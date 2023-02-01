Read full article on original website
Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast operating profit may continue to slump in the current quarter, as mass layoffs at the retailer only dent the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending. And while Amazon's holiday revenue beat Wall Street's expectations, sales growth from its lucrative...
How did these three US industrial stocks fare in January?
Raytheon Technologies reported sales of US$ 18.1 billion in Q4 2022. Deere & Company paid a quarterly dividend of US$ 1.20 per share. Union Pacific achieved Q4 2022 operating revenue of US$ 6.2 billion. Industrial stocks are companies that have been in existence for a long time and form the...
LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq Composite strives for five
Q4 unit labor costs prelim < est; Q4 productivity > est. Euro STOXX 600 index up >1%; ECB, BOE both hike 50 bps. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. NASDAQ COMPOSITE STRIVES FOR...
LIVE MARKETS-Is Jan payrolls the reality check markets needed?
Main U.S. indexes down, but off lows: Nasdaq off ~0.8%. Utilities weakest S&P 500 sector; energy sole gainer. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. IS JAN PAYROLLS THE REALITY CHECK MARKETS NEEDED? (0951...
RPT-COLUMN-Wall St rip finds few fans at Miami hedge fund week: McGeever
MIAMI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The mood at the annual 'Miami hedge fund week' gatherings this week was as bright as the winter sunshine, with one notable dark cloud on the 2023 horizon: U.S. stocks. The S&P 500 has just had its first January rise since 2019 - and its...
Oil weakens as market awaits signs of China demand recovery
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Friday, with major benchmarks headed for their second straight week of losses, as the market awaited further signs of fuel demand recovery in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies. Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.83 a...
Marketmind: Communication breakdown
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The Fed, ECB, and BoE have spoken, and the market's message is: We hear you, but we don't believe you. All three raised interest rates as expected this week, said they will act again at upcoming...
Minebea Mitsumi Inc - To Buy Back Up To 1.09% Of Shares Worth 10 Billion Yen
* MINEBEA MITSUMI INC - TO BUY BACK UP TO 1.09% OF SHARES WORTH 10 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Qualcomm forecasts earnings a bit below expectations, shares rise
BANGALORE/OAKLAND Calif (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc forecast second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, but the outlook was not as bleak as those from other chip makers. The stock rose 2.7% in after-hours trading. While inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty has hurt consumer electronics sales, Qualcomm has been buffered...
South Korean shares gain on online platform boost, but end week lower
SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, lifted by online platform operators, but ended the week lower for the first time this year. ** The Korean won weakened but posted its fourth weekly gain, while the benchmark bond yield...
Ford 2022 profit short of expectations, shares drop after bell
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a full-year operating profit that was short of expectations. The company's 2022 adjusted profit of $10.4 billion was short of the company's forecast at the end of the third quarter for $11.5 billion. Ford shares fell more than 7% in after-market trading.
Niche Capital Emas Says Fixed Issue Price Of Private Placement Shares At 0.125 RGT/Share
* FIXED ISSUE PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT SHARES AT 0.125 RGT PER PLACEMENT SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 post strong gains on Fed relief, Meta surge
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Meta soars on cost controls, $40 bln share buyback. Merck slides on disappointing forecast, UnitedHealth drops. *. S&P 500, Nasdaq hit roughly 5-month highs. *. Indexes: Dow down 0.11%, S&P...
BIM Magazalar Decides To Launch Share Buyback Program Up To Max. Of 5.0 Mln Lira Nominal Shares With Max. Fund Of 750.0 Million Lira
* BIM MAGAZALAR DECIDES TO LAUNCH SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM UP TO MAX. OF 5.0 MILLION LIRA NOMINAL SHARES WITH MAX. FUND OF 750.0 MILLION LIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
FTSE 100 edges up, midcaps hit by bleak U.S. tech results
(Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index edged higher on Friday, boosted by gains in oil major Shell and retailer B&M European, while midcaps slid as U.S. tech majors' downbeat results offset optimism over major central banks nearing the end of their rate hike cycle. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.2% after...
Woori Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.85 a share - Earnings Preview
Bounty (ASX:BUY) shares skyrocket 57% today; is this the reason?. * Woori Financial Group Inc is expected to report results on February 7 (estimated). * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Woori Financial Group Inc is for earnings of $1.85 per share. * The one available analyst rating on the...
Tis Inc Says It Will Retire Treasury Shares Worth 2.7% Of Outstanding Stock On Feb 28
* TIS INC SAYS IT WILL RETIRE TREASURY SHARES WORTH 2.7% OF OUTSTANDING STOCK ON FEB 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Surefire (ASX:SRN) shares welcome Yidby gold drilling and metallurgy test work updates - Kalkine Media
Surefire Resources’ shares were charging higher by over 7% during the early morning trading session on 3 February 2023. The company has booked a drilling rig with RC drilling planned at its Yidby Gold Project in late February. Drilling will target the previously reported new discoveries of Marshall and...
Lazard profit slides 80% as M&A slowdown bites, but outlook improving
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard Ltd reported an 80% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as dealmaking slumped, but its chief executive predicted improving market sentiment could revive mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Revenue from Lazard's advisory business slid 34% to $404 million versus a year earlier as transactions...
Pro-Dex Inc <PDEX.O>: Profits of 24 cents announced for second quarter
2 February 2023 10:01 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Pro-Dex Inc in the second quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 24 cents per share, one cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 25 cents. Profits of 29 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $11.28 million, which is higher than the estimated $10.4 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $11.28 million from $10.17 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.33 0.29 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.18 0.38 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.33 0.12 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.28 0.25 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 10:01 p.m.
