2 February 2023 10:01 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Pro-Dex Inc in the second quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 24 cents per share, one cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 25 cents. Profits of 29 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $11.28 million, which is higher than the estimated $10.4 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $11.28 million from $10.17 million in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.33​ 0.29 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.18 0.38 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.33 0.12 Missed​ Dec. 31 2021 0.28 0.25 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 10:01 p.m.

