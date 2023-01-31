ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
Yardbarker

Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about star player

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mavericks acquire Kyrie Irving from Nets

Two days after Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, the Brooklyn Nets sent him to Dallas for a package of players and picks. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie returns to his old team in the deal and should take Irving's place as the lead point guard. The Nets also add Dorian Finney-Smith, a prototypical "3-and-D" wing who plays tough defense, rebounds, knocks down open threes and doesn't need the ball.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Three Cardinals who could be affected most by rules changes

With new rules in play, including a pitch timer and a ban on defensive shifts, MLB hitters should be more productive in 2023. The goals are to speed up the pace of play, make the game more exciting and to showcase the athletic abilities of the league's stars. Not everyone will benefit, though, especially pitchers, who must speed up their time between pitches and be tactical when attempting pickoffs.
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Would Reportedly Want Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Or Tyler Herro In Potential Kyrie Irving Trade With Heat

Kyrie Irving's trade request has shaken up the NBA trade market and things are starting to get wild with 5 days to go until the deadline. As teams across the league assess their situation and contemplate what the fallout in Brooklyn might mean for their own title odds, the Nets are going to do whatever they can to increase their leverage and bring back the best package possible.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

The Knicks are dealing with an RJ Barrett problem

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett endure slumps before, but something about this one just feels different. What has been a rough week for the fourth-year wing reached its apex Saturday night against the Clippers, as he shot just 6-21 from the field and an abysmal 1-8 from three-point range and committed five personal fouls as the Knicks’ emphatic comeback was erased in a devastating overtime loss.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jim Boeheim says he 'misspoke' about Wake Forest, Pitt

Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange have, even if they are expected to miss the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. The 78-year-old coach does not have such positive feelings about the current state of college basketball.
SYRACUSE, NY
Yardbarker

Atlanta Braves 2023 schedule contains a franchise first

Once again, the team will open the season on a random weekday in the middle of the day. The Braves 2023 schedule begins on the road against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, March 30, at 1:05 ET. Atlanta will then travel to St. Louis for a three-game series and see old friend Chip Caray before returning home to host the Padres and Reds at Truist Park.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy