Wilmington, NC

Wave 3

EKY flood relief fund raises much less than WKY tornado fund

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky treasury canceled thousands of dollars in checks last month for tornado victims that were sent to people in northern Kentucky. Governor Beshear was asked if this could also happen with the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Governor says because much less money was donated...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Roots 101 African American Museum looks to create historical black awareness

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for February 2nd, 2023. This week we're talking about salt effectiveness at low temperatures and March snow!. In the 143-year history of the Kentucky Distillery Association, there are only two African-American-owned distilleries in the Commonwealth. Parents fed up with guns being taken into JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

African Americans’ contributions to the bourbon industry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the 143-year history of the Kentucky Distillery Association, there are only two African-American-owned distilleries in the Commonwealth. In Louisville, Brough Brothers take a family approach to bourbon culture. In 2020, the family-run bourbon distillery made history as the first African-American-owned distillery in the state. “The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teaching Black history in Kentucky’s classrooms

DJJ LawsuiNew lawsuit describes conditions at youth detention center as inhumane, borderline sadistt. A damning lawsuit has been filed in federal court based on numerous allegations against Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice. Family, friends celebrate the lives of the Lebanon Junction fire victims. Updated: 9 hours ago. The lives...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 1/31

Salt trucks have been out treating roads. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death. Updated: 22...
KENTUCKY STATE

