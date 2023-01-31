Read full article on original website
Randy Lee Hurd
Randy Lee Hurd, Burket, passed away at 7:48 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, at the age of 54. He was born on June 30, 1968, in Columbia City. Randy was one of three boys born to Anna Jean (Miller) Hurd and Lorenza Hurd. On Sept. 27, 2003, he married Tammy Lyn Robinson. They were blessed with 19 years of marriage together before Randy passed away.
Jerry Lee Rathbun
Jerry Lee Rathbun, Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, passed away at 4:44 a.m. in the comfort of his home on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the age of 85. Jerry was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Warsaw to Earla Jane (Hawkins) Rathbun and Cyril “Tuffy” Cameron Rathbun. He spent his early years in Warsaw where he attended elementary school and junior high school and graduated in 1956 from Warsaw High School.
Rosemarie Campbell — UPDATED
Rosemarie Campbell (Nelson), 95, Plymouth, died at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2023, in Plymouth. Rose was born Sept. 18, 1927. Rose is survived by her sons, Craig (JoEllen), Indianapolis, Kevin, Auburn and Kent (Lisa), Plymouth; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Darlene Brundige. Rose was preceded in death by her...
Edgar J. Pippenger — UPDATED
Mr. Edgar Pippenger, 76, Warsaw, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at home in Warsaw. He was born Dec. 15, 1946. He married Jackie Line on Jan. 14, 1967. Surviving are his wife, Jackie; a daughter, Karen (Phillips) Smith, Goshen; two sons, James Pippenger, Nappanee and Codi Pippenger, Warsaw; two sisters, Terry (Tom) Richmond, Nappanee and Ginger (Stan) Price, Milford; two brothers, Gary (Jill) Pippenger, Goshen and Mark (Sheila) Pippenger, Nappanee; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Marianne Russell
Marianne Russell, 85, Etna Green, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 1, 2023, at home in Etna Green. She was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Leo Sr. and Margaret (Calva) Janek. On Nov. 3, 1956, she married Kermit Russell in North Judson. She will be missed by...
Barbara Kessie — UPDATED
Barbara Ruth Kessie, 97, Columbia City, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Mason Health Care Center, Warsaw. Born Dec. 24, 1924, to Methodist missionary parents in Kongju, Korea, she was the daughter of Charles and Edith (Anderson) Amendt. Her early schooling for six years was provided by her mother in...
Betty J. Shorter
Betty J. Shorter, 80, Winamac, died at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Hickory Creek of Winamac. She was born May 26, 1942. She married James “Jim” Shorter on Nov. 5, 1960. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her sons, Gregory (Tracey) Shorter, Winamac, Steven (Chris)...
Wilma A. Jacobs-Jensen — UPDATED
Wilma A. Jacobs-Jensen, 94, Lakeville, died at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Signature Healthcare, Bremen. Wilma was born June 11, 1928. Wilma and Jack Jacobs were united in marriage on May 9, 1946. Jack preceded her in death. Wilma and Robert Jensen were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1982. Robert preceded her in death.
Marjorie Ann Delli
Marjorie Delli, 76, Rochester, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Lafayette. She was born Friday, Nov. 15, 1946. Surviving are her husband, Larry Delli, Rochester; son, Adam (Charlotte) Christian Delli, La Porte; daughters, Lori Marie Bishop, Pensacola, Fla., Marla (Douglas) Ann Siebenhaar, Rochester and Melissa (Christopher) Johnston, Pensacola, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Frances) Begley, Knox and Russell Begley, North Judson; and sister, Jean Allen, Knox.
Multiple Fire Departments Assist With Fire South Of Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory had to call multiple departments to assist with a house fire south of Warsaw on Sunday morning, Feb. 5. WWFT Public Information Officer Max Kinsey said first responders were called out at 5:38 a.m. to the fire at 600 E. 400S, Warsaw. The blaze was contained to the attic.
Baker Files For Pierceton Council
PIERCETON — Gordon Baker is seeking a spot on the Pierceton Town Council. Baker, who served as Pierceton fire chief for 22 years, recently filed to run as a Republican. “I love the town of Pierceton,” he said of why he decided to run, mentioning how he wants to help the town.
Primary Filing Ends, No Primary In Warsaw? Races In Winona Lake And Syracuse
WARSAW — The deadline for candidates to file for the May Primary ballot ended at noon today, Friday, Feb. 3. There will be no primary contested races for the city of Warsaw. This is the first in a number of years. The county election board will be determining if there is a need to conduct a primary election for the city.
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
Cook Files For Etna Green Clerk-Treasurer
ETNA GREEN — Etna Green Clerk-Treasurer Patti Cook has filed for re-election. If re-elected as clerk-treasurer, this will be Cook’s second term. However, it is her fifth year in the position as Cook was appointed to fill the vacancy left by former Clerk-Treasurer Laura Baker, who resigned on Dec. 31, 2018.
Ezma Louise Gaff
Ezma Louise Gaff, 97, rural Larwill, died peacefully at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home in Larwill. She was born July 24, 1925. On April 9, 1944, she married Tony L. Gaff. He preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Ronald (Jenny) Gaff, Larwill and Jeanette...
Several Contracts For Warsaw’s Summer Concert Series Approved
WARSAW — Several contracts for Warsaw’s annual Summer Concert Series were approved during a Feb. 3 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Parks and Recreation Director Stephanie Schaefer presented three concert contracts to the board. The contracts are with Blue Holler Band, a bluegrass group; Moonshots, a band performing songs from the 1950s to today’s hits; and Tuxedo Junction, who performs big band hits from the swing era. Contract amounts for the groups are $900; $1,800; and $1,200, respectively.
Andrew Announces Candidacy For WL Council
WINONA LAKE — Barry Andrew has filed to run for Winona Lake Town Council. Andrew, who serves as Kosciusko County Community Corrections program director, has announced his candidacy for the Ward 4 council seat being vacated by Heather James. James decided to run for Winona Lake clerk-treasurer instead of...
Oakwood Cemetery May Get Five-Year Plan
WARSAW — A five-year plan for Oakwood Cemetery may be on the horizon. Sexton Hal Heagy told the Oakwood Cemetery Board of Regents Thursday, Feb. 2, Mayor Joe Thallemer asked Heagy to meet with city engineer Aaron Ott to possibly do a five-year plan for the cemetery. If the cemetery does a five-year plan, Heagy said maybe the cemetery can update water lines in the north and south sections of the cemetery. Heagy said replacing the water lines is a huge project and the five-year plan will be the first step to see how much it would cost.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:01 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 400 block of East Armstrong Road, Leesburg. Moyotl Velazquez lost his ID. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 4:13 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 3500 block of Commerce Drive,...
Syracuse Town Council Candidates Filing
SYRACUSE — Three candidates have come forward to replace Councilman Larry Martindale, who recently stepped down due to health reasons. A caucus to pick his replacement will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. All three have also applied to run in the May primary. David Rosenberry, who...
