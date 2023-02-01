Read full article on original website
Related
kbbi.org
Thursday Morning 02/02/23
A cornerstone of the Peninsula arts community has passed. Lance Petersen, founding member and artistic director of Pier One Theatre, career educator at Homer High School and Kenai Peninsula College and founding member of the KBBI Board of directors died on Thursday, leaving scores of Alaskans who already carry on his work.
kbbi.org
Kenai considers allowing some chickens on more city properties
It’s cold and snowing in Nikiski, but the hens in Lisa Hansen’s backyard coop don’t seem to mind. “So these are some of the ladies,” Hansen cooed to the hens Friday. “Hi girls!”. The eight hens are just a portion of Hansen’s flock. She’s in...
kbbi.org
Friday Evening 02/03/23
While statewide trends show increased precipitation over the past 50 years, a recent report offers insights into the distinct changes Homer and Seldovia may face; the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education has upheld the district’s decision to fire Matt Fischer, a Soldotna physical education teacher who was let go in December following a years-long insurance dispute; and it's First Friday in Homer!
kbbi.org
Mysterious snow pile blocks beach access in Ninilchik
Wayside Road is a beach access street for the Deep Creek State Recreation Area, a popular fishing spot with sweeping views of Ninilchik. It's a steep pathway, ordinarily just a turn off from the Sterling Highway. But last week, members of a local road conditions Facebook group noted a huge...
kbbi.org
Come rain or come shine: How is climate change impacting precipitation along Kachemak Bay?
Last year in Homer, a warm, dry spring gave way to a very damp, gray summer. For Paul Castellani of Will Grow Farm, handling whatever the weather brings is business as usual. He and his wife Jen have been growing vegetables at their property near Anchor Point for two decades.
kbbi.org
Artists play with metal in February show
When it comes to art shows with open calls, especially really niche ones, Kenai Art Center Executive Director Alex Rydlinski used to keep his expectations low. “Every time we do an open call, we never know what to expect,” he said. “But with metal work, I had no idea there were this many people working in metal, working this creatively. There’s techniques that — I don’t even know how they put these things together.”
Comments / 0