ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Transitions

Fitness: Let’s Talk Diet Strategy

Today's Transitions
Today's Transitions
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeuF5_0kYJLLqU00
Photo by Melissa Donald

Talk about your diet strategy.

I started a whole new routine when I returned to Milestone after quarantine, with a few unwanted pounds. I tried Whole 30 a couple of years ago, and it was incredibly successful. I had good results and lost weight. This time I went with a sensible clean eating approach. I invested in a Vitamix blender for healthy smoothies, and pureed soups. We only buy organic foods, and no processed foods. I eat a lot of superfoods, meaning dark colors – greens, reds, oranges, etc. I usually food-prep once a week. I bake sweet potatoes, steam broccoli, make turkey meatballs, chicken burgers, etc. I also make organic pork sausage patties for breakfast, knowing there will be no preservatives. We roast vegetables often which makes it easy to add vegetables to my meals throughout the week. My husband also grills an assortment once a week for our menus. I always have grilled chicken on hand. I’ve also cut way back on red meat. It’s important to change things up from time to time. No one wants to get bored eating at home.

What’s an example of a regular food day for you?

Breakfast examples:

Smoothie (almond milk, frozen or fresh fruits, protein powder, collagen powder, chia seeds, flaxseed, etc.)

Or sauteed baby spinach, 2 slices of sweet potato, and an egg.

Or 12 grain toast with mashed avocado

Lunch examples:

A hard boiled egg, a little tuna, and some broccoli

Or a salad with sugar free dressing

Or homemade soup – I go through a lot of cabbage, fresh tomatoes, carrots, celery and onions.

Dinner:

Anything clean –

A chicken breast with 2 fresh vegetables, from the farmer’s market during the summer months.

A big salad, which always includes baby spinach, microgreens, and a good variety of fresh vegetables.

Grilled pork roast – sliced thin, with veggies

Organic chicken patties with tzatziki sauce, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers.

I’m very fortunate that my husband loves to grill. Last year we bought a Food Saver. When we buy a large quantity of meat, he grills it all, and then we freeze it in dinner sized portions for the 2 of us. We also enjoy canning our favorite vegetables from the farmer’s market. Last year we had fresh corn and tomatoes all winter long.

What do you do to help your mind/spirit/emotional health? Any “exercise” routines or practices?

I make sure to allow a little quiet time in the afternoon, before making dinner. I enjoy relaxing music and some reading, or a good movie. I also enjoy using my Kindle for word puzzles, visual puzzles, and brain teasers to help keep my mind sharp.

By Karen Dunn

P.S. See more of Karen’s great fitness tips here.

Comments / 0

Related
Today's Transitions

Add These Books To Your Reading List

Considering the enormous success of her memoir Becoming in 2018, Michelle Obama’s follow up, The Light We Carry, will be the biggest must-read this season. Where Becoming was a memoir of the First Lady’s experiences leading up to her time in the White House, The Light We Carry may almost be read as a self-help book. The book includes previously untold stories from Obama’s life, but here, these stories are intended to illustrate lessons she has learned along the way, as she attempts to provide advice and strategies for overcoming adversity to her readers.
Today's Transitions

An Exciting Way To Fill Your Free Time: Beekeeping

Want a bee-utiful hobby that inspires you and supports the environment, too? Beekeeping is all the buzz. It’s a fascinating endeavor that not only improves the pollination of our local flowers and crops, but studies show beekeeping lessens stress and depression. “The bees make me slow down,” says Mary Gerstle of the bees she keeps. Watching the bees flying from flower to flower doing their pollinating work is a reminder of how interconnected we all are, Mary says. “I love that. Bees are just amazing.”
Today's Transitions

Pop Up Your Home This Winter With Color And Texture

Add some color and texture if you want to add pop to your home decor. Madhouse owner Amanda Book says mixing in fun, vibrant colors like pinks, bright blues and lime greens (mixed with everyday decor) is fun and festive. These textured wall design elements have been very popular. People...
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day

Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
shefinds

These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!

If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Mashed

Why You Should Think Twice Before You Buy Brown Sugar

White sugar doesn't hold a lot of mystique. Sure, it's delicious, but it's run of the mill, ordinary. Its relative, brown sugar, however, is a real showstopper. When you put a bag of this golden-hued sweet stuff in your cart, you almost feel like you can hold your head a little higher. This, after all, is highbrow sugar.
Healthline

How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?

In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss

We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
shefinds

Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
Today's Transitions

Today's Transitions

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
421
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

 https://www.todaystransitionsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy