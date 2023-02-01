ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
krocnews.com

Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant

Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good

A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
ROCHESTER, MN
valleynewslive.com

Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
106.9 KROC

Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KROC News

Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
MINNESOTA STATE
winonaradio.com

Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
WINONA, MN
106.9 KROC

State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Center Square

Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill

(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KAAL-TV

Vehicle rollover on E. Circle Dr. slows traffic

(ABC 6 News) – First responders responded to a single vehicle crash, on East Circle Drive Northeast and Stonehedge Drive Northeast, this morning just before 8:00 a.m. The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Community Serviceand the Rochester Fired Department were on-scene to assist. The Vehicle was cleared, and traffic flow...
ROCHESTER, MN

