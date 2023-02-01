Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading completes season sweep of Wilson West Lawn
READING, Pa. - Reading and Wilson going head-to-head in the Geigle for the final game of the season between these two. The Red Knights pulling off the sweep, 56-43. Ruben and Aris Rodriguez leading the way in the win for the Red Knights, each finishing with 16 points. Yadiel Cruz adding 14 of his own in the win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus vs Parkland girls and boys basketball, 02.02.23
Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading vs. Wilson WL boys basketball, 02.02.23
Reading completes season sweep of Wilson West Lawn. Reading and Wilson going head-to-head in the Geigle for the final game of the season between these two. The Red Knights pulling off the sweep, 56-43.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus sweeps Parkland on Thursday night
EMMAUS, Pa. - Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests. At Orefield, the boys program coming up with a last second win over the Trojans, 47-45. Dylan Darville with the clutch free throws in the final seconds of the game to give the Green Hornets the season sweep.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks Catholic wins back-to-back to advance to the District final
READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic opening up the District III-2A wrestling tournament at home. The Saints coming off their first county title will have a shot at their first District title this weekend. Both the quarterfinals and semifinals taking place at Berks Catholic tonight. The Saints rolling in the quarters,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hamburg holds signing day ceremony, 2 key football players committing
HAMBURG, Pa. - National Signing Day ceremonies taking place on Hawk Hill at Hamburg Area High School Wednesday. The Red Hawks with four signees taking part in the festivities. Two of those signees, members of the Hawks football program, and key parts in the turnaround that has occured over the past few seasons. Xander Menapace and Charles Sheppard will continue their playing careers at the next level.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hamburg holds signing day ceremony, 2023
Hamburg holds signing day ceremony, 2 key football players committing. National Signing Day ceremonies taking place on Hawk Hill at Hamburg Area High School Wednesday. The Red Hawks with four signees taking part in the festivities.
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall turning a corner at the right time as the postseason nears
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall boys basketball is readying for a deep run in the postseason. Already a lock for the District XI tournament, the Zephyrs still need some help to get into the EPC tournament. They need to pick up some wins, and need some help along the way to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Catholic, Parkland roll to Tuesday night wins
EPC basketball regular season starting to wind down, with playoff spots still up for grabs. Central Catholic boys and Parkland girls helping their cases for seeding in the upcoming playoffs. The Vikings hit the road and cooled off the Zephyrs who snapped their two-game win streak, 78-44. A 22-0 run...
WFMZ-TV Online
Governor Mifflin honors student-athletes with signing day ceremony
SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin getting in on the National Signing Day ceremonies the day after. The Mustangs celebrating 15 student-athletes continuing their careers at the collegiate level. Among the student-athletes taking part in the festivities, five of them will be going on to Division I programs. Two of those,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Historic but crumbling Bucks County mansion has new hope
NEW HOPE, Pa. - New Hope's Cintra Mansion is now cracked, crumbling, and standing on a prayer, a devastating site for area historian Roy Ziegler. “It's not just the house itself, but the history behind it,” he said. Built in the early 1800's by industrialist William Maris and named...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Truck carrying juice crashes in Tilden Twp.
A tractor trailer spilled juice over I-78 during a fiery crash in Tilden Township. Tom Rader will have more. A cat with an arrow wound was rushed for treatment. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Edge, Surv owners to open 3rd Lehigh Valley restaurant
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owners of popular Lehigh Valley restaurants Edge and Surv are expanding their delicious empire to include a third dining destination. Sunny Side Up!, a breakfast and lunch eatery offering "new American cuisine with a twist," is expected to open by the end of February at the Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township, co-owner Karen Widrick said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Catasauqua charter school closed Thursday due to threat
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Students and staff at a charter school in Lehigh County are learning from home Thursday after a threat. The Innovative Arts Academy in Catasauqua is closed and the school is operating on an asynchronous scheduled, according to a message on the school's website. IAA is working with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Moore Twp. sets date to render verdict on warehouse proposed for Southmoore Golf Course
MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night concluded hearing an appeal involving a warehouse proposal for the current site of Southmoore Golf Course. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, had challenged several township zoning officer decisions, the substantive validity of three zoning...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck nearing completion of first brick-and-mortar eatery in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole is nearing completion of its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. LU Taqueria, which launched as a mobile operation in May, is planning to open a fast-casual eatery in late February or early March at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say
PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
WFMZ-TV Online
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County
KIDDER TWP., Pa. - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Carbon County, check your numbers. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million for the Jan. 28 drawing was sold at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries in Kidder Township. The store, located at Routes 903 and 534, will...
WFMZ-TV Online
US submits Moravian Church in Bethlehem as potential addition to UNESCO World Heritage List
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Part of downtown Bethlehem is one step closer to making a prestigious world list. The U.S. Department of the Interior has submitted the Moravian Church and surrounding historic buildings to be included on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The area is part of a multi-national nomination, which...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Very difficult decision': Iconic hot dog shop closing Lehigh Street location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding spot for hot dogs, cheesesteaks and "S.O.B." sandwiches is nearing its end in Allentown. Willy Joe's, an iconic hot dog shop established in 1945, is planning to close its location at 2407 Lehigh St. at the end of April. The restaurant will continue to operate...
