Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Technician Online
NC State women’s basketball suffers setback against Georgia Tech
NC State women’s basketball made the trip to Atlanta to clash with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Feb. 6. An intense battle ensued, but critical mistakes from the Pack late in the game ultimately allowed Georgia Tech to secure the victory, 68-62. The majority of the contest...
Dariq Whitehead versus UNC 'is on the table'
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer updated Dariq Whitehead's status during his Thursday presser ahead of the rivalry bout with the unranked UNC Tar Heels (15-7, 7-4 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday. RELATED: Sharpshooting prep coming to Duke-UNC game It sounds like ...
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ top plays of January 2023
NC State Athletics began 2023 with plenty of success across multiple sports. Both basketball teams in particular put on a show; the men’s team has gone 6-1 since the start of the new year, and despite a rough start to the month, the women’s team topped one of the best teams in the country last week.
Former UNC Star Gets Heated After Being Booed by Tar Heel Fans
Former North Carolina star Jason Capel didn’t get the warmest welcome in his return to Chapel Hill on Wednesday night. The Pitt assistant coach, and brother of head coach, Jeff Capel, was pretty peeved about it, too. Jason reportedly started yelling outside the Panthers’ locker room following the game...
Technician Online
DUELING COLUMN: Jack Clark’s role on a red-hot roster
With each passing game, news suggests that graduate forward Jack Clark is getting closer and closer to making his long-awaited return to the court for NC State men’s basketball. In the time building up to that return, there’s a conversation to be had surrounding what his role should look...
247Sports
UNC Staff Rolls Four Deep to Watch High Priority Five-Star Target Jarin Stevenson
On Tuesday night the entire North Carolina basketball coaching staff took the short trip south to Pittsboro, N.C. to watch class of 2024 five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. With four players already committed for the 2024 class, Stevenson has emerged as UNC's final focus to close out the cycle. Head coach Hubert Davis and assistants Jeff Lebo, Brad Frederick, and Sean May were lined up to watch Stevenson as his Seaforth High School Hawks defeat Jordan-Matthews High School 56-50. In front of the entire UNC staff, Stevenson scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out three assists. and added three steals and five blocks.
Technician Online
NC State swim and dive wraps up successful 2023 season, hungry for postseason hardware
The swim & dive regular season has officially come to an end, and now NC State’s nationally ranked teams look toward ACCs and NCAAs for a chance to pick up some hardware. Here’s a breakdown after four months of dual meets and competitive swims. Women wrap up difficult...
Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer
Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James
Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
Hilarious footage of Jon Scheyer correcting official
Many feel Duke basketball doesn't get as many friendly calls these days because Mike Krzyzewski is no longer around to command respect from officials. Some fans view first-year head coach Jon Scheyer as too soft-spoken and forgiving amidst questionable refereeing, wishing he would voice his ...
WRAL
Tar Heel Traveler: Carolina Kettle
The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back. The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back.
NCCU student highlights HBCU experience through documentary film
The documentary titled "Essence: Nothing Can Control Us," features the aspiring filmmaker's journey as a student at an HBCU.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
45+ elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh, NC
From public to private, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh.
Oscar buzz in North Carolina after former Fayetteville student nominated for role in Causeway
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — There's Oscar buzz in Fayetteville. Brian Tyree Henry is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway. Henry is a graduate of E.E. Smith High School – and his former chorus director has been beaming with pride. It'll be March before we know...
cbs17
Getting Answers: What areas have the most (and worst) crashes in Durham?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in the City of Durham may have some guesses as to the worst areas for crashes in the city, and CBS 17 is getting answers. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared a ranking of the areas in the city with the most crashes, the areas with the worst crashes, and the areas with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights.
North Carolina flags fly half-staff in memory of Alamance County tribal elder
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 1 The order, which came out Tuesday, honors John “Blackfeather” Jeffries, tribal elder and former chairman of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation. Jefferies died on Jan. 24. The Occaneechi Band […]
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina, jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Someone in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County. The ticket was one of two $1 […]
Raleigh man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket
A Raleigh man tried his luck at a scratch-off ticket and won a big prize.
UNC faculty, student leaders caught off guard as Trustees announce new School of Civic Life
The School of Civic Life and Leadership is intended to provide equal opportunity for political and social views to be taught at the university. the Board Chair said.
Comments / 0