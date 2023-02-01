Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Sofar Sounds Columbus transforms everyday spaces into unique live-music venues for publicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Amazon Hub Lockers provide off-campus students with solution to package theftThe LanternColumbus, OH
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Upper Arlington unleashes full fury on Galloway Westland
Upper Arlington recorded a big victory over Galloway Westland 75-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 17, Galloway Westland faced off against Dublin Scioto . Click here for a recap. Upper Arlington took on Marysville on January 21 at Upper Arlington High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Lancaster Fisher Catholic weathers scare to dispatch Sugar Grove Berne Union
Lancaster Fisher Catholic eventually plied victory away from Sugar Grove Berne Union 34-27 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Lancaster Fisher Catholic squared off with January 13, 2022 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro
Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Galion-Crestline Chamber to host ribbon cutting for Color Bar Salon Feb. 13
GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is delighted to announce a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Monday, February 13th at 1 p.m. for The Color Bar Salon, 100 W. Park Rd, Crestline. “We are thrilled to be welcoming yet another new enterprise to the Galion-Crestline area!” says...
richlandsource.com
Johnstown slides past Pataskala Watkins Memorial in fretful clash
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Johnstown nabbed it to nudge past Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown played in a 50-40 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Heath rides the rough off Newark Licking Valley
Heath trucked Newark Licking Valley on the road to a 44-31 victory on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Heath and Newark Licking Valley faced off on January 25, 2022 at Heath High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Jim Gorman: 'Growing potatoes to growing young people' reason behind land donation for YMCA
BELLVILLE -- Jim Gorman spent most of his life as an industrialist. As president of the Gorman-Rupp Co., he oversaw the worldwide manufacturing and sales of the company’s pump systems from his Mansfield and Bellville plants -- and plants around the world.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: New Lexington roars to big win over Zanesville Maysville
New Lexington's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Zanesville Maysville 67-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. New Lexington moved in front of Zanesville Maysville 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Sunbury Big Walnut staggers Caledonia River Valley with resounding performance
Sunbury Big Walnut dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-34 win over Caledonia River Valley on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville South . For more, click here. Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Pleasant on January 20 at Marion Pleasant High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Zanesville Maysville delivers smashing punch to stump Duncan Falls Philo
Zanesville Maysville delivered all the smoke to disorient Duncan Falls Philo and flew away with a 78-41 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Zanesville Maysville opened with a 24-12 advantage over Duncan Falls Philo through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Mifflin squeaks past Columbus Linden-Mckinley in tight tilt
Mighty close, mighty fine, Columbus Mifflin wore a victory shine after clipping Columbus Linden-Mckinley 54-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Mifflin played in a 61-41 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Plain City Jonathan Alder explodes past Bellefontaine
Plain City Jonathan Alder painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bellefontaine's defense for a 63-38 win at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine faced off on January 28,...
richlandsource.com
Westerville South rains down on Reynoldsburg
Westerville South collected a solid win over Reynoldsburg in a 66-50 verdict on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Westerville South faced off against Westerville North. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Chillicothe Unioto rides to cruise-control win over Greenfield McClain
Chillicothe Unioto ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Greenfield McClain 57-22 on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Williamsport Westfall . Click here for a recap. Greenfield McClain took on Jackson on January 25 at Jackson High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown Northridge earns solid win over Granville
Johnstown Northridge knocked off Granville 44-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Granville and Johnstown Northridge played in a 39-36 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Centerburg slides past Cardington-Lincoln in fretful clash
Centerburg derailed Cardington-Lincoln's hopes after a 47-41 verdict on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg squared off with January 12, 2022 at Centerburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Centerburg records thin win against Pleasant
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Centerburg wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 52-49 over Pleasant in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Centerburg and Pleasant squared off with January 25, 2022 at Pleasant High School last season. For more,...
richlandsource.com
Northmor claims gritty victory against Wynford
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Northmor defeated Wynford 57-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 20, Northmor faced off against Cardington-Lincoln . For results, click here. Wynford took on Carey on January 21 at Carey High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Not for the faint of heart: Chillicothe Huntington topples Chillicothe Southeastern
Chillicothe Huntington walked the high-wire before edging Chillicothe Southeastern 39-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and Chillicothe Southeastern faced off on January 20, 2022 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bernard Hollar had 'a heart as big as Bellville'
BELLVILLE — Bernard "Bernie" Hollar wasn't the type of person to seek the limelight. But he was more than happy to help out behind the scenes. A community man, Hollar made his mark on the village he loved in more ways than one.
