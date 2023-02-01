ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

Colorization Experiments

The yellow car in the previous post really bothered me. I just didn't believe the color and did not know what to do about it. So I grabbed a few other old images and experimented. There are so many things to learn in Photoshop that I figure out as I need them. Colorization is the latest.
BELLE VERNON, PA
Fstoppers

The Switzerland Vives

Thanks god for giving me this gift to my eyes and my lenses. I love the place where I live and I love sharing with you. This is a HDR panorama taken with a nikon d750 and a Irix 15mm blackstone.
Fstoppers

Model: Wouter Links

Blue Collar Hotel, a location where I often take pictures. Large windows, with which beautiful daylight can be controlled. A few tables that provide the viewing direction and a guitar as a detail to give the hands a function. The only challenge is to combine these elements in order to...
Fstoppers

Another Canon Lens Is on the Horizon This Month

Since the release of the EOS R5, EOS R6, and RF 28-70mm f/2L, Canon has been very aggressive in both the designs of their lenses and the timelines of their releases. It seems the company has no intention of slowing down, with another lens likely to be announced later this month.
Fstoppers

Here's a Brilliant Free App for Astrophotographers

If you shoot a lot of astrophotos, you know all about gradients. They are almost always present in your images, and they have to be removed to smooth out the sky background and make your images look their best. Gradients are caused by light pollution, a bad flat frame that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy