Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Crowd forces Arrowhead parking lots to open 90 minutes early
So man Kansas City Chiefs fans lined up outside Arrowhead for the AFC Championship that the Chiefs decided to open the parking lot gates early.
MLB
10 key questions that will decide the NL Central
Opening Day is now less than two months away. That’s so soon! Every year, we preview a different division every two weeks leading up to the start of the season, which means we are now on our second division preview: We did the American League West a fortnight ago.
MLB
Introducing new Astros GM Dana Brown
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Astros’ hiring of Dana Brown last week to be their general manager went against the grain of owner Jim Crane’s first two GM hirings after he bought the team. Jeff Luhnow and James Click were data-driven minds whose value for numbers was at times perceived to overshadow the human element.
MLB
When your walk-off HR wins a title, this is how you run the bases
Here’s a walk-off home run and celebration that is an absolute must-see, courtesy of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League and Rockies infielder Harold Castro. His 11th-inning homer in Game 6 of the Final Series handed the Leones del Caracas their 21st league title in Monday's 7-6 win over Tiburones de La Guaira, setting off a wild scene inside Estadio Universitario in Caracas, Venezuela.
Cincinnati mayor gets basic KC fact wrong in Bengals proclamation
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval's 'They Gotta Play Us Day' proclamation missed the mark on Kansas City history
Super Bowl LVII: 5 Reasons Why the Kansas City Chiefs Will Win
Here are five reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
MLB
One series to circle on each team's schedule in '23
Of all the changes coming to Major League Baseball this season -- the bigger bases, the defensive alignment changes, the pitch timer -- the one that might have the most practical effect on the everyday fan is the simplest one: The schedule is changing. For the first time, every team is going to play every other team at least once this season.
MLB
How Keller plans to solidify success in 2023
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos’ Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. On Feb. 1, 2022, Mitch Keller went viral. That day, Keller posted a cut-and-spliced video of a bullpen session at Tread Athletics,...
MLB
How the A's newest slugger overhauled his approach
OAKLAND -- Jesús Aguilar’s first endeavor into free agency did not come at an ideal time. After enjoying several seasons as a high-level run producer with the Brewers and Marlins, Aguilar entered his contract year in 2022 looking to set himself up nicely for a potential multiyear deal. Instead, he endured arguably the worst statistical full season of his career, slashing .235/.281/.379 with 16 home runs, an 86 wRC+ and 86 OPS+ in a year that saw him finish with the Orioles after getting released by the Marlins in late August.
MLB
Chase Field to host 2023 MLB Draft Combine in June
Major League Baseball announced Thursday details for the third annual MLB Draft Combine, which will be held June 20-25 at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the D-backs. The top 300 Draft prospects, as determined by MLB teams, will be invited to the Combine, as will up to 50 additional players. Pirates catcher Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall choice in the 2021 Draft, attended the inaugural combine that June in Cary, N.C. Nearly 250 players participated in the 2022 Combine in San Diego, including 32 of the first 50 picks in last year's Draft and top-10 overall selections Termarr Johnson (No. 4, Pirates), Jacob Berry (No. 6, Marlins), Brooks Lee (No. 8, Twins), Gavin Cross (No. 9, Royals) and Gabriel Hughes (No. 10, Rockies).
MLB
How new HOFer Rolen left mark on Votto
CINCINNATI -- The final stop of Scott Rolen’s Hall of Fame career was in Cincinnati, and it proved to be pivotal for the franchise. During Rolen’s tenure from 2009-12, the Reds won two National League Central titles (’10 and ’12). They also went to the NL Wild Card Game in ’13, after Rolen retired.
MLB
Game times for 2023 regular-season schedule announced
Major League Baseball today announced the game times for its previously announced master 2023 regular season schedule, which will begin with all 30 Clubs scheduled to play on Opening Day presented by Chevrolet on Thursday, March 30. Opening Day of the 2023 campaign could become the first season since 1968 in which every team across the Majors plays their first game of the season on the same day.
MLB
Mookie going toe-to-toe with No. 1 bowler in the world
The 2023 PBA U.S. Open championship is currently going on in Indianapolis, and you, dear MLB.com reader, are probably wondering why you should care at all about a bowling competition. Here’s why: Dodgers star Mookie Betts is one of the 108 entrants in the prestigious tournament, and he is right...
MLB
KC shirt company launches line saluting Negro Leagues
KANSAS CITY -- Back in 2014, Charlie Hustle CEO Chase McAnulty and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick teamed up to create a Kickstarter, a campaign to help build the local Kansas City vintage T-shirt company and create merchandise for the museum. After the successful launch, each kept building...
MLB
From catcher to coach to skipper: Snitker's incredible journey
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brian Snitker played his first professional game for the Kingsport (Tenn.) Braves in 1977, a year before Bobby Cox began his first tenure as Atlanta’s manager.
MLB
Why Giants stockpiled starters this offseason
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After letting All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodόn walk via free agency, the Giants opted to take a strength-in-numbers approach to filling the massive hole in their starting rotation.
MLB
ACE alum Hickman joins coaching staff in Minors
CHICAGO -- Blake Hickman was part of the award-winning White Sox Amateur City Elite program as both a player and a coach. He also pitched two Minor League seasons within the White Sox system. Now, the native Chicagoan becomes the first ACE player to get a job coaching with the...
MLB
Each team's best non-Top 100 prospect
There's never enough room on the Top 100 Prospects for all the talented young players we'd like to list. Our new 2023 edition features several prominent phenoms who were absent a year ago, including Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter (No. 6), Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (No. 8), Nationals outfielder James Wood (No. 17), Padres shortstop Jackson Merrill (No. 19), Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (No. 25) and Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 28).
MLB
Blue Jays announce updates to coaching staff
TORONTO -- John Schneider’s first full season as Blue Jays manager will feature a familiar coaching staff, including a pair of moves made on the pitching side. The Blue Jays have named Jeff Ware and David Howell assistant pitching coaches, with Ware working in the bullpen and Howell working in a strategy role. These effectively fill the void left by Matt Buschmann, the club’s former bullpen coach and director of pitching development, who recently departed the organization.
MLB
An extensive Q&A with Phillies GM Sam Fuld
Sam Fuld played eight seasons in the Majors with the Cubs, Rays, Athletics and Twins, then capped his playing career with a memorable run in the 2017 World Baseball Classic as a member of Team Israel. When he hung up his spikes at the age of 35, Fuld knew he...
