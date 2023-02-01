ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Here's One Word Prince Harry 'NEVER' Should Have Said In Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper

A body language expert has revealed one important slip-up Prince Harry made during his bombshell interview with Anderson Cooper."He uses a word that I don't think he should ever use and that is 'specifics,'" human behavior consultant Greg Hartley claimed after watching the CBS 60 Minutes interview, which aired Sunday, January 8.The statement in question came after Harry was asked if he would ever return as a woking member of the royal family, to which the 38-year-old replied, "the ball is very much in their court but Meghan [Markle] and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize...
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
People

Michelle Obama Launches Limited-Series Podcast, Featuring Inspiring Conversations with Famous Friends

The podcast will feature conversations between the former first lady and some of her A-list friends, including Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O'Brien and Tyler Perry Michelle Obama is releasing a new podcast that highlights the conversations she had with famous friends during her recent, multi-city book tour for The Light We Carry. Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast premieres March 7 on Audible and features recordings of the former first lady's chats with Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, Conan O'Brien, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, David Letterman, and others.  According to a release...
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post

Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
New York Post

Michael Strahan takes rare photo with girlfriend at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Former New York Giants defensive end and “Good Morning America” personality Michael Strahan was honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Strahan, 51, celebrated with fellow GMA co-host Robin Roberts and loved ones, including Kayla Quick, his long-term girlfriend since 2015. Quick, 33, runs her own business — Fizzness — a beauty-based wellness company co-founded by Jamie Giardino. The couple have managed to keep their relationship quite private over the eight years. One of Strahan’s most recent Instagram posts featuring Quick was taken at Christmas 2021 and pictures her and Strahan dressed in matching pajamas with three of...
NEW YORK STATE
Looper

Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime

NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
soapoperanetwork.com

RUMOR REPORT: ‘The Rachael Ray Show’ to Conclude After 17 Seasons

Page Six reports that after 17 seasons in syndication, “The Rachael Ray Show” is on the “chopping block” and will likely conclude its run this season. Citing TV insiders, the publication’s sources say of the Rachael Ray hosted talker, “Her show is ending. This will be the last season.” Another source notes they wouldn’t be surprised if this were the show’s last season because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.”
People

Michael Strahan Shares Throwback Photos with His Mom on Her Birthday: 'I'm the Luckiest Man Alive'

"You have always been a steady rock full of love and hugs," Michael Strahan wrote to his mother in a birthday tribute shared on Instagram Michael Strahan is one proud son! On Monday, the Good Morning America co-anchor, 51, celebrated his mother, Louise Strahan, on her birthday in a sweet Instagram post. He shared a current photo of the mother-son duo posing together, along with a throwback snap from his days as a New York Giants player and another old photo of him making a silly face as...
NEW YORK STATE
AOL Corp

'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'

“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
People

Steve Harvey's 7 Kids: Everything to Know

Steve Harvey is a dad to seven kids: Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori Family Feud host Steve Harvey is a true family man. "Family is my reason why," he once said about fatherhood. "I work to leave a legacy and hopefully [make] the world a better place for them." Steve first became a dad in 1982 when he and his then-wife, Marcia Harvey, welcomed twin girls, Brandi and Karli, 40. The couple also had a son, Broderick Harvey Jr., 31, in 1991 before their divorce...
OHIO STATE

