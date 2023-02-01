Read full article on original website
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
fox9.com
MSHSL switching wrestling to 13 weight classes, adding mercy rule to soccer
MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota State High School League on Thursday held its February meeting of the Board of Directors, and it appears some changes are coming wrestling, soccer, tennis and volleyball. Here is a look at what will be coming to those high school sports as early as the 2023-24...
krocnews.com
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant
Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good
A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
valleynewslive.com
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
KIMT
Woman, 32, was 4 times over the legal limit when arrested at Rochester elementary school
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 32-year-old woman was four times over the legal BAC limit when her car became stuck in a snowbank at an elementary school this week. Jennifer Hanson was arrested for third-degree DUI Monday at 3 p.m. at Bonner Elementary. Deputies were called and found a driver passed...
KIMT
New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
winonaradio.com
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
A well-known restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota restaurant location in Eden Prairie, according to the company's website.
Boy reels in 9.5lb walleye, wins pickup truck at Brainerd ice fishing tourney
A 13-year-old boy from Hutchinson caught the biggest walleye in the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend, earning him a brand new pickup truck. Zac Padrnos caught the walleye, which weighed in at 9.45 lbs., in about 50 ft. of water using a tungsten jib and a 3 pound test line. The next closest weighed a total of 5.76 lbs., organizers said.
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
KAAL-TV
Vehicle rollover on E. Circle Dr. slows traffic
(ABC 6 News) – First responders responded to a single vehicle crash, on East Circle Drive Northeast and Stonehedge Drive Northeast, this morning just before 8:00 a.m. The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Community Serviceand the Rochester Fired Department were on-scene to assist. The Vehicle was cleared, and traffic flow...
Three people found dead in Bloomington parking lot
Bloomington police are investigating after finding three adults dead in a truck parked at a business parking lot late Wednesday night. Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.
