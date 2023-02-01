Read full article on original website
Nolan Arenado trade: How does it look for Rockies, Cardinals two years later?
Depending on how you look at it, the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies to the St. Louis Cardinals on this day two years ago is a gift that keeps on giving … or a travesty. Want to take a guess which team is the former and which is the latter?
MLB Third Base Tiers: Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado headline The Elite | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's third basemen and have San Diego Padres' Manny Machado and St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado in The Elite. Do you agree?
MLB offseason grades: Yankees, Phillies, Padres get top marks. What were the Dodgers doing?
Coming off one of the most expensive winters in baseball history, a look at how every MLB team fared this offseason heading into 2023.
3 free agent contracts St. Louis Cardinals should’ve matched this offseason
Every offseason, MLB teams bypass free agents who could have helped their team. Could the St. Louis Cardinals regret passing on matching these three free agent contracts?. The St. Louis Cardinals made one big splash this offseason, inking catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract. The signing filled a need for the Cardinals, but could more have been done to improve the roster?
Orioles announce 30 non-roster players who are invited to spring training
Less than a year ago, the Orioles used the #1 overall draft pick on high school shortstop Jackson Holliday. When major league spring training opens in a couple of weeks, Holliday will be right there with everyone else, at least to start out. The team announced a set of 30 non-roster players invited to camp on Thursday morning, headlined by last year’s top pick.
Each team's best non-Top 100 prospect
There's never enough room on the Top 100 Prospects for all the talented young players we'd like to list. Our new 2023 edition features several prominent phenoms who were absent a year ago, including Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter (No. 6), Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (No. 8), Nationals outfielder James Wood (No. 17), Padres shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 19), Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (No. 25) and Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 28).
McNeil extension signals Mets' commitment to homegrown players
NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil’s disjointed route to the Majors is, by this point, well documented. He did not play high school baseball until his senior year, preferring to focus on golf. He earned a scholarship to Cal State Long Beach anyway, became a 12th-round pick of the Mets and, after an injury-riddled Minor League career in which he essentially needed to force his way into every promotion, debuted amid as much skepticism as fanfare in 2018.
One series to circle on each team's schedule in '23
Of all the changes coming to Major League Baseball this season -- the bigger bases, the defensive alignment changes, the pitch timer -- the one that might have the most practical effect on the everyday fan is the simplest one: The schedule is changing. For the first time, every team is going to play every other team at least once this season.
OPINION: The Chicago Cubs Never Found a Replacement for Dexter Fowler
2016 World Series champion outfielder Dexter Fowler announced his retirement from Major League Baseball Tuesday morning. The Chicago Cubs were never able to replace Fowler in the lead-off spot upon his departure from the club, leading to their offensive regression.
They may not be Top-10 players yet ... but just you wait
MLB Network completed its annual tradition of ranking the “Top 10 Players Right Now” at each position Thursday, with the reveal of this year’s list of top catchers. Here’s who made the cut at each position. You won’t see any of the players mentioned here in...
Introducing new Astros GM Dana Brown
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Astros’ hiring of Dana Brown last week to be their general manager went against the grain of owner Jim Crane’s first two GM hirings after he bought the team. Jeff Luhnow and James Click were data-driven minds whose value for numbers was at times perceived to overshadow the human element.
5 takeaways from Rockies owner’s press conference
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies owner Dick Monfort believes the club will improve after last year’s 68-94, last-place finish in the National League West. “We can...
An extensive Q&A with Phillies GM Sam Fuld
Sam Fuld played eight seasons in the Majors with the Cubs, Rays, Athletics and Twins, then capped his playing career with a memorable run in the 2017 World Baseball Classic as a member of Team Israel. When he hung up his spikes at the age of 35, Fuld knew he...
Dodgers' infield picture comes into focus
LOS ANGELES -- For part of the offseason, it appeared Miguel Vargas was setting up to be the Dodgers’ third baseman in 2023. That thought became even more of a reality once Justin Turner signed with Boston on a two-year deal in December. But instead, president of baseball operations...
5 players to watch in Tigers camp this spring
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Tigers have had some Spring Trainings over the years with so many non-roster invitees -- either prospects getting experiences or veterans trying to win jobs -- that they’ve had to add lockers in the clubhouse. Before renovations six years ago, some invitees would have lockers in the hallway of the old clubhouse.
Will Twins' outfield be among MLB's best in '23?
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins already used the “Nothing Falls But Raindrops” catchphrase to describe the 2018 outfield, so their marketing department will have to figure out how they want to brand this group -- because this season’s primary four-man outfield mix has the potential to be an even more elite cadre of defenders.
Arraez wins arbitration case with Marlins
MIAMI -- Infielder Luis Arraez won his arbitration hearing against the Marlins on Thursday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Arraez will earn $6.1 million in 2023. The club has not confirmed the news. The Marlins acquired Arraez in a trade with the Twins for Pablo López and two prospects...
How the A's newest slugger overhauled his approach
OAKLAND -- Jesús Aguilar’s first endeavor into free agency did not come at an ideal time. After enjoying several seasons as a high-level run producer with the Brewers and Marlins, Aguilar entered his contract year in 2022 looking to set himself up nicely for a potential multiyear deal. Instead, he endured arguably the worst statistical full season of his career, slashing .235/.281/.379 with 16 home runs, an 86 wRC+ and 86 OPS+ in a year that saw him finish with the Orioles after getting released by the Marlins in late August.
Chase Field to host 2023 MLB Draft Combine in June
Major League Baseball announced Thursday details for the third annual MLB Draft Combine, which will be held June 20-25 at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the D-backs. The top 300 Draft prospects, as determined by MLB teams, will be invited to the Combine, as will up to 50 additional players. Pirates catcher Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall choice in the 2021 Draft, attended the inaugural combine that June in Cary, N.C. Nearly 250 players participated in the 2022 Combine in San Diego, including 32 of the first 50 picks in last year's Draft and top-10 overall selections Termarr Johnson (No. 4, Pirates), Jacob Berry (No. 6, Marlins), Brooks Lee (No. 8, Twins), Gavin Cross (No. 9, Royals) and Gabriel Hughes (No. 10, Rockies).
2023 Dodgers Schedule Start Times: Opening Day Night Game At Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin the 2023 season with an Opening Day matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on March 30. It’s the first time the Dodgers will play a season opener at home since 2020. L.A. was originally scheduled to open the 2022 season with...
