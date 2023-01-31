The 7th grade Lady Knights rolled to another lopsided victory 56 to 9 over Roosevelt Monday night in Eberle Gym. After a sluggish start, The Knights fast break started clicking and it was good night Irene. An impressive unselfish offensive show. Brooke Thompson was once again dominant offensively pouring in 22 points in 3 quarters of action. Kenzie Schuessler had 9 points and Katie Metzger 8 aiding the offensive onslaught. The 5 and 0 Lady Knights return to action Thursday when they travel to East Tipp.

MONTICELLO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO