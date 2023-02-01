ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Staten Island Advance

Anthony Volpe among 5 Yankees prospects in latest top-100 ranking

The latest prospect ranking is out, and the New York Yankees have five guys on the list. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel is out his list of top 100 prospects, and players in the Yankees organization ranked as follows: No. 3 Anthony Volpe (shortstop), No. 28 Jasson Dominguez (outfield), No. 34 Oswald Peraza (shortstop), No. 58 Austin Wells (catcher) and No. 88 Trey Sweeney (shortstop).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

How the Mets hope Omar Narvaez fits their catcher rotation that has one major variable

Francisco Alvarez’s elevation to the Mets roster for the final week of last regular season and the NL wild-card series fueled the notion the rookie is ready for regular catching duties with the club in 2023. While that still could be the case, team brass wisely understood the need for another plan in case the 21-year-old top prospect won’t be prepared by the end of spring training for all that is involved with handling a veteran pitching staff. Enter Omar Narvaez, who arrived in December on a one-year contract worth $8 million that contains a $7 million player option for 2024. Narvaez,...
QUEENS, NY
Camden Chat

Orioles announce 30 non-roster players who are invited to spring training

Less than a year ago, the Orioles used the #1 overall draft pick on high school shortstop Jackson Holliday. When major league spring training opens in a couple of weeks, Holliday will be right there with everyone else, at least to start out. The team announced a set of 30 non-roster players invited to camp on Thursday morning, headlined by last year’s top pick.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Each team's best non-Top 100 prospect

There's never enough room on the Top 100 Prospects for all the talented young players we'd like to list. Our new 2023 edition features several prominent phenoms who were absent a year ago, including Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter (No. 6), Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (No. 8), Nationals outfielder James Wood (No. 17), Padres shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 19), Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (No. 25) and Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 28).
ARIZONA STATE
batterypower.com

Braves News: Vaughn Grissom, three catchers, more

While spring may not be in the air in terms of the weather, spring training does appear to be officially in the air for baseball fans, as it is right around the corner. Pitchers and catchers will report in a couple of weeks with Grapefruit League games set to begin at the end of the month.
WASHINGTON STATE
MLB

Bucs invite top prospects Davis, Johnson, Priester to camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced on Thursday that 17 players, a group that includes four of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects, will be in Major League camp as non-roster invitees. Headlining the list of non-roster invitees are infielder Termarr Johnson (No. 26 overall), catcher Henry Davis (No. 57 overall),...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

One series to circle on each team's schedule in '23

Of all the changes coming to Major League Baseball this season -- the bigger bases, the defensive alignment changes, the pitch timer -- the one that might have the most practical effect on the everyday fan is the simplest one: The schedule is changing. For the first time, every team is going to play every other team at least once this season.
TEXAS STATE
MLB

Why Giants stockpiled starters this offseason

This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After letting All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodόn walk via free agency, the Giants opted to take a strength-in-numbers approach to filling the massive hole in their starting rotation.
MLB

Top 100 Prospects list: Who's in and who's out?

In case you haven’t heard (and I find it hard to believe that you haven’t), we launched our new Top 100 Prospects list last week. By design, it elicited a ton of response, questions and comments. Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra and I took to Twitter on Monday to...
MLB

McNeil extension signals Mets' commitment to homegrown players

NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil’s disjointed route to the Majors is, by this point, well documented. He did not play high school baseball until his senior year, preferring to focus on golf. He earned a scholarship to Cal State Long Beach anyway, became a 12th-round pick of the Mets and, after an injury-riddled Minor League career in which he essentially needed to force his way into every promotion, debuted amid as much skepticism as fanfare in 2018.
ATLANTA, NY
MLB

Holliday headlines O's non-roster invitees

Jackson Holliday is only 19 years old with 20 games of professional experience. It's been less than seven months since he was selected by the Orioles with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Yet, Holliday will soon be getting his first taste of big league Spring...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

They may not be Top-10 players yet ... but just you wait

MLB Network completed its annual tradition of ranking the “Top 10 Players Right Now” at each position Thursday, with the reveal of this year’s list of top catchers. Here’s who made the cut at each position. You won’t see any of the players mentioned here in...
ARIZONA STATE

