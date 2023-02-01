Major League Baseball announced Thursday details for the third annual MLB Draft Combine, which will be held June 20-25 at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the D-backs. The top 300 Draft prospects, as determined by MLB teams, will be invited to the Combine, as will up to 50 additional players. Pirates catcher Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall choice in the 2021 Draft, attended the inaugural combine that June in Cary, N.C. Nearly 250 players participated in the 2022 Combine in San Diego, including 32 of the first 50 picks in last year's Draft and top-10 overall selections Termarr Johnson (No. 4, Pirates), Jacob Berry (No. 6, Marlins), Brooks Lee (No. 8, Twins), Gavin Cross (No. 9, Royals) and Gabriel Hughes (No. 10, Rockies).

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO