'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight. Tens of thousands of people lined the main road into the capital, Kinshasa, to welcome Francis after he landed at the airport, some standing three or four deep, with children in school uniforms taking the front row. “The pope is 86 years old but he came anyway. It is a sacrifice and the Congolese people will not forget it,” said Sultan Ntambwe, a bank agent in his 30s, as he waited for Francis’ arrival in a scene reminiscent of some of Francis’ earlier trips to similarly heavily Catholic countries. Francis plunged headfirst into his agenda upon arrival, denouncing the centuries-long exploitation of Africa by colonial powers, today’s multinational extraction industries and the neighboring countries interfering in Congo’s affairs that has led to a surge in fighting in the east.
France 24
Pope Francis denounces 'economic colonialism' on visit to DR Congo
In tonight's edition: The pope denounces the poison of greed driving conflicts and exploitation of the African continent. That message goes down well with the tens of thousands cheering his arrival in DR Congo. Also, Liberian President George Weah rejects criticism that he's out of touch and sets his sights on a second mandate in October's election. Finally, a deadline for Nigerians to deposit old currency is extended, but the swap to new denominations and push for more cashless transactions causes frustration and long queues at banks.
France 24
Pope Francis implores South Sudan's leaders to end bloodshed and recriminations
On the first ever papal visit to South Sudan since the country gained independence, Pope Francis urged leaders to make a new start for peace. In South Africa, hour-long power cuts are already a part of daily life. Citizens are now hit with water shortages. And then it's time to look ahead to the final for one of African football's biggest competitions - It's Algeria versus Senegal in the African Nations Championship on Saturday.
Haitian cops are poorly paid and outgunned – and part of the problem
Masked men raced around Port-au-Prince on motorbikes, firing their guns into the air, blocking major roads with burning tyres and bringing the Haitian capital to a standstill. At one stage, the rioters flooded into the airport, trapping the prime minister, Ariel Henry, inside, and also attempted to break into Henry’s residence.
Quartz
India's Adani crisis marks its first political casualty...in the UK
The unfolding crisis for India’s Adani group has claimed its first political casualty. The Financial Times reports that former UK Conservative minister Joseph (Jo) Edmund Johnson resigned from the board of a London-based investment bank associated with the troubled business empire. Johnson, the younger brother of former UK prime...
France 24
Old photos of unrelated blast attributed to Pakistan mosque bombing
Some social media users and media publications are using photos from a 2022 blast that claim to show the aftermath of the suicide bombing that killed at least 100 people in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan on Monday. We tell you where these photos are really from in this edition of Truth or Fake.
France 24
British monarch will no longer appear on Australian banknotes
Australia will replace the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on its A$5 banknote with a new design to reflect and honour the history of its Indigenous culture, the country's central bank said on Thursday. The decision follows consultation with the federal government, which supports the change, the Reserve Bank of...
Four Years from Brink of War, Can Pakistan in Crisis Avoid New India Clash?
"There could be accidents, there could be miscalculation, and the sole point is Kashmir," Pakistani Ambassador to the U.S. Masood Khan told Newsweek.
France 24
Paris 2024 Olympic torch relay to begin in Marseille after arriving from Greece by sea
The Paris Olympics torch relay will start in France's southern port city of Marseille in April 2024, organizers announced Friday, after arriving by ship from Greece. The Olympic flame is going for a sail. Instead of arriving overland, the symbolic flame alighting the 2024 Paris Games will take to the seas from its birthplace in Greece, arriving aboard a three-masted tall ship in the French port of Marseille.
France 24
Tijuana, where the news kills: Mexican journalists under threat
In early 2022, in the Mexican city of Tijuana, two journalists were murdered less than a week apart. The killings of Margarito Martínez and Lourdes Maldonado represent the multiple dangers facing media professionals in Mexico, one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. They are caught between the worlds of politics and organised crime, which sometimes work hand in hand. Journalists' calls for help seem to go unheeded, while the Mexican government vilifies them. FRANCE 24's Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report from Tijuana.
France 24
Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a 'turning point', EU Council chief tells FRANCE 24
In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 ahead of an EU summit in Kyiv, EU Council President Charles Michel said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a decisive moment for the European bloc. “We understood right away that we were faced with violent aggression by Russia, and it was a turning point in Europe’s history,” he said.
France 24
Pension reform in France: Does Emmanuel Macron's proposal penalise women?
France arguably has one of Europe's most generous retirement systems. As a case in point, over one million people have already protested Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform plan. As lawmakers and experts begin debating the text, some economists argue it will further deepen the gender pension gap. We also take a look at the counterproductive effects of a loophole in a Spanish law meant to protect women against violence. Plus, the New York Youth Symphony competes for a Grammy with its debut album featuring the work of Black women composers.
France 24
Pakistan mosque suicide bomber 'was in police uniform'
Hundreds of police were attending afternoon prayers inside what should have been a tightly controlled police headquarters in the northwest city of Peshawar on Monday when the blast erupted, causing a wall to collapse and crush officers. "Those on duty didn't check him because he was in a police uniform......
France 24
Myanmar’s pro-democracy opposition marks coup anniversary with ‘silent strike’
The normally bustling streets of Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, were eerily quiet on February 1 as the country marked the second anniversary of a coup that deposed democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and installed a military government. Pro-democracy activists urged citizens to stay off the streets and close their businesses to silently show their opposition to the military junta, which has been accused of numerous human rights abuses since the coup.
France 24
Blinken scraps rare China trip over suspected spy balloon in US airspace
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday scrapped a long-planned Beijing trip aimed at easing escalating tensions between the two superpowers, after the Pentagon said that China sent a spy balloon over the United States. Moments before the decision, China issued a late-night statement voicing regret over what it...
France 24
Over 11,000 Nigerians file complaint against oil giant Shell over pollution
In tonight's edition: More than 11,000 Nigerians sue oil giant Shell over pollution, damage caused by oil spills and loss of livelihood. Also, we speak to Kyle Walter, Head of US Investigations at Logically, about Russia's social media campaign to push pro-Kremlin messages on the continent. Finally, South Sudan gears up for the arrival of Pope Francis.
France 24
Ukraine launches a wave of anti-corruption busts ahead of EU summit
Ukraine on Wednesday announced searches of government buildings and the homes of high-profile ministers and oligarchs as part of a clampdown on corruption. The move comes ahead of a gathering of European leaders in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s path towards EU membership. Among those targeted by coordinated searches on...
France 24
'Iranian people have not given up': British-Iranian actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi
Nazanin Boniadi, a British-Iranian actress and activist, spoke to FRANCE 24 from Los Angeles. After the regime's brutal crackdown on the protest movement, demonstrations are now tapering off. However, the Iranian actress explains why "people have not given up", but rather "changed tactics", and will go back on the streets. She urges the world "not to see this revolution buried and dead” because "the threat of this regime is global: until we stand unequivocally with the people in their aspirations for democracy, the whole world will suffer".
France 24
Pentagon monitoring suspected Chinese spy balloon in US airspace
The Pentagon said Thursday it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States, just days ahead of a rare visit to Beijing by the top US diplomat. After President Joe Biden requested military options, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top military officials considered shooting the balloon down, a senior defense official told reporters Thursday.
France 24
Pension reform poses biggest challenge to Macron’s legacy as a reformer
A feeling of déjà vu pervaded the French capital on Monday as hundreds of thousands of protesters unfurled their posters and strikes paralysed public transport in opposition to the government’s announced pension reform. The proposed changes, a cornerstone of Macron's reform agenda but also a high-stakes test of his reputation as a reformer, are particularly controversial at a time when many French households are struggling with inflation and rising energy prices.
