatherhood. "I work to leave a legacy and hopefully [make] the world a better place for them." Steve first became a dad in 1982 when he and his then-wife, Marcia Harvey, welcomed twin girls, Brandi and Karli, 40. The couple also had a son, Broderick Harvey Jr., 31, in 1991 before their divorce...
Comments / 0