Related
Mia Libby hits 1,000-point mark as Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball bests Gettysburg in MPC Colonial contest
The Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team defeated Gettysburg, 69-23, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game Tuesday night. Mia Libby scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Libby eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career, becoming the sixth Greencastle-Antrim player in school history to reach the milestone. Rylee Henson (21 points) and Haley Noblit (14 points) also paced G-A, who improved to 17-1 overall and 11-1 in the division.
WGME
Kents Hill girls basketball off to best start in school history
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Before you know it, the high school basketball tournament will be here and for the first time in a long time, there's a new contender in Girls Class C South. It's been a remarkable season so far for the Kents Hill girls basketball team. At 14-0, the...
lccathletics.com
Girls 7th Grade Basketball beats Twin Lakes 56 – 9
The 7th grade Lady Knights rolled to another lopsided victory 56 to 9 over Roosevelt Monday night in Eberle Gym. After a sluggish start, The Knights fast break started clicking and it was good night Irene. An impressive unselfish offensive show. Brooke Thompson was once again dominant offensively pouring in 22 points in 3 quarters of action. Kenzie Schuessler had 9 points and Katie Metzger 8 aiding the offensive onslaught. The 5 and 0 Lady Knights return to action Thursday when they travel to East Tipp.
Girls basketball: Lakeside Lutheran prevails versus Jefferson 46-36 to win 6th in a row
Lakeside Lutheran pushed its win streak to six games by topping visiting Jefferson 46-36 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan 31. The Warriors’ Jenna Shadoski had a steal and transition score to make it 17-9 Lakeside midway through the first half. Reyna Rupnow and Ella Schuetz added three 3-pointers later in the half as the Warriors (12-8) led 27-14 at the break. The Eagles (8-11) cut the...
