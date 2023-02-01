ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Technician Online

NC State women’s basketball suffers setback against Georgia Tech

NC State women’s basketball made the trip to Atlanta to clash with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Feb. 6. An intense battle ensued, but critical mistakes from the Pack late in the game ultimately allowed Georgia Tech to secure the victory, 68-62. The majority of the contest...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Dariq Whitehead versus UNC 'is on the table'

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer updated Dariq Whitehead's status during his Thursday presser ahead of the rivalry bout with the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday. RELATED: Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game It sounds like ...
DURHAM, NC
Technician Online

NC State Athletics’ top plays of January 2023

NC State Athletics began 2023 with plenty of success across multiple sports. Both basketball teams in particular put on a show; the men’s team has gone 6-1 since the start of the new year, and despite a rough start to the month, the women’s team topped one of the best teams in the country last week.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

DUELING COLUMN: Jack Clark’s role on a red-hot roster

With each passing game, news suggests that graduate forward Jack Clark is getting closer and closer to making his long-awaited return to the court for NC State men’s basketball. In the time building up to that return, there’s a conversation to be had surrounding what his role should look...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC Staff Rolls Four Deep to Watch High Priority Five-Star Target Jarin Stevenson

On Tuesday night the entire North Carolina basketball coaching staff took the short trip south to Pittsboro, N.C. to watch class of 2024 five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. With four players already committed for the 2024 class, Stevenson has emerged as UNC's final focus to close out the cycle. Head coach Hubert Davis and assistants Jeff Lebo, Brad Frederick, and Sean May were lined up to watch Stevenson as his Seaforth High School Hawks defeat Jordan-Matthews High School 56-50. In front of the entire UNC staff, Stevenson scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out three assists. and added three steals and five blocks.
PITTSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer

Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
SNOW HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James

Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Hilarious footage of Jon Scheyer correcting official

Many feel Duke basketball doesn't get as many friendly calls these days because Mike Krzyzewski is no longer around to command respect from officials. Some fans view first-year head coach Jon Scheyer as too soft-spoken and forgiving amidst questionable refereeing, wishing he would voice his ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Tar Heel Traveler: Carolina Kettle

The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back. The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Getting Answers: What areas have the most (and worst) crashes in Durham?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in the City of Durham may have some guesses as to the worst areas for crashes in the city, and CBS 17 is getting answers. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared a ranking of the areas in the city with the most crashes, the areas with the worst crashes, and the areas with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights.
DURHAM, NC

