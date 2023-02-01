Francisco Alvarez’s elevation to the Mets roster for the final week of last regular season and the NL wild-card series fueled the notion the rookie is ready for regular catching duties with the club in 2023. While that still could be the case, team brass wisely understood the need for another plan in case the 21-year-old top prospect won’t be prepared by the end of spring training for all that is involved with handling a veteran pitching staff. Enter Omar Narvaez, who arrived in December on a one-year contract worth $8 million that contains a $7 million player option for 2024. Narvaez,...

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO