The bodies of an aspiring rapper and two friends were found in an apartment building in Highland Park, an enclave of Detroit, putting an end to a nearly two-week-long search for the trio, two police sources told The Detroit News on Thursday. Armani Kelly, 27, and his friends Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, have not been seen since the evening of Jan. 21, shortly after a performance they were meant to give was canceled. Armani had picked up Givens and Wicker on the way to a different gig, police said, before they vanished. Earlier on Thursday, the Warren Police Department confirmed to NBC News that a 15-year-old boy had been arrested after he was found to be in possession of Armani’s vehicle. The car’s license plate was missing, investigators said. Warren is roughly 20 miles away from Detroit, and it was unclear if the teenager led authorities to the bodies. “I don’t know who to trust, I don’t know who to believe,” Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, had told The Detroit Free Press shortly before the discovery of the bodies. “But I’m not going to stop.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO