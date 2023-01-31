WARSAW — A five-year plan for Oakwood Cemetery may be on the horizon. Sexton Hal Heagy told the Oakwood Cemetery Board of Regents Thursday, Feb. 2, Mayor Joe Thallemer asked Heagy to meet with city engineer Aaron Ott to possibly do a five-year plan for the cemetery. If the cemetery does a five-year plan, Heagy said maybe the cemetery can update water lines in the north and south sections of the cemetery. Heagy said replacing the water lines is a huge project and the five-year plan will be the first step to see how much it would cost.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO