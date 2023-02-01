Read full article on original website
Anthony Volpe among 5 Yankees prospects in latest top-100 ranking
The latest prospect ranking is out, and the New York Yankees have five guys on the list. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel is out his list of top 100 prospects, and players in the Yankees organization ranked as follows: No. 3 Anthony Volpe (shortstop), No. 28 Jasson Dominguez (outfield), No. 34 Oswald Peraza (shortstop), No. 58 Austin Wells (catcher) and No. 88 Trey Sweeney (shortstop).
Dodgers: Insider Predicts Miguel Vargas Will Be NL Rookie of the Year This Season
ESPN insider Eric Karabell predicts that Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas will win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
Dodgers Reportedly Ink Ex-Red Sox Hurler; Could Be Intriguing Option To Bolster Bullpen
One former Red Sox pitcher may take the field for Los Angeles in 2023
MLB Insider: How Braves’ latest front office hire will help Atlanta where it hurts
The Atlanta Braves are hiring Dean Decillis in a prominent front office position. Here’s how it’ll help, and how it’ll impact the Blue Jays. The Atlanta Braves are hiring Dean Decillis as special assistant to the general manager, according to sources. Decillis was most recently a special assignment scout with the Toronto Blue Jays.
LSU Outfielder is Projected Number 1 Overall Pick in 2023 MLB Draft
Louisiana State University outfielder Dylan Crews enters the 2023 season as the projected no. 1 overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, according to MLB Pipeline.
How the Mets hope Omar Narvaez fits their catcher rotation that has one major variable
Francisco Alvarez’s elevation to the Mets roster for the final week of last regular season and the NL wild-card series fueled the notion the rookie is ready for regular catching duties with the club in 2023. While that still could be the case, team brass wisely understood the need for another plan in case the 21-year-old top prospect won’t be prepared by the end of spring training for all that is involved with handling a veteran pitching staff. Enter Omar Narvaez, who arrived in December on a one-year contract worth $8 million that contains a $7 million player option for 2024. Narvaez,...
MLB Third Base Tiers: Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado headline The Elite | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's third basemen and have San Diego Padres' Manny Machado and St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado in The Elite. Do you agree?
MLB offseason grades: Yankees, Phillies, Padres get top marks. What were the Dodgers doing?
Coming off one of the most expensive winters in baseball history, a look at how every MLB team fared this offseason heading into 2023.
Orioles announce 30 non-roster players who are invited to spring training
Less than a year ago, the Orioles used the #1 overall draft pick on high school shortstop Jackson Holliday. When major league spring training opens in a couple of weeks, Holliday will be right there with everyone else, at least to start out. The team announced a set of 30 non-roster players invited to camp on Thursday morning, headlined by last year’s top pick.
Son of Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star is a Projected First Round MLB Draft Pick
Grand Canyon University Antelopes shortstop and son of Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star shortstop Jack Wilson, Jacob Wilson, is a projected first round pick in the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft, according to MLB Pipeline.
Each team's best non-Top 100 prospect
There's never enough room on the Top 100 Prospects for all the talented young players we'd like to list. Our new 2023 edition features several prominent phenoms who were absent a year ago, including Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter (No. 6), Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (No. 8), Nationals outfielder James Wood (No. 17), Padres shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 19), Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (No. 25) and Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 28).
Braves News: Vaughn Grissom, three catchers, more
While spring may not be in the air in terms of the weather, spring training does appear to be officially in the air for baseball fans, as it is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers will report in a couple of weeks with Grapefruit League games set to begin at the end of the month.
Yankees’ Biggest Position Battles as Spring Training Nears
Will Aaron Hicks start in left field on Opening Day? Which shortstop will emerge as a starter this spring?
Bucs invite top prospects Davis, Johnson, Priester to camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced on Thursday that 17 players, a group that includes four of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects, will be in Major League camp as non-roster invitees. Headlining the list of non-roster invitees are infielder Termarr Johnson (No. 26 overall), catcher Henry Davis (No. 57 overall),...
One series to circle on each team's schedule in '23
Of all the changes coming to Major League Baseball this season -- the bigger bases, the defensive alignment changes, the pitch timer -- the one that might have the most practical effect on the everyday fan is the simplest one: The schedule is changing. For the first time, every team is going to play every other team at least once this season.
Why Giants stockpiled starters this offseason
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After letting All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodόn walk via free agency, the Giants opted to take a strength-in-numbers approach to filling the massive hole in their starting rotation.
Top 100 Prospects list: Who's in and who's out?
In case you haven’t heard (and I find it hard to believe that you haven’t), we launched our new Top 100 Prospects list last week. By design, it elicited a ton of response, questions and comments. Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra and I took to Twitter on Monday to...
McNeil extension signals Mets' commitment to homegrown players
NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil’s disjointed route to the Majors is, by this point, well documented. He did not play high school baseball until his senior year, preferring to focus on golf. He earned a scholarship to Cal State Long Beach anyway, became a 12th-round pick of the Mets and, after an injury-riddled Minor League career in which he essentially needed to force his way into every promotion, debuted amid as much skepticism as fanfare in 2018.
Holliday headlines O's non-roster invitees
Jackson Holliday is only 19 years old with 20 games of professional experience. It's been less than seven months since he was selected by the Orioles with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Yet, Holliday will soon be getting his first taste of big league Spring...
They may not be Top-10 players yet ... but just you wait
MLB Network completed its annual tradition of ranking the “Top 10 Players Right Now” at each position Thursday, with the reveal of this year’s list of top catchers. Here’s who made the cut at each position. You won’t see any of the players mentioned here in...
