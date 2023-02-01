Read full article on original website
Related
Tired of being told to "adapt," an Indigenous community wrote its own climate action plan
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes live among some of the most spectacular landscapes in the country. Their home, the Flathead Reservation, covers 1.2 million acres dotted with soaring mountains, sweeping valleys, and lush forests. Flathead River bisects the land and drains into Flathead Lake, the largest body of fresh water west of the Mississippi River.
AOL Corp
More cities and states make homeless encampments a crime, leaving low-income people with few options
As the number of people experiencing homelessness increases across the country, more cities and states have passed laws making it illegal to live out of tents and cars or sleep in public spaces. More than 100 jurisdictions have had such bans on the books for years, according to the National...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
msn.com
8 Great Small Towns to Retire In
Slide 1 of 9: Are you looking to relocate in retirement? If so, don’t limit your choices to only big cities. Whether you want a lower cost of living, beaches, mountain views or just a slower pace, small-town living has a lot going for it. We’ve narrowed the long list of small-town retirement options to eight great small towns with a 2020 U.S. Census population of around 30,000 or less. From tiny, close-knit communities to bigger towns with a growing population, small-town living could be just what you need to retire comfortably. Here’s the rundown on great small towns to retire in and what each has to offer. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Childcare is unaffordable almost everywhere across the country — and where it's even pricier, fewer women are employed
Childcare is eating up, at minimum, 8% of families' incomes, and households under the poverty line spend nearly a third of their income on childcare.
KTVZ
Punxsutawney Phil left his burrow for his annual prediction. Here’s how much longer winter will last according to the legend
Punxsutawney Phil — the legendary groundhog weather watcher — woke up and saw his shadow Thursday morning, calling for six more weeks of winter. Each February 2, on Groundhog Day, the members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club make the pilgrimage to Gobbler’s Knob, Phil’s official home.
KTVZ
Extreme cold snaps: Why temperatures still plummet to dangerous levels even as the planet warms
Even as the world smashes through one all-time heat record after another and speeds towards critical warming thresholds, brutal waves of deadly cold can still arrive in bomb cyclones that bring icy weather and deep snow — and add fuel for those who deny the climate crisis is real or significant.
Psychiatric Times
There is a World of Social Psychiatric Challenges and You can Help Solve Them!
How can you get involved and be more knowledgeable about social psychiatry?. Last Friday was not Friday the 13th, viewed as an unlucky day by many. But it was a Friday, January 27th, and I would like to designate it as Social Disorder Day. If you have been following these...
KTVZ
5 things to know for Feb. 3: Arctic blast, Spy balloon, Ukraine, Tobacco, Eye drops
While you were sleeping this week, many sky watchers in the Northern Hemisphere were up overnight trying to catch a glimpse of a rare green-hued comet passing by Earth. Take a look at some of the photos they captured of the celestial object swinging through our cosmic neighborhood. Here’s what...
KTVZ
Participation is down 40% in this agricultural program that protects wildlife, water, and soil
Participation is down 40% in this agricultural program that protects wildlife, water, and soil. Farmland being used to grow grass and trees. Paying farmers to fallow their fields for conservation only works if the price is right, no matter how noble the cause. In some regions of the United States, farmers can net higher returns by continuing to harvest crops like corn and soybeans than they would if they leased their land for conservation efforts.
A ‘blue-collar boomerang’ is coming—but it’s still not enough to solve the labor shortage
Blue-collar workers who left for greener pastures during the pandemic might head back to their old industries amid layoffs.
Comments / 0